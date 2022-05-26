Gobik Jacket Unisex Thermal Armour Vanta

The Gobik Thermal Armour Vanta Jacket is warm and waterproof and has a great fit. It's very well made, and provides good breathability while protecting you from the worst of the weather.

Gobik – a Spanish brand and clothing provider for pro team UAE Team Emirates – says the jacket is suitable for temperatures between -5 and 10°C. I never got the chance to test it below zero, but it worked well with just a jersey around 2°C so I can easily see how it would work below freezing with additional layers.

Upon opening the jacket, I was a bit worried about breathability because the Polartec Alpha lining looks incredibly warm. I needn't have worried, though, as the material and the vents did a good job of regulating my temperature.

For those spring rides where it warms up significantly after an early start this jacket is a bit much (it's the warmest in the Gobik range); I'd say it's more suited to late autumn to early spring as it isn't packable into a jersey pocket.

The Polartec NeoShell has a 10k waterproof rating, and it worked well throughout testing, with rain beading on the jacket and running off.

On one day I got caught in a torrential 45-minute downpour – rookie mistake of not checking the forecast of where I was going – and it held the rain off well. Okay, it was starting to get a little heavy towards the end, but conditions were truly awful, and the jacket dried out quickly once the sun came out and the temperature warmed up.

It also protects well against cold air – it's been very windy during testing and the jacket has done well in keeping out chills.

Sizing and fit

The medium on test is true to the size guide; as with some other European brands the sizes are less generous than some British brands, so it is worth double checking the guide. There are seven sizes so you should be able to find one that fits.

Gobik describes it as 'Perfect Fit – very-close fitting' which is its 'mid-range' fit. I found it great – comfortable but with no loose-fitting bits to flap around on windy days.

The front of the jacket is on the short side and a few jerseys stuck out of the bottom, but on the bike it felt great and secure. Turn it round and there is a good length dropped tail, which minimised spray reaching my back.

I found the sleeves a good length, and the fitted cuffs interacted well with my gloves.

The two-piece collar works really well – you get a protective shell outer layer and a soft, comfortable under layer.

The jacket has a double zip design, using excellent YKK zippers. The first completely closes off the jacket to the elements, perfect for those wet and cold days. Undo this and the second zip reveals a lighter mesh material, which improved breathability when the weather warmed up on spring mornings.

At the back there are the usual three pockets, which I found easy to access even when wearing winter gloves and secure enough to hold my phone.

There are also two pockets inside the jacket which can be used to keep items dry, like a pair of gloves or a neck warmer. There is no zipped pocket for valuables, but I'd put those in a jersey underneath the jacket anyway.

My one criticism of the jacket is that it only comes in black; I'd prefer to see a brighter colour choice available for a winter jacket. That said, there are numerous areas of reflective material on the hem, sleeves and chest.

Value

At £179 this isn't a cheap jacket, but it is well priced compared with the competition. The Santini Colore Bengal Jacket, for example, comes in at £189, but there were questions over the windproofing.

The Endura Pro SL 3 Season Jacket has gone up since George reviewed it; he thought it was excellent, with its built-in 'gilet', especially its versatility, but it's now £199.99.

You can spend a lot more, too – the Rapha Pro Team Insulated Gore-Tex Rain Jacket received a great review, but will set you back £310.

Conclusion

Other than only being available in black, this is an excellent jacket. It fits well, copes with the cold, wind and rain, and is breathable enough to wear for most of autumn through to spring without that sweaty feeling a winter jacket can often bring.

Verdict

Excellent winter jacket that copes well with the harshest of conditions

