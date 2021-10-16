These Topeak Shuttle Levers 1.2 are a simple, effective answer to a universal problem – getting tyres on and off rims with minimal fuss. While they aren't for super-tough jobs, the design means they will do most tyres on most rims.

A good tyre lever is a trusted friend, one you can rely on to get you out of a pinch and who removes the beads of sweat often associated with tight-fitting tyres...

The Shuttle 1.2 levers have been around for over a decade, remaining unchanged in design over that time as tyre trends have come and gone. Made of 'high strength matrix polymer and engineering grade reinforced plastic', they certainly feel stiff in the hand and up for a proper wrestle with a recalcitrant tyre bead.

Clipping together into a neat set, they pop easily into a saddlebag or hang on a toolboard. The larger black lever is a good 15cm long, so not a contender for a small saddlebag – but that huge leverage spread across the broad, rounded hand-end is very welcome when things need to get 'persuasive'.

The tips of both levers are finely pointed, with a nice curvature perfect for getting between a tight-fitting bead and rim. It's important to pick the bead up as soon as possible, to prevent gouging the rim tape which can lead to wearing holes in tubes or letting air out of tubeless setups. The Shuttle levers do this perfectly.

The shorter yellow lever has a spoke holder, allowing it to stay in place while you work at the second point with the black one. It also includes an indentation in the back for releasing the pressure out of a Schrader valve before a tube repair.

At £8 the set is less than half the money of the top-spec carbon-rim-friendly Silca Tyre Lever Premio Set, but £2 more than the five-star and now six-quid-for-two Lezyne Power Lever XL. Incidentally the length of the black lever exactly matches the Lezyne XL offering – the Goldilocks of pocketable leverage, perhaps?

The lack of a steel core means these aren't the lever for mega-tight mountain bike tyres, but for most road and gravel setups they should do the trick.

Overall, Topeak does a great job in the long-handled plastic lever stakes, and for £8 with a two-year warranty, the venerable Shuttle 1.2 levers are a good bet.

Verdict

A great bet for wrangling tough-ish tyres, in a nice package

