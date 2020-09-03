The Stolen Goat Nettle Cycling Mitts are a minimalist and extremely light pair of fingerless gloves, and work well either with the official matching jersey or alone. Cost effective, simple and comfortable, about the only thing they lack is an XS size for smaller adults and kids.

Stolen Goat offer this glove in twenty or so different patterns and colours, plus five sizes. These pull-on style mitts have a lightweight fabric back and low-profile padded (and ventilated) palms for comfort.

Simple fabric tabs under the two middle fingers allow for easy removal, even when your hands are sweaty. A soft towelling nose wipe at the thumb takes care of sniffles.

Exceptionally comfortable straight off, these mitts are ideal for those who prefer minimal bulk. The simple pull-on design means there's no risk of Velcro attacking expensive jerseys or shorts, and the padding is a great balance of cushioning without bulk; there's nothing to build up the palm and risk chafing or nerve pressure, as can happen with gel padded mitts.

I found they very quickly became my go-to mitts, making for a comfortable ride regardless of distance, while also making me smile – I really like the cool jellyfish pattern on this design. There are plenty more to suit unisex tastes across the board.

The Stolen Goat sizing guide is comprehensive and accurate, but I did find these a tiny bit larger than expected. Those with very tiny hands may find the available sizes too large, though. The addition of a size XS would help small female riders and youths.

With their minimalist, lightweight build and good levels of comfort, these are priced well. The similar Altura Club Mitts, Van Rysel RoadR 900 gloves and Lusso Summer Gloves, for instance, are all £19.99 as well. However, these are arguably a cut above for their good looks and style.

The Stolen Goat Nettle Cycling Mitts aren't stolen, aren't goats, don't have nettles on them and aren't mittens, but they are very good for warm rides and look great. They're made and priced well, too – there's little not to like.

Verdict

Stylish, comfortable and sleek mitts, and good value too

