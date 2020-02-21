76 Projects Piggy Zip Case

The Piggy Zip Case from 76 Projects is a well-made saddle bag that is surprisingly roomy considering its diminutive size. It keeps your kit secure and the elements out for what is not a bad price. The only little extra I'd like to see is a loop to attach a rear light.

The main thing I like about the Piggy Zip Case is its shape – it's exactly the same as a fresh 'out of the box' 700C inner tube, it just fits so snug.

While sounding trivial, it means that the Piggy stays in exactly the right profile for the zip to flow freely when you undo or close it, even when it is packed full with other kit.

It has a capacity of 0.45 litres, and I could comfortably get a tube, patch kit, multi-tool, two tyre levers, a CO2 canister and the head for it without overstretching it and putting pressure on the zip.

Inside is an elasticated pocket that you can tuck a debit card or cash into so it doesn't float around inside the pack.

The Piggy Zip Case will work with The Piggy storage mount, or you can attach it to your saddle rails on its own using a strap, as I have here. (The strap puts the price up by £3 – without it, the case is £22.)

The strap used for attaching it to the saddle rails is wide yet thin, which means it holds the bag securely without any swing, and because of its lack of bulk means it won't rub on your inner thigh if you have large legs – something I have had an issue with, with other packs.

To keep the spray out, the Piggy Zip Case uses a 300d polyester waterproof fabric with a PU coating. It certainly keeps the elements at bay and while I was concerned about the fact that the zip was only water resistant, I didn't have any issues with ingress on very wet rides of a couple of hours or so.

On the whole I really like the Piggy Zip Case. It is very well made with no rough edges or stitching, and looks and feels a much higher quality than its £25 price tag would have you think.

The only thing it does lack is a loop for fitting a rear light. Most of us fit our lights on the seatpost, and while most will be fine attaching one lower down because the the Piggy isn't that large, if you don't run much seatpost you may struggle. Most saddle packs offer this solution, so it is a shame not to see it here.

Price-wise it competes well against the slightly larger PRO Discover Saddle Bag at £40 while still offering similar levels of waterproofing.

It's bigger and better secured than the Arundel Pico Seatbag, too, which comes in at £24, but you can spend less – Giant's 0.6L waterproof saddle bag is £16.99, and Topeak has a few options that are less than £20.

Overall, as simple as the saddle bag is, 76 Projects has really focused on the details that make the difference. It's a great shape and just works really well while coming in at a decent price.

Verdict

Really well-thought-out design and surprisingly roomy for such a small saddle bag

