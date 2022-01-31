The MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket is very warm, great at keeping even heavy rain out, and surprisingly breathable, making it ideal for low-intensity wintry commutes – as well as hanging around in parks with a toddler who doesn't want to leave the swings, whatever the weather.
It sits in MAAP's 'Off Bike' section but is listed under 'Commuter Cycling Jackets'. I've used it on my 40-minute commutes on cold, wet days and it's been great – as well as giving it plenty of use off the bike, which is arguably where it shines.
MAAP claims it offers 'the ultimate in warmth to weight thermoregulation' and I have to say I'm impressed. The warmth comes from the Primaloft Gold Down Blend insulation, which has been used throughout the jacket. I wore it several times when the temperature was -3°C and it coped really well, yet it's not particularly heavy, hitting the scales at 834g.
For a coat that offers this much insulation, its breathability is impressive; it's obviously not what you'd choose for a club run – you'd be overheating in minutes – but for low-intensity commuting or a quick ride to the shops, it's surprisingly good. The two-way zip is handy for extra ventilation without having the jacket billow about while riding.
The fabric has a durable water repellent (DWR) coating and it's really good. I used the jacket in the rain several times and water beads off easily. The construction of the jacket helps here as there aren't excessive folds and creases where water could get trapped.
It also protects well against chilly winds, helped by features such as the long, elasticated cuffs that create an effective barrier against the cold, the tall neck and the stormflap behind the zip.
As well as the water-repellent fabric, MAAP has used YKK Aquaguard zips that stop any water getting through at these points too, at the front of the jacket and the pockets.
Talking of which... the two front pockets are nice and big for carrying stuff – I even fitted two pints of milk in one! – though you'd only want to use them on a bike with a more upright position. They're also great when you're hanging around the swings in the cold...
The smaller inside chest pocket is a decent size for keys, a wallet or phone, and is much more cycling friendly regardless of your riding position.
One feature I really like about this jacket is the padded hood, which not only keeps the rain off but also keeps your head warm. It has an adjuster, for fit, and because of the padding it sits really well when it's up or down.
There's also an integrated hem adjuster so you can tighten the bottom of the jacket if it's particularly cold. In general I didn't feel the need to, as it hangs really well, with enough weight to stop it bunching, but still giving it some shape.
There's no real 'dropped tail' to the jacket, but coverage is fine in an upright riding position, and it doesn't ride up.
This orange is quite bright for visibility, though you also get a reflective patch on the back and on the left sleeve; the only other option is black.
Value
Its rrp of £250 isn't bad compared with similar quality insulated jackets from well-known brands: Salomon's Outpeak Primaloft is £230, for example, while Patagonia's Fitz Roy Down Hoody is £379.
We haven't tested many like this on road.cc, so it's difficult to give much of a comparison; the closest is probably [url=https://road.cc/content/review/253126-rapha-explore-down-jacket]Rapha's Explore Down Jacket[/url], which we tested in 2018; it's still £220, so £30 less than the MAAP, and a fraction of the weight at 227g, as well as being more packable, but doesn't come close in terms of warmth.
[url=https://road.cc/content/review/270025-endura-pro-primaloft-jacket-ii]Endura's Pro Primaloft Jacket II[/url] is a cheaper alternative (up £10 to £149.99 since we tested it), if you wanted something lighter and more packable, but not as warm.
Conclusion
Overall, this is a great jacket for casual cycling and off-the-bike use: it's warm, looks great, keeps out the elements, and doesn't weigh a ton compared with regular insulated jackets. It's also a fair price given its quality, and in comparison with other high quality insulated jackets.
Verdict
Impressively warm jacket for casual commuting, rain or shine
Make and model: MAAP Equip Primaloft Down Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
MAAP says: 'For the ultimate in warmth to weight thermoregulation, look no further than the Equip Primaloft Down Jacket. Constructed with Primaloft® Gold Down Blend insulation and a durable water repellent coating to provide protection in challenging conditions. Take the weather head on with concealed elastic wrist cuffs and our new integrated hood adjuster system to preserve visibility without compromising on coverage.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
MAAP lists:
Water resistant fabric with coated backing
Durable water repellant external coating
Primaloft® Gold Down Blend insulation
Ultimate warmth to weight thermal insulation
Engineered quilting panel design
Integrated hood adjuster synch system
Concealed elastic wrist cuffs
Integrated hem adjuster system
YKK Aquaguard® zippers
Internal bonded zip chest pocket
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
8/10
Very well made, hangs well, doesn't let any wind or rain in.
Rate the jacket for performance:
8/10
For low-intensity commuting it works really well, keeping out the cold and foul weather, and keeping in the warmth. Great for off-the-bike use too.
Rate the jacket for durability:
7/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Really good, and I used it in some pretty horrendous conditions.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
7/10
Surprisingly good considering the insulation; I never found that I was particularly overheating on low-intensity rides.
Rate the jacket for fit:
8/10
Very good fit; its weight makes it hang nicely without being heavy, and there's plenty of adjustability.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
8/10
The medium sized up as expected.
Rate the jacket for weight:
7/10
At 834g it's not exactly svelte compared to packable insulated jackets, but it is still pretty good for something offering this level of warmth and comfort.
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Very comfortable, on the bike and off.
Rate the jacket for value:
5/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It can be washed at 30 and line dried.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well, it kept me warm and dry on casual rides, and when off the bike.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
The padded hood – not only does it keep your head warmer than just a basic rain hood, it also sits better when it's down or up.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
Not much.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
We haven't tested many jackets like this on road.cc for comparisons, the closest is probably the Rapha Explore Down Jacket that comes in at £30 less, and a fraction of the weight at 227g, but not close in terms of warmth. An off-the-bike alternative is Patagonia's Fitz Roy Down Hoody which is 485g but also £130 more.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a really good jacket for low-intensity commuting and use off the bike. It's warm, windproof, waterproof and surprisingly breathable.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
