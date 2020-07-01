Spiuk Korben Helmet

The Spiuk Korben is an aero helmet that offers a decent amount of airflow and comfort, but be prepared to size up, or try before you buy if possible.

Aero helmets have been available at the mid and lower end of the cost scale for a number of years. Spiuk's Korben sits firmly in the mid-range category and has a number of technologies within it, including 'Airflow Architecture' and 'Arrow Head'. The first is essentially air channels, and the second is a new slider design on the straps. It has also been designed to be low profile and smaller than other helmets, which is definitely noticeable when you first put it on.

As with all aero helmets, estimating gains compared to a non-aero helmet is not possible in a review setting and Spiuk does not offer any values to judge against. However, it definitely has an aero profile, with five vents at the front and five at the back, combined with a very low profile and smaller than average size. This means it is likely to create less drag than a regular road helmet, even if the exact reduction is unknown.

However, while aero helmets create less drag than regular road helmets, they don't offer the same levels of airflow, although in recent years this has started to improve. Spiuk's Airflow Architecture technology is aimed at helping with this and consists of channels both within and on the shell of the helmet. This allows air to flow more easily into the front vents, over the head, and out of the back vents. It works relatively well – I used it for several long rides without really wishing I had more ventilation.

Adjusting the helmet for fit is via a dial on a harness at the back, which tightens or loosens depending on which way you twist. The harness can also be adjusted up or down to cater for different head shapes. I found that in general it was a comfortable helmet that stayed in place well.

The straps are comfortable, too, and the 'Arrow Head' dividers let you adjust them relatively easily to get the right fit. The clip is also firm, which means you need to press it relatively hard in order to get it off, which might be an issue with full-finger winter gloves.

There's also a pad along the strap that runs under your chin, which can be removed if, like me, you'd prefer not to ride with it. The clip does not sit centrally under the chin, but slightly off to the left.

One element of the straps worth noting is the way they're attached to the helmet means that glasses need to sit under them.

Size-wise, if you normally wear a medium helmet you might need to go for the M/L rather than S/M. I originally tried the S/M, but although it fitted fine around the head it didn't fit as well in other areas. For instance, I found that it rubbed slightly on the crown of my head, and on the largest setting the wires running around my head would get in the way of the pad Velcro, so they would shift during a ride. If you're above around 53cm, I'd say it's worth trying first or going for a size up.

The helmet hit the road.cc Scales of Truth at 257g, which is pretty good for an aero helmet in this price band. The Catlike Vento that I looked at last year is 10g lighter but is a little more expensive. Some much more expensive aero helmets can be heavier, such as the Giant Pursuit MIPS, which weighs in at 328g – although some of this could be accounted for by the extra safety system.

The Spiuk's RRP of around £90 (it's €99.90) puts it squarely in the mid-range bracket, and seems about right for what the helmet offers. The Catlike I mentioned above is £109.99 but offers slightly better airflow and shaves 10g off the weight. The Giant Strive MIPS comes in slightly cheaper at £84.99, and incorporates the MIPS system, but this comes at the expense of weight as it's 53g heavier.

Overall, I like this helmet, it is comfortable, well ventilated and sits well on the head. The only thing that marks it down slightly is that you need to watch the sizing – aside from that, there is very little to not like.

Verdict

Very good aero helmet that offers decent ventilation and comfort, but make sure to try before you buy

