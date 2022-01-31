The MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket is very warm, great at keeping even heavy rain out, and surprisingly breathable, making it ideal for low-intensity wintry commutes – as well as hanging around in parks with a toddler who doesn't want to leave the swings, whatever the weather.

It sits in MAAP's 'Off Bike' section but is listed under 'Commuter Cycling Jackets'. I've used it on my 40-minute commutes on cold, wet days and it's been great – as well as giving it plenty of use off the bike, which is arguably where it shines.

MAAP claims it offers 'the ultimate in warmth to weight thermoregulation' and I have to say I'm impressed. The warmth comes from the Primaloft Gold Down Blend insulation, which has been used throughout the jacket. I wore it several times when the temperature was -3°C and it coped really well, yet it's not particularly heavy, hitting the scales at 834g.

For a coat that offers this much insulation, its breathability is impressive; it's obviously not what you'd choose for a club run – you'd be overheating in minutes – but for low-intensity commuting or a quick ride to the shops, it's surprisingly good. The two-way zip is handy for extra ventilation without having the jacket billow about while riding.

The fabric has a durable water repellent (DWR) coating and it's really good. I used the jacket in the rain several times and water beads off easily. The construction of the jacket helps here as there aren't excessive folds and creases where water could get trapped.

It also protects well against chilly winds, helped by features such as the long, elasticated cuffs that create an effective barrier against the cold, the tall neck and the stormflap behind the zip.

As well as the water-repellent fabric, MAAP has used YKK Aquaguard zips that stop any water getting through at these points too, at the front of the jacket and the pockets.

Talking of which... the two front pockets are nice and big for carrying stuff – I even fitted two pints of milk in one! – though you'd only want to use them on a bike with a more upright position. They're also great when you're hanging around the swings in the cold...

The smaller inside chest pocket is a decent size for keys, a wallet or phone, and is much more cycling friendly regardless of your riding position.

One feature I really like about this jacket is the padded hood, which not only keeps the rain off but also keeps your head warm. It has an adjuster, for fit, and because of the padding it sits really well when it's up or down.

There's also an integrated hem adjuster so you can tighten the bottom of the jacket if it's particularly cold. In general I didn't feel the need to, as it hangs really well, with enough weight to stop it bunching, but still giving it some shape.

There's no real 'dropped tail' to the jacket, but coverage is fine in an upright riding position, and it doesn't ride up.

This orange is quite bright for visibility, though you also get a reflective patch on the back and on the left sleeve; the only other option is black.

Value

Its rrp of £250 isn't bad compared with similar quality insulated jackets from well-known brands: Salomon's Outpeak Primaloft is £230, for example, while Patagonia's Fitz Roy Down Hoody is £379.

We haven't tested many like this on road.cc, so it's difficult to give much of a comparison; the closest is probably [url=https://road.cc/content/review/253126-rapha-explore-down-jacket]Rapha's Explore Down Jacket[/url], which we tested in 2018; it's still £220, so £30 less than the MAAP, and a fraction of the weight at 227g, as well as being more packable, but doesn't come close in terms of warmth.

[url=https://road.cc/content/review/270025-endura-pro-primaloft-jacket-ii]Endura's Pro Primaloft Jacket II[/url] is a cheaper alternative (up £10 to £149.99 since we tested it), if you wanted something lighter and more packable, but not as warm.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a great jacket for casual cycling and off-the-bike use: it's warm, looks great, keeps out the elements, and doesn't weigh a ton compared with regular insulated jackets. It's also a fair price given its quality, and in comparison with other high quality insulated jackets.

Verdict

Impressively warm jacket for casual commuting, rain or shine

