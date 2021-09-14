There is almost nothing to the Gore Ambient Vest. Despite only weighing 58g it has excellent windproofing qualities, a full mesh back aids breathability and it can be packed down to take up just the tiniest amount of space in your rear pocket. My only criticism is that the colour choices are limited.
The Ambient Vest uses Gore-Tex Infinium on the front section, which, according to Gore, is created by using an ultra-thin protective layer laminated to a lightweight textile. It makes it completely windproof.
> Find your nearest dealer here
It is very impressive, and even though we haven't had that much chilly weather yet, some of the dank mornings of late have certainly been nippy. Heading out of the door early on it was noticeable how much the rest of my body could feel the wind, yet my chest and stomach were toasty warm.
Even as things warmed up, I didn't get overly hot. Gore says the Infinium fabric is breathable, but it is probably more down to the fact that the rear uses a nylon mesh that lets your body heat escape.
You do also get a bit of water resistance in the Infinium fabric, which helps keep your front dry and warm when riding into the rain. You'll get soaked eventually via the back panel, so it's not intended as a wet weather garment.
One of the best things about the Ambient is its size when packed. I could scrunch it up into the palm of my hand, so it's going to take up no room at all in your jersey pocket or bike bags. As it's so small I found myself taking it with me on most rides, especially if it looked like the weather was going to be changeable.
The cut is 'aggressively close', says Gore, so you need to take a look at the size guide for clarification. The gilet fits snugly, reducing the chance of any fabric flapping about, which also makes it a handy addition to a layering system.
I found there to be plenty of room for movement around the arm holes without allowing too much cold air to flow in.
The neck is also high, with a welcome garage to protect your skin from the zip, and there's good length at the rear for protection.
Personally, I'd like to see a few extra colour options; I'm not keen on black for dull days, and the white option could possibly stain after wet rides like a lot of white kit – though I haven't tested it so I can't be certain of that.
Gore offers much of its kit in bold blues, reds and the like, so it'd be nice to see some of those here.
Value
The Ambient certainly isn't cheap at £99, but that's not unheard of for gilets, and the finish quality is very high, which helps to justify it.
Rapha's Classic Gilet is almost the same at £100 but it's twice the weight, though George was impressed with its windproofing, breathability and water resistant properties, and it still packs down well enough.
dhb's Aeron LAB Superlight Waterproof gilet is also £100 for what looks to be a similar product to the Gore.
> Buyer’s Guide: 19 of the best cycling gilets
But I was impressed with Le Col's Sport Logo gilet for £85, which has windblocking front panels and a mesh rear.
Conclusion
The Ambient Vest is a great ride companion, whether you need it or not. The performance, quality and fit are all impressive, and it comes in at a similar price to its rivals.
Verdict
Great windproofing properties from such a lightweight gilet
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Gore Ambient Vest Mens
Tell us what the product is for
Gore says, "An aggressively cut gilet, delivering weather defense, ultra-lightweight, and tiny pack size."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gore lists these details:
Partial GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ garments with GORE® WINDSTOPPER® product technology: totally windproof, extremely breathable and durably water resistant, lightweight protection
Extremely lightweight
Weight 58 grams, size L
Ultra-stretch nylon mesh in back
Ergonomically shaped collar
Elastic grip on bottom hem
Full length zip with underflap
Reflective logo
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Check out Gore's size chart – it's a very close fit, so you might need to size up.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Gore recommends a 40 degree wash and I had no issues following that.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A neat lightweight gilet that can be stuffed away easily.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Impressive windblocking.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
More colour options would be good.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's similarly priced to gilets from dhb and Rapha, as mentioned in the review, and a little more than Le Col's Sport Logo gilet.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, especially if there were more colour options.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Very good performance and quality from such a small amount of material. Not the cheapest out there but its diminutive size means it's always easy to have it with you.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
This might be my Scots blood emoting here but if that had been me getting punched by the driver, I wouldn't be bothering with a police report, I'd...
I'm unsure why you've aimed this towards me. I questioned how anyone could claim that the status quo, which is Patel's policy, was compassionate. ...
Techalogic?! Everything about this company is hilariously bad. These look like they're straight from the 80's, and not in a good way. I mean look...
That's always the way, the people too dim to understand its proper meaning have to turn it into a perjorative.
No, just desperate for attention as usual.
theres nothing stopping the event organisers, or even private groups chartering their own train service to fill the gap, if its felt theres such...
yes, I mentioned on one of the news articles this week, my impression back when these first came in was these wands were simply the temporary,...
That coal, oil any gas is going nowhere, it's been there for millions of years and it will still be there IF we ever desperately need it.
That seems rather nice and of course reassuringly expensive.
Just bear in mind that if the bike develops a fault after you have taken delivery, even if you have only owned it for an hour, Ribble will not sort...