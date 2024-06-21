The Topeak RaceRocket Mini is small and light and will get your tyres back up to usable pressures surprisingly quickly. With comfortable ergonomics and a nice-to-hold gripper, it's a good choice, screwing onto valves to create a super secure link. I wasn't able to reach the claimed psi, and it does sometimes take a few goes to form a perfect bond, but overall it performed well.

For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling mini pumps.

The RaceRocket Mini's 16cm length fits easily in the hand, while its 90g weight (without mount; 105g with) won't have any back pockets sagging. And if you don't want it in your pocket, it comes with a side-mount bracket which is very easy to add to your bike.

The pump feels sturdy and reliable, and the combination of aluminium and rubber feels quite high end. Every part is strongly constructed, and it folds away neatly without any rattling or unwelcome moving parts. As well as coming in this fetching gold shade, there's an all-black version.

The RaceRocket can inflate both Schrader and Presta valves. After popping off the attached rubber dustcap, you unscrew a metal nut from the end of the pump which reveals a flexible hose that arrives set up to work on a Schrader valve. In order to make it Presta compatible, you unscrew the same end point, and eventually this reveals a longer inner chamber where a Presta valve can slot inside.

This whole process feels well designed and cleverly thought out. Most of all, it's simple and intuitive – I didn't need to look at the instructions once.

The pump has a grippy handle that makes it easy to get a good purchase while you're giving it some welly by the side of the road. The ergonomics are good for a small pump, and you can get to a high enough pressure to ride on before it gets uncomfortable.

There is just one setting, which Topeak claims gives out 32.6cc per stroke, and you're meant to be able to achieve 120psi in a road tyre, but this simply was not possible for me: 150 strokes got my 28mm tyre to 38psi, by which point it was getting pretty stiff, and that was enough pressure to have me rolling again. If I put my biceps and hands into the red, I could just about get the tyre to 56psi, but that was pretty uncomfortable – think: everything quivering and a real angry scowl on your face. My arms are too weak to attempt to get to 120psi.

> How to choose the best bike tyre pressure

The head screws onto the tyre's valve, creating a very secure connection. A few times I did struggle slightly to connect it to the valve thread properly, so false starts are possible. Also, the extension section that switches between Presta and Schrader has some flex in it, meaning it's possible for the hose to close slightly and push down on the valve. Air will escape when this happens, so you need to focus on keeping everything in place.

A screw-on head is all well and good, but if you have removable valve cores it pays to take care. I've been in a few scenarios where, having pumped up the tyre, unscrewing the pump removes the valve end and the tyre totally deflates. That wasn't an issue for me as I had permanent valve cores, but it's something to bear in mind.

Helpfully, at the opposite end of the pump to the dust cap there is a removable 'PCT' cap (Presta valve core tool) which is a tool for removing or tightening two-piece Presta valve cores, so you can make sure your valves are as secure as possible. Note, it's extremely difficult to remove the cap from the pump without the help of a tool.

The pump also works with smooth-sided inner tube valves. As long as there is a thread on the valve core, the RaceRocket Mini attaches okay.

After you've pumped your tyre, everything fits back together courtesy of a rubber grommet on the outer chamber. The movable pump end fits snugly into this grommet so that the pump remains closed while out of use.

Value

Though cheaper pumps are available, I've been through a lot of mini-pumps that don't deliver the desired pressure, don't have a solid lock onto tyre valves, or are cumbersome and hard to use. The RaceRocket Mini doesn't fall into any of these traps, and is also very small and light.

Its Roadie 2Stage sibling is a very similar size but costs a few quid more (£36.99). It locks in place with a lever, and comes with a frame mount, but Stu wasn't that impressed with the effort required to get tyres up to a decent pressure, plus it was slightly uncomfortable to use.

VecchioJo reluctantly approved the usefulness of the Schwalbe SOS Mini Pump, which costs £35.99, and is even smaller and lighter than the Topeak at just 96g. He was disappointed with the speed of inflation, though, and it seems pretty fiddly to use.

The Muc-Off AirMach Mini Pump is slightly cheaper at £30, and weighs just 78g without the mount. It has a volume per stroke of 32.21cc but won't work on smooth valves. Stu rated it as good, and managed to get the desired psi after a fair bit of work.

Conclusion

There are always some drawbacks with small pumps, but for its low weight and size the RaceRocket Mini does a really good job and I felt safe out riding with it in my pocket. The attachment is secure (so long as your valve cores are locked, and threaded) and I didn't have to ruin my hands and arms to get a rideable pressure. The ergonomics and grip are well thought out and I think it looks good too – especially for what is a competitive price.

Verdict

Delivers rideable pressure without much fuss in a good-looking and light package, but check your valve cores first