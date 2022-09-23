The Topeak Tubi Master X is a handy tubeless tyre repair and inflation kit that can plug a hole and reinflate your tyre all in one go. With a premium design and CNC machined aluminium head and tool carrier, it should stand the test of time. However, it could do with a little refinement and a few key inclusions to help justify its expensive price tag.

Topeak offers a huge line-up of CO2 inflators and tubeless tyre repair kits in its Tubi Tools range, from simple plug carriers to fully integrated repair and inflation kits. The Tubi Master X is designed to enable you to plug a hole and reinflate a tyre all at once – though it also attaches to Presta and Schrader valves.

It comes with one 25g CO2 canister for £61.99, or without for £59.99, and has space for two. If you try carrying two 16g CO2 canisters, as I did, I’d highly recommend you wrap these in neoprene sleeves to prevent them from dropping out over rough surfaces – as I found out, the hard way.

The inflator head and storage bulb are made from CNC machined aluminium, and the quality of manufacture is excellent, with the inflator head, plug insertion tool and plug holder all connecting seamlessly and working as expected from day one.

Unlike most repair tools, the CO2 inflator comes attached to the tyre reamer (fork) via an airtight screw. Unscrew the alloy ‘bulb’ to reveal the tyre reamer, insert a plug into the end, screw your CO2 canister into the integrated nozzle, and plug your puncture and reinflate the tyre simultaneously.

To get the CO2 flowing all you need to do is press down on the regulator. The flow is easy to control, although the head and CO2 canister get cold – I'd recommend wrapping your glove around the canister.

If you're a fan of numbers, and of running your tyres at the right pressure, Topeak has included a list of optimum pressures for common tyre sizes alongside its recommended CO2 cartridge size. It's a neat inclusion to the instruction manual, and a table I'd suggest taking a picture of and saving as a favourite on your phone.

Unscrewing the alloy bulb not only reveals the tyre reamer but also the five plugs included in the kit, though I found it a bit of a struggle to get them out. The base of the bulb actually unscrews, too, making it easier to remove the plugs and get on with the repair. (Topeak doesn’t mention this in the instruction manual, which would be helpful.)

You can pick up a pack of 10 Topeak plugs for around a fiver (£6.99 rrp), or generic ones for slightly less.

Although the regulator for the inflator sticks out a fair bit, I didn't come across any issues with it accumulating mud or dirt, or taking in water, although we have had an unseasonably dry summer. It’s similar to the Tubi Master+ that Mike reviewed recently.

The CO2 cartridge engagement chamber also features a rubberised cap that does an excellent job of keeping mud, dirt and water out.

It’s generally a well-thought-out design that will have you back in the saddle in under two minutes.

However, I can’t help but feel it's missing some key features that would add versatility. For example, a serrated knife would come in handy for cutting and trimming the plugs, and Topeak could include neoprene sleeves for the canisters, to protect your hands.

Mounts for a light and/or multi-tool mount wouldn’t go amiss either – if this is going to replace your saddle bag, it could do with offering the same abilities.

Talking of mounts, the Tubi Master X comes with a hard rubberised mount that holds a brake pad spacer and 6mm hex key. While the neoprene mount and Velcro straps (with rubberised backing) ensure a secure fitting on 'standard' round seatposts, if you have a D-shaped post or other non-round model – as found on a lot of cyclocross, road and gravel bikes these days – the Tubi Master X quickly becomes unstuck.

Value

Although the Tubi Master X is a handy way of carrying a full tubeless puncture repair kit – and a neat alternative to a saddle bag – it's not a cheap way of going about it.

It’s cheaper than the Tubi Master+ that Mike tested, and carries an additional CO2 canister, but as Mike pointed out in his review, a Dynaplug kit is £59.99, and you can buy tyre plugs and CO2 inflators individually for much less. The Vel CO2 Flow Regulator Head that George tested last year (read his review here), for example, is £20 at rrp (currently £18), I picked up a Lifeline dual head nozzle for £5 from Wiggle, and its tubeless repair kit is less than a fiver (and currently £2.99).

Conclusion

Overall, this is a simple and effective way to get you back in the saddle in just a couple of minutes. It’s not the best value, but you are getting an aesthetically pleasing product made from durable and precise CNC machined aluminium, complete with seatpost mount. If those things matter to you, it’s greater than the sum of its parts..

Verdict

Simple and easy to use tubeless tyre repair and inflation kit, but a pricey solution

