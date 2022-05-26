Gobik Jacket Unisex Thermal Armour Vanta

The Gobik Thermal Armour Vanta Jacket is warm and waterproof and has a great fit. It's very well made, and provides good breathability while protecting you from the worst of the weather.
Gobik – a Spanish brand and clothing provider for pro team UAE Team Emirates – says the jacket is suitable for temperatures between -5 and 10°C. I never got the chance to test it below zero, but it worked well with just a jersey around 2°C so I can easily see how it would work below freezing with additional layers.
Upon opening the jacket, I was a bit worried about breathability because the Polartec Alpha lining looks incredibly warm. I needn't have worried, though, as the material and the vents did a good job of regulating my temperature.
For those spring rides where it warms up significantly after an early start this jacket is a bit much (it's the warmest in the Gobik range); I'd say it's more suited to late autumn to early spring as it isn't packable into a jersey pocket.
The Polartec NeoShell has a 10k waterproof rating, and it worked well throughout testing, with rain beading on the jacket and running off.
On one day I got caught in a torrential 45-minute downpour – rookie mistake of not checking the forecast of where I was going – and it held the rain off well. Okay, it was starting to get a little heavy towards the end, but conditions were truly awful, and the jacket dried out quickly once the sun came out and the temperature warmed up.
It also protects well against cold air – it's been very windy during testing and the jacket has done well in keeping out chills.
Sizing and fit
The medium on test is true to the size guide; as with some other European brands the sizes are less generous than some British brands, so it is worth double checking the guide. There are seven sizes so you should be able to find one that fits.
Gobik describes it as 'Perfect Fit – very-close fitting' which is its 'mid-range' fit. I found it great – comfortable but with no loose-fitting bits to flap around on windy days.
The front of the jacket is on the short side and a few jerseys stuck out of the bottom, but on the bike it felt great and secure. Turn it round and there is a good length dropped tail, which minimised spray reaching my back.
I found the sleeves a good length, and the fitted cuffs interacted well with my gloves.
The two-piece collar works really well – you get a protective shell outer layer and a soft, comfortable under layer.
The jacket has a double zip design, using excellent YKK zippers. The first completely closes off the jacket to the elements, perfect for those wet and cold days. Undo this and the second zip reveals a lighter mesh material, which improved breathability when the weather warmed up on spring mornings.
At the back there are the usual three pockets, which I found easy to access even when wearing winter gloves and secure enough to hold my phone.
There are also two pockets inside the jacket which can be used to keep items dry, like a pair of gloves or a neck warmer. There is no zipped pocket for valuables, but I'd put those in a jersey underneath the jacket anyway.
My one criticism of the jacket is that it only comes in black; I'd prefer to see a brighter colour choice available for a winter jacket. That said, there are numerous areas of reflective material on the hem, sleeves and chest.
Value
At £179 this isn't a cheap jacket, but it is well priced compared with the competition. The Santini Colore Bengal Jacket, for example, comes in at £189, but there were questions over the windproofing.
The Endura Pro SL 3 Season Jacket has gone up since George reviewed it; he thought it was excellent, with its built-in 'gilet', especially its versatility, but it's now £199.99.
You can spend a lot more, too – the Rapha Pro Team Insulated Gore-Tex Rain Jacket received a great review, but will set you back £310.
Conclusion
Other than only being available in black, this is an excellent jacket. It fits well, copes with the cold, wind and rain, and is breathable enough to wear for most of autumn through to spring without that sweaty feeling a winter jacket can often bring.
Verdict
Excellent winter jacket that copes well with the harshest of conditions
Make and model: Gobik Jacket Unisex Thermal Armour Vanta
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Gobik says: "Double-layer winter jacket, whose outer layer forms a protective shield against water and wind, while the inner layer provides a regulated heat distribution.
"A cold-weather jacket designed to adapt to all types of elements. Its combination of Alpha and NeoShell® technologies make it our most complete jacket for your coldest and most challenging outings. As a new feature, it incorporates a new additional ventilation system in the front, consisting of an inner gusset that allows air to enter when required."
Temperature range -5c to 10c"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Gobik lists these features:
The double front zipper allows extra ventilation in situations of greater effort.
Two-piece turtleneck, the outer piece continues the Structure of the jacket and insulates against water and wind, while the inner piece ensures a perfect fit.
Elasticated waistband with non-slip silicone band prevents the garment from slipping.
Sealed seams in the shoulder area that prevent water from seeping in and that bring a very personal look to the garment.
Adaptable grips designed for the use of GLOVES.
Ventilation opening at the back.
Easy access pockets on the inside.
YKK ® Vislon® AquaGuard ® water repellent double zipper.
Combines two technologies developed by Polartec®.
For the outer shell, NeoShell®, the world's most breathable waterproof fabric range, has been used, offering the right balance between waterproofness and breathability required during physical activity.
Neoshell® provides the resistance and durability of a weatherproof fabric, while allowing a dynamic air exchange and a full range of comfortable motion.
The inner lining, made of Alpha®, a technology that was developed for the US special forces.
They required a superior insulation system, focused on extreme temperature changes and combat start/stop conditions. Alpha® active insulation is designed to provide consistent warmth while allowing for increased breathability during activity. This air exchange technology creates sustained comfort without losing layers, something that is not an option during a mission.
The inner lining is made of Alpha®, a technology that was designed for the US Special Forces, combining elevated fibers with a solid mesh core for a superior thermal insulation. This layer is very light, compressible and absorbs the moisture that we generate. Using what Polartec® calls "air exchange" technology, our ARMOUR jacket disperses excess body heat and moisture through this first layer, while the outer layer made of NeoShell® blocks cold air and rain from reaching your interior.
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
9/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
10k waterproofing, kept me largely dry in a 45-minute downpour.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
9/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
8/10
Size was true to size guide, as with other European brands the size is on the smaller side but seven sizes are available.
Rate the jacket for weight:
6/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
7/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed at 30°C and air dried with no issues.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The jacket did well to keep me warm and dry on some cold, wet rides. The breathable fabric also performed well when it warmed up later in the day.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
The fit of the jacket is great, and it coped well with some awful conditions.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
I'd have liked it in a brighter colour for a winter jacket.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £179 this is well priced compared with other thermal winter jackets. The Santini Colore Bengal Jacket is £189, while the Endura Pro SL 3 Season Jacket is £199.99.
You can pay a lot more, too – the Rapha Pro Team Insulated Gore-Tex Rain Jacket is £310.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's excellent – it does a great job of keeping out the elements while remaining breathable, and also fits really well.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
