There is almost nothing to the Gore Ambient Vest. Despite only weighing 58g it has excellent windproofing qualities, a full mesh back aids breathability and it can be packed down to take up just the tiniest amount of space in your rear pocket. My only criticism is that the colour choices are limited.

The Ambient Vest uses Gore-Tex Infinium on the front section, which, according to Gore, is created by using an ultra-thin protective layer laminated to a lightweight textile. It makes it completely windproof.

> Find your nearest dealer here

It is very impressive, and even though we haven't had that much chilly weather yet, some of the dank mornings of late have certainly been nippy. Heading out of the door early on it was noticeable how much the rest of my body could feel the wind, yet my chest and stomach were toasty warm.

Even as things warmed up, I didn't get overly hot. Gore says the Infinium fabric is breathable, but it is probably more down to the fact that the rear uses a nylon mesh that lets your body heat escape.

You do also get a bit of water resistance in the Infinium fabric, which helps keep your front dry and warm when riding into the rain. You'll get soaked eventually via the back panel, so it's not intended as a wet weather garment.

One of the best things about the Ambient is its size when packed. I could scrunch it up into the palm of my hand, so it's going to take up no room at all in your jersey pocket or bike bags. As it's so small I found myself taking it with me on most rides, especially if it looked like the weather was going to be changeable.

The cut is 'aggressively close', says Gore, so you need to take a look at the size guide for clarification. The gilet fits snugly, reducing the chance of any fabric flapping about, which also makes it a handy addition to a layering system.

I found there to be plenty of room for movement around the arm holes without allowing too much cold air to flow in.

The neck is also high, with a welcome garage to protect your skin from the zip, and there's good length at the rear for protection.

Personally, I'd like to see a few extra colour options; I'm not keen on black for dull days, and the white option could possibly stain after wet rides like a lot of white kit – though I haven't tested it so I can't be certain of that.

Gore offers much of its kit in bold blues, reds and the like, so it'd be nice to see some of those here.

Value

The Ambient certainly isn't cheap at £99, but that's not unheard of for gilets, and the finish quality is very high, which helps to justify it.

Rapha's Classic Gilet is almost the same at £100 but it's twice the weight, though George was impressed with its windproofing, breathability and water resistant properties, and it still packs down well enough.

dhb's Aeron LAB Superlight Waterproof gilet is also £100 for what looks to be a similar product to the Gore.

> Buyer’s Guide: 19 of the best cycling gilets

But I was impressed with Le Col's Sport Logo gilet for £85, which has windblocking front panels and a mesh rear.

Conclusion

The Ambient Vest is a great ride companion, whether you need it or not. The performance, quality and fit are all impressive, and it comes in at a similar price to its rivals.

Verdict

Great windproofing properties from such a lightweight gilet

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website