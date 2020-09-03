Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Gloves - mitts

Stolen Goat Nettle Cycling Mitts

8
by Lara Dunn
Thu, Sep 03, 2020 15:45
0
£20.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Stylish, comfortable and sleek mitts, and good value too
Light
Minimalist
Comfortable
Loose-ish fit and no XS size
Weight: 
24g
Contact: 
stolengoat.com

The Stolen Goat Nettle Cycling Mitts are a minimalist and extremely light pair of fingerless gloves, and work well either with the official matching jersey or alone. Cost effective, simple and comfortable, about the only thing they lack is an XS size for smaller adults and kids.

> Buy these online here

Stolen Goat offer this glove in twenty or so different patterns and colours, plus five sizes. These pull-on style mitts have a lightweight fabric back and low-profile padded (and ventilated) palms for comfort.

2020 Stolen Goat Nettle Cycling Mitts 3.jpg

Simple fabric tabs under the two middle fingers allow for easy removal, even when your hands are sweaty. A soft towelling nose wipe at the thumb takes care of sniffles.

Exceptionally comfortable straight off, these mitts are ideal for those who prefer minimal bulk. The simple pull-on design means there's no risk of Velcro attacking expensive jerseys or shorts, and the padding is a great balance of cushioning without bulk; there's nothing to build up the palm and risk chafing or nerve pressure, as can happen with gel padded mitts.

2020 Stolen Goat Nettle Cycling Mitts 2.jpg

I found they very quickly became my go-to mitts, making for a comfortable ride regardless of distance, while also making me smile – I really like the cool jellyfish pattern on this design. There are plenty more to suit unisex tastes across the board.

The Stolen Goat sizing guide is comprehensive and accurate, but I did find these a tiny bit larger than expected. Those with very tiny hands may find the available sizes too large, though. The addition of a size XS would help small female riders and youths.

> 9 of the best summer cycling gloves — track mitts to keep your hands comfy and stylish

With their minimalist, lightweight build and good levels of comfort, these are priced well. The similar Altura Club Mitts, Van Rysel RoadR 900 gloves and Lusso Summer Gloves, for instance, are all £19.99 as well. However, these are arguably a cut above for their good looks and style.

The Stolen Goat Nettle Cycling Mitts aren't stolen, aren't goats, don't have nettles on them and aren't mittens, but they are very good for warm rides and look great. They're made and priced well, too – there's little not to like.

Verdict

Stylish, comfortable and sleek mitts, and good value too

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Stolen Goat Nettle Cycling Mitts

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Stolen Goat bleats... I mean says: "Lightweight, breathable and super comfy with 3 well-cushioned pads on the critical pressure points that connect your hands to the bars. Matched with bright colours and stand-out styling, these are a must-have."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Microfibre and cotton construction

Low profile zoned padding

Pull tabs for easy removal

Simple pull-on design

Sizes S-XXL

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Nicely finished with no seam problems and well-positioned, lightweight padding.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Comfortable, breathable and light.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Very light and probably won't last years.

Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10

Sizing charts provide good sizing info. Fit is neat and non-baggy but those looking for a really neat sleek race fit might consider going down a size.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
5/10

Fit is good as per the sizing charts, but very slightly on the large side and sizing options might be problematic for smaller female riders or youths. A size XS would help.

Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10

Super light and minimalist.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

Very comfortable and unobtrusive with good padding zones.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Price is spot on for a stylish and well designed mitt.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Easy to wash and dries quickly.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well indeed.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The style, padding and simplicity – good value for money, too.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

There's no size XS.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

With their minimalist, lightweight build and good levels of comfort, these are priced well. The similar Altura Club Mitts, Van Rysel RoadR 900 gloves and Lusso Summer Gloves, for instance, are all £19.99 as well. However, these are arguably a cut above for their good looks and style.

Did you enjoy using the product? Very much. Made me smile

Would you consider buying the product? Definitely.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A well-designed, low profile mitt with good unobtrusive padding and a lightweight simplicity.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 43  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Boardman Hybrid Fi  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Stolen Goat Nettle Cycling Mitts 2020
Stolen Goat Nettle Cycling Mitts
Stolen Goat 2020
Stolen Goat
Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

Latest Comments