Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jackets
MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket

MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket

8
by George Hill
Mon, Jan 31, 2022 15:45
0
£250.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Impressively warm jacket for casual commuting, rain or shine
Warmth
Good waterproofing
Looks great
Expensive
Weight: 
834g
Contact: 
maap.cc
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket is very warm, great at keeping even heavy rain out, and surprisingly breathable, making it ideal for low-intensity wintry commutes – as well as hanging around in parks with a toddler who doesn't want to leave the swings, whatever the weather.

It sits in MAAP's 'Off Bike' section but is listed under 'Commuter Cycling Jackets'. I've used it on my 40-minute commutes on cold, wet days and it's been great – as well as giving it plenty of use off the bike, which is arguably where it shines.

> Buy this online here

MAAP claims it offers 'the ultimate in warmth to weight thermoregulation' and I have to say I'm impressed. The warmth comes from the Primaloft Gold Down Blend insulation, which has been used throughout the jacket. I wore it several times when the temperature was -3°C and it coped really well, yet it's not particularly heavy, hitting the scales at 834g.

For a coat that offers this much insulation, its breathability is impressive; it's obviously not what you'd choose for a club run – you'd be overheating in minutes – but for low-intensity commuting or a quick ride to the shops, it's surprisingly good. The two-way zip is handy for extra ventilation without having the jacket billow about while riding.

2022 MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket - 2 way zip.jpg

The fabric has a durable water repellent (DWR) coating and it's really good. I used the jacket in the rain several times and water beads off easily. The construction of the jacket helps here as there aren't excessive folds and creases where water could get trapped.

2022 MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket - back.jpg

It also protects well against chilly winds, helped by features such as the long, elasticated cuffs that create an effective barrier against the cold, the tall neck and the stormflap behind the zip.

2022 MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket - zip and buffer.jpg

As well as the water-repellent fabric, MAAP has used YKK Aquaguard zips that stop any water getting through at these points too, at the front of the jacket and the pockets.

2022 MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket - hem.jpg

Talking of which... the two front pockets are nice and big for carrying stuff – I even fitted two pints of milk in one! – though you'd only want to use them on a bike with a more upright position. They're also great when you're hanging around the swings in the cold...

2022 MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket 3.jpg

The smaller inside chest pocket is a decent size for keys, a wallet or phone, and is much more cycling friendly regardless of your riding position.

2022 MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket - inside pocket.jpg

One feature I really like about this jacket is the padded hood, which not only keeps the rain off but also keeps your head warm. It has an adjuster, for fit, and because of the padding it sits really well when it's up or down.

2022 MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket - hood.jpg

There's also an integrated hem adjuster so you can tighten the bottom of the jacket if it's particularly cold. In general I didn't feel the need to, as it hangs really well, with enough weight to stop it bunching, but still giving it some shape.

2022 MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket - toggle.jpg

There's no real 'dropped tail' to the jacket, but coverage is fine in an upright riding position, and it doesn't ride up.

2022 MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket - back detail.jpg

This orange is quite bright for visibility, though you also get a reflective patch on the back and on the left sleeve; the only other option is black.

Value

Its rrp of £250 isn't bad compared with similar quality insulated jackets from well-known brands: Salomon's Outpeak Primaloft is £230, for example, while Patagonia's Fitz Roy Down Hoody is £379.

> Buyer’s Guide: The best casual cycling commuter wear

We haven't tested many like this on road.cc, so it's difficult to give much of a comparison; the closest is probably [url=https://road.cc/content/review/253126-rapha-explore-down-jacket]Rapha's Explore Down Jacket[/url], which we tested in 2018; it's still £220, so £30 less than the MAAP, and a fraction of the weight at 227g, as well as being more packable, but doesn't come close in terms of warmth.

> Buyer’s Guide: 55 of the best winter cycling jackets

[url=https://road.cc/content/review/270025-endura-pro-primaloft-jacket-ii]Endura's Pro Primaloft Jacket II[/url] is a cheaper alternative (up £10 to £149.99 since we tested it), if you wanted something lighter and more packable, but not as warm.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a great jacket for casual cycling and off-the-bike use: it's warm, looks great, keeps out the elements, and doesn't weigh a ton compared with regular insulated jackets. It's also a fair price given its quality, and in comparison with other high quality insulated jackets.

Verdict

Impressively warm jacket for casual commuting, rain or shine

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

MAAP says: 'For the ultimate in warmth to weight thermoregulation, look no further than the Equip Primaloft Down Jacket. Constructed with Primaloft® Gold Down Blend insulation and a durable water repellent coating to provide protection in challenging conditions. Take the weather head on with concealed elastic wrist cuffs and our new integrated hood adjuster system to preserve visibility without compromising on coverage.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?

MAAP lists:

Water resistant fabric with coated backing

Durable water repellant external coating

Primaloft® Gold Down Blend insulation

Ultimate warmth to weight thermal insulation

Engineered quilting panel design

Integrated hood adjuster synch system

Concealed elastic wrist cuffs

Integrated hem adjuster system

YKK Aquaguard® zippers

Internal bonded zip chest pocket

Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Very well made, hangs well, doesn't let any wind or rain in.

Rate the jacket for performance:
 
8/10

For low-intensity commuting it works really well, keeping out the cold and foul weather, and keeping in the warmth. Great for off-the-bike use too.

Rate the jacket for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
8/10

Really good, and I used it in some pretty horrendous conditions.

Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
7/10

Surprisingly good considering the insulation; I never found that I was particularly overheating on low-intensity rides.

Rate the jacket for fit:
 
8/10

Very good fit; its weight makes it hang nicely without being heavy, and there's plenty of adjustability.

Rate the jacket for sizing:
 
8/10

The medium sized up as expected.

Rate the jacket for weight:
 
7/10

At 834g it's not exactly svelte compared to packable insulated jackets, but it is still pretty good for something offering this level of warmth and comfort.

Rate the jacket for comfort:
 
8/10

Very comfortable, on the bike and off.

Rate the jacket for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

It can be washed at 30 and line dried.

Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, it kept me warm and dry on casual rides, and when off the bike.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket

The padded hood – not only does it keep your head warmer than just a basic rain hood, it also sits better when it's down or up.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket

Not much.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?

We haven't tested many jackets like this on road.cc for comparisons, the closest is probably the Rapha Explore Down Jacket that comes in at £30 less, and a fraction of the weight at 227g, but not close in terms of warmth. An off-the-bike alternative is Patagonia's Fitz Roy Down Hoody which is 485g but also £130 more.

Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes

Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes

Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a really good jacket for low-intensity commuting and use off the bike. It's warm, windproof, waterproof and surprisingly breathable.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket 2022
MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket
MAAP 2022
Maap
George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

Latest Comments