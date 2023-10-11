The Swrve Transverse Rambler Belted Shorts are a great choice for on- and off-bike adventures. When paired with a padded undershort they can be ridden all day, and with the stretch fabric they are comfortable to clamber about in. Some may find the lack of secure pockets unnerving, mind.

If you're cycle touring, bikepacking or just sifting about town on a warm day, you'll likely be wanting shorts that don't scream CYCLIST. The kind of garb that you can head to a cafe or shop in, where you feel comfortable, and with pockets suited to practicality, or, if you're travelling, that can do double duty for off-bike adventures. Of course in theory any pair of shorts can be ridden in, but after a while the compromised placement of features like pockets, seams and belt loops and cut and fabric type all rear their heads and have you wanting for something more bike friendly. These Rambler shorts are a pretty good option, albeit with some unique design choices that need understanding.

The Rambler shorts are packed with technical features, starting with the Transverse fabric, a four-way-stretch nylon-spandex mix with a soft terry finish on the inside. It's a water- and wind-resistant fabric that dries quickly and feels hardwearing. Its stretchy nature means both on and off the bike the shorts don't feel restrictive when bending to extremes.

Keeping the Ramblers in place is a broad elasticated waistband, secured by a tough YKK popper and zip fly. The waistband has a wide nylon belt that runs internally around the sides and back, secured with a low-profile cinch plastic buckle.

The combination of elasticated waist and belt may seem overkill, but together they mean a perfect, adjustable waist fit with no excess fabric bunching anywhere.

A trick Swrve missed would be to make the belt removable, so it could be used as a luggage strap in a bikepacking gear emergency.

Pockets

The front pockets are pretty standard – deep enough to hold large phones, with a comfortably-wide mouth. There's a wee pen holder pocket on the right side, but no zipped change pocket.

The rear pockets are a new take, with open mouths and angled towards the sides, not up at the back. This means items you place in the pockets – phone, snacks, penknife, gloves – are held more to the side of the thigh than rearward. On the bike this means items remain accessible, and the pocket keeps them away from the saddle. Because there's no flap or zip I was initially concerned that items might fall out, but after a couple of long rides things stayed put.

With a nine-inch inseam the Ramblers will sit a bit above the knee for most, so not baggy shorts, nor geography teacher walking shorts of yesteryear. Something in the middle, and when on the bike sitting mid-thigh. Size-wise the large were bang on for my 34-inch waist. (The UK site lacks a size chart for now.)

The seams of the Ramblers are flatlock and triple-bar stitched – the quality is top notch and comfort is high. If you prefer to ride without a chamois liner short, the Ramblers could be a good fit.

Coming in four colours – Black, Grey, Blue and Sage – the Ramblers are well suited to pairing with other non-bikey kit. I'd challenge anyone to spot these as 'bike' shorts, at any distance. And if you lent or gave them to a friend or significant other to wear, chances are they wouldn't twig they were 'bike' shorts either.

Value

At £80 the Rambler shorts are good value compared with some – the now-£139 Chrome Industries Men's Sutro Shorts, for example – having a belt instead of the Sutro's Velcro, though lacking the zipped back pockets.

And Vulpine's Men's City Shorts, a cotton blend with maybe less sporty looks, are £85 and lack the features of the Ramblers, like a belt.

However, Liam on off.road.cc was impressed with Stolen Goat's MTB shorts last year, and they're now £70 at rrp, and at under £44 the Galibier Liberté shorts really bring the value fight, and with clip-in liner compatibility to boot.

Conclusion

Overall, the Transverse Ramblers are a good shout if you're after multi-functional shorts that work well on and off the bike, paired with undershorts or standard issue kecks. They look good, feel good, won't spook the horses and offer features aplenty to please the techno-fashionistas. Recommended.

Verdict

Very good for bike, travel and kicking about, with comfortable, stretchy fabric for all manner of adventures

