Merida Tubeless floor pump

Merida's Tubeless Floor Pump is effective for seating tubeless road and some mountain bike tyres. The pressurised system is easy to charge, the head is secure and the 'regular' pump section works well too.

If you're going to be inflating a few tubeless tyres at home, a proper tubeless floor pump is a good investment. Merida's offering is very good for road and smaller gravel setups, easily charging up before delivering enough air to seat the tyre. I've used this effectively on one mountain bike setup too, though I'd recommend something with a larger air tank for a dedicated big-volume tyre use.

Firstly, a pump should be good at putting air into tyres, and the Merida is pretty good at that. The pump is smooth and the tall barrel means that reaching my usual pressures (around 70-80psi) is very easy.

The head connects simply and stays put, while the wide base provides a stable platform.

My only gripe is the gauge, which displays a wide range of pressure in a rather cluttered space. Setting a very specific pressure a bit tricky.

There is a guide on the outside of the dial, but even setting this is a case of rough guesswork. For road use, this isn't the biggest issue, but when pressure selection becomes crucial, I'd prefer more clarity or even a digital display.

The pressure vessel you charge up is quite small by tubeless tank standards, so if you've got tricky off-road tyres you might not get the sheer volume of air necessary to seat the tyre.

It worked on my test bike, but that has Specialized tyres and Roval wheels designed to work together. There the pump delivers enough air to get the majority of the bead seated first time, and a quick switch to the normal pump finishes the job.

My 26mm road tyres caused no issues, even with Veloflex tyres that have given me issues in the past. Up they went, first time.

The construction is good, with an aluminium body and plastic finishing parts. Yes, you can find nicer materials, but the Merida Tubeless pump is £69.99. That's a fair bit cheaper than the excellent Topeak Joe Blow Booster Track Pump and Tubeless Inflator (£140), though you can still pick up a cheaper tubeless pump in the form of the Beto Surge Tubeless Floor Pump. (£59.99).

For the money, the Merida Tubeless Floor Pump is a very good buy. It works effectively as a track pump, and provides easy tubeless inflation too – if you're regularly doing very high volume tyres, though, it's relatively small chamber might not be the best option.

Verdict

Effective tubeless floor pump for road, gravel and some mountain bike setups

