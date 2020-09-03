The Stolen Goat Nettle Cycling Mitts are a minimalist and extremely light pair of fingerless gloves, and work well either with the official matching jersey or alone. Cost effective, simple and comfortable, about the only thing they lack is an XS size for smaller adults and kids.
Stolen Goat offer this glove in twenty or so different patterns and colours, plus five sizes. These pull-on style mitts have a lightweight fabric back and low-profile padded (and ventilated) palms for comfort.
Simple fabric tabs under the two middle fingers allow for easy removal, even when your hands are sweaty. A soft towelling nose wipe at the thumb takes care of sniffles.
Exceptionally comfortable straight off, these mitts are ideal for those who prefer minimal bulk. The simple pull-on design means there's no risk of Velcro attacking expensive jerseys or shorts, and the padding is a great balance of cushioning without bulk; there's nothing to build up the palm and risk chafing or nerve pressure, as can happen with gel padded mitts.
I found they very quickly became my go-to mitts, making for a comfortable ride regardless of distance, while also making me smile – I really like the cool jellyfish pattern on this design. There are plenty more to suit unisex tastes across the board.
The Stolen Goat sizing guide is comprehensive and accurate, but I did find these a tiny bit larger than expected. Those with very tiny hands may find the available sizes too large, though. The addition of a size XS would help small female riders and youths.
With their minimalist, lightweight build and good levels of comfort, these are priced well. The similar Altura Club Mitts, Van Rysel RoadR 900 gloves and Lusso Summer Gloves, for instance, are all £19.99 as well. However, these are arguably a cut above for their good looks and style.
The Stolen Goat Nettle Cycling Mitts aren't stolen, aren't goats, don't have nettles on them and aren't mittens, but they are very good for warm rides and look great. They're made and priced well, too – there's little not to like.
Verdict
Stylish, comfortable and sleek mitts, and good value too
Make and model: Stolen Goat Nettle Cycling Mitts
Tell us what the product is for
Stolen Goat bleats... I mean says: "Lightweight, breathable and super comfy with 3 well-cushioned pads on the critical pressure points that connect your hands to the bars. Matched with bright colours and stand-out styling, these are a must-have."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Microfibre and cotton construction
Low profile zoned padding
Pull tabs for easy removal
Simple pull-on design
Sizes S-XXL
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Nicely finished with no seam problems and well-positioned, lightweight padding.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Comfortable, breathable and light.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Very light and probably won't last years.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Sizing charts provide good sizing info. Fit is neat and non-baggy but those looking for a really neat sleek race fit might consider going down a size.
Rate the product for sizing:
5/10
Fit is good as per the sizing charts, but very slightly on the large side and sizing options might be problematic for smaller female riders or youths. A size XS would help.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Super light and minimalist.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Very comfortable and unobtrusive with good padding zones.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Price is spot on for a stylish and well designed mitt.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy to wash and dries quickly.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well indeed.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The style, padding and simplicity – good value for money, too.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
There's no size XS.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much. Made me smile
Would you consider buying the product? Definitely.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A well-designed, low profile mitt with good unobtrusive padding and a lightweight simplicity.
Age: 43 Height: 1.65m Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Boardman Hybrid Fi My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
