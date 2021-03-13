Support road.cc

review
Pumps & CO2 inflators

Merida Tubeless floor pump

8
by Liam Cahill
Sat, Mar 13, 2021 09:45
2
£69.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Effective tubeless floor pump for road, gravel and some mountain bike setups
Works well as a track pump 
Pressurised section easy to charge
Slightly fiddly release system
Gauge is tricky to read
Air tank could be larger
Weight: 
2,100g
Contact: 
www.merida-bikes.com

Merida's Tubeless Floor Pump is effective for seating tubeless road and some mountain bike tyres. The pressurised system is easy to charge, the head is secure and the 'regular' pump section works well too.

If you're going to be inflating a few tubeless tyres at home, a proper tubeless floor pump is a good investment. Merida's offering is very good for road and smaller gravel setups, easily charging up before delivering enough air to seat the tyre. I've used this effectively on one mountain bike setup too, though I'd recommend something with a larger air tank for a dedicated big-volume tyre use.

Firstly, a pump should be good at putting air into tyres, and the Merida is pretty good at that. The pump is smooth and the tall barrel means that reaching my usual pressures (around 70-80psi) is very easy.

The head connects simply and stays put, while the wide base provides a stable platform.

2020 Merida Tubeless floor pump - footplate.jpg

My only gripe is the gauge, which displays a wide range of pressure in a rather cluttered space. Setting a very specific pressure a bit tricky.

2020 Merida Tubeless floor pump - gauge.jpg

There is a guide on the outside of the dial, but even setting this is a case of rough guesswork. For road use, this isn't the biggest issue, but when pressure selection becomes crucial, I'd prefer more clarity or even a digital display.

The pressure vessel you charge up is quite small by tubeless tank standards, so if you've got tricky off-road tyres you might not get the sheer volume of air necessary to seat the tyre.

2020 Merida Tubeless floor pump - shaft.jpg

It worked on my test bike, but that has Specialized tyres and Roval wheels designed to work together. There the pump delivers enough air to get the majority of the bead seated first time, and a quick switch to the normal pump finishes the job.

2020 Merida Tubeless floor pump - valve head detail.jpg

My 26mm road tyres caused no issues, even with Veloflex tyres that have given me issues in the past. Up they went, first time.

2020 Merida Tubeless floor pump - valve head.jpg

The construction is good, with an aluminium body and plastic finishing parts. Yes, you can find nicer materials, but the Merida Tubeless pump is £69.99. That's a fair bit cheaper than the excellent Topeak Joe Blow Booster Track Pump and Tubeless Inflator (£140), though you can still pick up a cheaper tubeless pump in the form of the Beto Surge Tubeless Floor Pump. (£59.99).

For the money, the Merida Tubeless Floor Pump is a very good buy. It works effectively as a track pump, and provides easy tubeless inflation too – if you're regularly doing very high volume tyres, though, it's relatively small chamber might not be the best option.

Verdict

Effective tubeless floor pump for road, gravel and some mountain bike setups

road.cc test report

Make and model: Merida Tubeless floor pump

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

It's a sturdy, high volume floor pump with a handy tubeless inflation system built in.

Merida says: "The MERIDA FLOORPUMP TUBELESS is a versatile floor pump that's perfect for home and professional workshops and works with Presta, Dunlop and Schrader valves. It is made from light yet durable aluminium and plastic and has a large 2.5" pressure gauge to keep track of your progress. It has a wide base for stability and a comfortable, plastic handle.

"The FLOORPUMP TUBELESS also contains a pressure-chamber to easily inflate tubeless tyres, which works up to 260 psi/18 bar. This system allows you to charge up the chamber and flip a lever to inflate your tubeless tyre with a single blast."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Height - 53cm

Material - Aluminium

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well. I was able to seat road tyres easily, and mountain bike setups are manageable too.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The sharp blast of air means tyres seat rather easily.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The gauge could be clearer.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

£69.99 is middling for a tubeless pump. The JoeBlow Booster is £140, but is brilliant and probably better for mountain bike tyres. However, the Beto Surge is £59.99 with similar performance to the Merida.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Charges easily and delivers a sharp blast of air to get tubeless tyres seated. A clearer display would improve it, but it's still very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

