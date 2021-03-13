Merida Tubeless floor pump

Merida's Tubeless Floor Pump is effective for seating tubeless road and some mountain bike tyres. The pressurised system is easy to charge, the head is secure and the 'regular' pump section works well too.
If you're going to be inflating a few tubeless tyres at home, a proper tubeless floor pump is a good investment. Merida's offering is very good for road and smaller gravel setups, easily charging up before delivering enough air to seat the tyre. I've used this effectively on one mountain bike setup too, though I'd recommend something with a larger air tank for a dedicated big-volume tyre use.
Firstly, a pump should be good at putting air into tyres, and the Merida is pretty good at that. The pump is smooth and the tall barrel means that reaching my usual pressures (around 70-80psi) is very easy.
The head connects simply and stays put, while the wide base provides a stable platform.
My only gripe is the gauge, which displays a wide range of pressure in a rather cluttered space. Setting a very specific pressure a bit tricky.
There is a guide on the outside of the dial, but even setting this is a case of rough guesswork. For road use, this isn't the biggest issue, but when pressure selection becomes crucial, I'd prefer more clarity or even a digital display.
The pressure vessel you charge up is quite small by tubeless tank standards, so if you've got tricky off-road tyres you might not get the sheer volume of air necessary to seat the tyre.
It worked on my test bike, but that has Specialized tyres and Roval wheels designed to work together. There the pump delivers enough air to get the majority of the bead seated first time, and a quick switch to the normal pump finishes the job.
My 26mm road tyres caused no issues, even with Veloflex tyres that have given me issues in the past. Up they went, first time.
The construction is good, with an aluminium body and plastic finishing parts. Yes, you can find nicer materials, but the Merida Tubeless pump is £69.99. That's a fair bit cheaper than the excellent Topeak Joe Blow Booster Track Pump and Tubeless Inflator (£140), though you can still pick up a cheaper tubeless pump in the form of the Beto Surge Tubeless Floor Pump. (£59.99).
For the money, the Merida Tubeless Floor Pump is a very good buy. It works effectively as a track pump, and provides easy tubeless inflation too – if you're regularly doing very high volume tyres, though, it's relatively small chamber might not be the best option.
Verdict
Effective tubeless floor pump for road, gravel and some mountain bike setups
Make and model: Merida Tubeless floor pump
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
It's a sturdy, high volume floor pump with a handy tubeless inflation system built in.
Merida says: "The MERIDA FLOORPUMP TUBELESS is a versatile floor pump that's perfect for home and professional workshops and works with Presta, Dunlop and Schrader valves. It is made from light yet durable aluminium and plastic and has a large 2.5" pressure gauge to keep track of your progress. It has a wide base for stability and a comfortable, plastic handle.
"The FLOORPUMP TUBELESS also contains a pressure-chamber to easily inflate tubeless tyres, which works up to 260 psi/18 bar. This system allows you to charge up the chamber and flip a lever to inflate your tubeless tyre with a single blast."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Height - 53cm
Material - Aluminium
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. I was able to seat road tyres easily, and mountain bike setups are manageable too.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The sharp blast of air means tyres seat rather easily.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The gauge could be clearer.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£69.99 is middling for a tubeless pump. The JoeBlow Booster is £140, but is brilliant and probably better for mountain bike tyres. However, the Beto Surge is £59.99 with similar performance to the Merida.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Charges easily and delivers a sharp blast of air to get tubeless tyres seated. A clearer display would improve it, but it's still very good.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
