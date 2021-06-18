The Fat Lad at the Back Women's Windy Gilet is an affordably-priced and accessible addition to anyone's cycling wardrobe, giving good protection in a nicely-shaped, lightweight package. Pockets, or access to jersey pockets beneath, would have made it even better.

Fat Lad at the Back is renowned for its broad range of sizes in all its kit, and this gilet is no exception – it's available in 38 to 53in bust sizes (plus four colours).

Made from lightweight, wind resistant polyester, it has a stretchy mesh back panel, stretchy arm holes, reflective rear piping, a full-length front zip and an elasticated hem with silicone gripper tape.

The fit is on the long side. The shape is good for curvier figures and the length didn't cause much trouble on my 5ft 5in frame, thanks to the gripper tape, but shorter riders might find it problematic.

The stretchy arm holes and mesh back mean it contours well around the body, leaving no flappy fabric. The collar sits snug but not overtight when fully zipped up, though that zip is a little tricky one-handed. The whole thing stays put no matter what the riding position.

It's nicely breathable thanks to the mesh, while the windproof sections do their job very well. Whilst it repelled a short spring shower reasonably well, I'd not want to rely on it for rain protection, though. Windy, chilly conditions are where it does best.

It packs down good and small, and it's light, making it versatile whatever the season.

The only major issue is the lack of pockets. There's not even an opening to access your jersey pockets below – you may not mind, but I find having to drag the whole thing up irritating.

Value

At £54.99 it's comparable to the Bontrager Women's Circuit Wind Vest at £49.99 which is 16g heavier but has a pocket, and the Primal Stirling Wind Vest at £55 – which also has pockets.

It's a fair bit cheaper than the Stolen Goat Palace Bodyline Gilet at £65, but yes, that also has pockets. There's a bit of a pattern here – a few grams extra gets you very useful pockets.

Overall

The Women's Windy Gilet is a comfortable and effective layer, lightweight and a good price, but I'd have really appreciated pockets. Have I said pockets enough times it looks weird now? Pockets.

Verdict

Effective, attractive, inclusively-sized and super light. The lack of pockets may irritate some, though

