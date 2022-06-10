Squirt Seal Tyre Sealant can be used on a variety of tyres including high-pressure road rubber. When combined with the separate bottle of BeadBlock granules it matched its claims of sealing holes up to 6mm, but was slower to do so than some of the competition. In this one-litre bottle size it's also more expensive than alternatives, but is available in bulk at a more attractive price.

Squirt Seal is designed to be used on all kinds of bikes, from fat tyre mountain bikes to the high-pressure requirements of road. The tyre you're using will dictate how much sealant you need, but Squirt recommends 60-80ml for road applications, 70-90ml for gravel and 100-120ml for 29er mountain bikes. We often find that manufacturers' recommendations are on the low side – you get more applications per bottle that way! – and with this I consistently found I was using the upper end of the recommended amount to get a good coating on the inside of the tyre.

Squirt Seal differs from many sealants in that you get it in two parts, the thin latex-based 'milk' in one bottle and the larger particle BeadBlock granules in another. Initially I thought this was a bit of a pain and just added another step, but it doesn't exactly take long to tip a capful of granules into the already unseated tyre, and the positive of this method is that you don't end up with all the clogging particles being left at the bottom of the bottle; they can't do much from in there and with some sealants seem reluctant to leave the bottle even with aggressive shaking.

When combined, the two-part sealant is claimed to plug up to 6mm holes and I found this perfectly plausible. During testing it sealed multiple road punctures on my 28mm tyres at 72psi, with the only trace being the sealant trail splattered up my seat tube.

I was also pleased with the performance on my gravel bike which I was running at 45psi, where it plugged a larger 6mm hole.

The trail of sealant did indicate that Seal is slower to plug holes than some other sealants I've used, namely Silca's Ultimate and Muc-Off's No Puncture sealant. When using those, the tyre would typically retain enough pressure to continue riding, but with the Squirt I found that a roadside top up of air was necessary on all but one occasion.

If you're riding somewhere you're particularly prone to getting punctures, Squirt says you can chuck in some additional BeadBlock particles to further increase the sealant's capabilities. Whether this will reduce the lifespan of the sealant further, I can't say; Squirt says it'll last seven months with no BeadBlock added, but doesn't say how long it'll last once it's added (we've asked). So far, I've been using the sealant for two months and it's holding up well.

Squirt Seal is available in three different sizes, 150ml, this 1L bottle and a 5L bulk bottle. The 150ml bottle already contains the BeadBlock granules and is the only size with the ability to be applied through the valve. With the larger two bottles it's recommended that you unseat the tyre and chuck it in that way.

To aid application the 1L bottle has markers at every 125ml except at the top, where an additional marker would come in handy.

Value

At £35.99 for the 1L bottle with BeadBlock granules, it's reasonable value when compared with those only available in smaller bottles, but against similar sizes it's on the expensive side. Muc-Off Tubeless Sealant that I mentioned earlier, for example, is £29.99 for a litre, while Hutchinson Protect'Air Max is cheaper still at £24.95 per litre.

If you've got lots of tyres set up tubeless, then Squirt Seal is also available in 5L bottles for £84.99. That works out at about £17 per litre which makes it significantly better value, especially as much of the competition isn't available in larger amounts.

Conclusion

Overall, Squirt Seal is a mixed bag. I'm confident that it lives up to its claims of sealing punctures up to 6mm in a variety of different tyres, but in my experience it's slower to do so than the competition. I'm a fan of the BeadBlock granules coming separately as it means you can tune the quantity you put in depending on conditions, and I usually opt to apply sealant by unseating the tyre anyway. In this size bottle, though, it's outperformed by the competition both in terms of sealing time and price; in the bulk 5 litre option, the price makes it a much more attractive offering.

Verdict

Reasonably effective sealant that lasts well and is available in bulk

