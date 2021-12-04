Topeak Hex Combo

Topeak's Hex Combo is a solid and well made tool, and its shape and length give you real confidence in its abilities out on the road or trails. The nifty colour-coded keys are clever too. As it's obviously hex-only, you need to pack further tools or a regular multi-tool as well, though.

I normally start with the positives, but I'm going to bang straight into the cons this time – mostly because I'm nitpicking a little.

First up, I get that a tool called 'Hex Combo' is obviously only going to feature hex keys, but many bikes feature Torx bolts and the odd straight/crosshead screw as well. If you want to be fully self sufficient, you are going to need extra tools besides this, which adds weight and money.

On the other hand, I can't remember the last time I had to tweak my gear limit screws on a ride, to be honest, and Topeak sells a Torx Combo as well.

Nitpick two: the anodising on the body and paint on the keys chips and wears off fairly easily. Again this isn't a massive deal, but after just six weeks in either a bar bag on my gravel bike or a rucksack it looks quite battered. It doesn't affect performance, obviously, but maybe a protective pouch might keep it looking better for longer.

Right, with that out of the way let's look at the good bits.

Hex education

What you're getting here is a comprehensive set of hex keys including 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm, which covers pretty much everything on a bike apart from certain cranksets – and we all know how often you need to do that [spoiler: not often].

The tool has a good weight to it, and there is no flex in either the S2 hardened steel bits or the aluminium body even on really tight bolts. The keys are a decent length too, so leverage is good.

Play with your bits?

The tolerancing on the tool ends is tight, which means there's barely any play in the bolt heads – which means there's very little chance of rounding soft aluminium or titanium alloy bolts.

It's common for 8mm hex keys to actually be an adaptor that sits over the 6mm, which works but can be fiddly – and the risk is you lose it. It's great to see a full 8mm key here.

The 4, 5 and 6mm mm keys are colour coded, which is pretty helpful – ideal if you are in a race situation and you want to get moving as quickly as possible.

There is also a keyring for hanging it on stuff, such as the inside of your bag, perhaps, which would stop whingers going on about it getting chipped and scratched!

Value

At £24.99 it fares well against something like the Specialized EMT 12 multi-tool at £27. That's a good, small tool that still gives enough purchase, plus you extra bits like Torx keys and a chain tool. Liam did highlight that the 8mm adaptor could easily be lost though.

The Crankbrothers F10 multi-tool is £27.99 and also smaller than the Topeak, but still has a full size 8mm bit. You also get a T25 Torx, plus flat and Phillips screwdriver bits.

Conclusion

Basically, you can get a better array of tools elsewhere for much the same money, but if you just need a quality set of hex keys – either in or out of the workshop – the Hex Combo is the business.

Verdict

Lacks some of the tools needed for roadside repairs, but if you just want hex keys... buy it

