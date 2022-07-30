Exceptionally light and packable, the Specialized Women's Prime Wind Vest is a well-made, sleek and effective piece of kit, but it does come at quite a high price. I'd have liked some sort of pocket, too.

This ultralight windproof gilet is designed to provide good protection with minimal weight and bulk. It's made from a light and stretchy fabric, with a windproof full front panel, and mesh at the rear of the shoulders. The stretch nylon fabric is soft and pleasant to the touch, and although ultra-light, doesn't feel fragile.

An elasticated hem with silicone grippers that runs around the rear and sides of the gilet (not the front) keeps it in place well, and the two-way front zip is really handy. The softly lined collar adds to the comfort too.

Specialized's online sizing chart is accurate and detailed, meaning that it sized up as expected, with the XL being a good fit on me as a high street UK14-16, and a good length in the body for my average height (5ft 5in). The cut is sleek and performance orientated, with quite deeply indented elasticated armholes to ensure no excess fabric getting in the way when in an aero position, as well as providing a neat windproofing effect.

There's no real water repellency to the fabric, but it did a decent enough job of keeping off a light shower that blew through on one of my rides.

What it does excel at is breathability. The fabric is breathable in its own right, but coupled with the cut, the mesh panels and the ability to unfasten the zip at either end, I had no issues with overheating or sweatiness, despite it giving good protection from the wind.

The front zip operates really smoothly and easily, even single-handed, and unzipping from the bottom does enable you to access your rear jersey pocket underneath – if you're confident enough. Personally, I'd have preferred some sort of pocket in the gilet, either a small, zipped chest pocket or one at the rear, but it's not alone in being pocketless.

Because it's extremely light and compact it pops easily into a rear jersey pocket or bar/saddle bag.

Value and conclusion

Price-wise, it's definitely at the premium end of the market, with the majority of rivals of a similar weight/bulk being less expensive. The Gore Ambient, for example, is only £89.99 at rrp, and the men's version we tested was a bit lighter too, while Rapha's Women's Pro Team Lightweight Gilet is only £95 and a similar weight.

Even a usual premium contender such as Castelli has the Aria Women's Vest at £95.

You can go significantly cheaper, too, and not far off in the low weight stakes, with the dhb Aeron Packable Gilet at £50, Fat Lad At The Back's Women's Windy Gilet at £54.99 and the Bontrager Women's Circuit Vest £49.99.

That said, the Specialized is a genuinely good piece of kit; it fits well, is made from a high-quality lovely fabric with a smooth zip, and it rolls down to next to nothing to pop into a jersey pocket. If you like the style and you can afford it, it'll serve you well.

Verdict

Well made, good looking and performs superbly, but at a pretty high price

