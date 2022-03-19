The Topeak Ninja Master+ Cage Z is reasonably light, very competitively priced and easy to get bottles in and out of, and although its grip proved entirely secure during the test, its gentle-feeling squeeze doesn't inspire confidence.

The Ninja Master series of parts from Topeak gives the ability to add on extra carrying capacity to the humble bottle cage. The accessories fit into a bottom section with options available that include toolboxes, small enclosed zipped cases such as the Roadbox and a C02 Fuelpack which holds two 16g cartridges and the inflator valve.

This cage is plastic and weighs in at a very respectable 35 grams without bolts or accessories, which makes it a very competitive weight. Bottles are easy to place in and remove as there is a significant amount of flex in the arms – in fact, the pressure exerted on the bottle is not great.

While testing I have not had any bottles eject while riding, but I was always wary and kept checking.

I was especially wary with this on my mountain bike and avoided trying it on the roughest trails for fear of losing the bottle, but to be fair it worked perfectly well on regular rough stuff.

Value

At £7.99 it is good value and at the lower end of the price range. In fact, the Zefal Pulse A2 is one of only a few we've tested that can match it on price, though Topeak's own Ninja Master+ Cage SK+ is only £2 more and Stu found it very secure, with the flex having the opposite effect of making bottles tricky to quickly remove.

The Lezyne Flow bottle cage isn't that much more either at a current price of £11.50, and gives a much stronger hold.

Overall

The Cage Z is a perfectly good if rather flexy cage at an attractive price. It doesn't give your bottles the strongest squeeze, which may worry some over very rough terrain, but for road and even gentle off-road use it proves perfectly secure.

Verdict

Effective cage at an attractive price, but too flexy to really grip bottles hard

