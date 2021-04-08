The Specialized S-Works Carbon Rib Cage III bottle cage is very light, very secure and very expensive. Bottom line – it holds bottles very securely.

Bottle cages. They're simple enough things. All most of us want them to do is hold our bottle securely until we want to have a drink and then allow us easy access to those bottles. In this sense, the S-Works Carbon Rib Cage is no different to most other cages.

Over rough ground, I was sceptical about the cage's ability to hold a full bottle, especially as I've become used to heading out with 750ml bottles on my weekend rides. But the Carbon Rib Cage worked well and quietly, holding the bottles just fine.

Weight is the main point with these cages, and while 24g for this one is impressive, you don't have to spend £70 per cage to get a stupidly light cage. The LifeLine version is £24.99 and has a claimed weight of just 18g. We haven't reviewed it so I can't comment on how well it actually holds bottles.

There's no doubting the S-Works Carbon Rib Cage III is expensive, but you can pay £90 for a cage from Lightweight. Though you do get a bottle with that one.

If you want the performance without the price and don't mind adding a whopping 10g per cage to your bike, Nick found the Rib Cage II (£17 each) to be perfectly secure.

If you're an S-Works owner and you want to match your cage to your bike, then the Carbon Rib Cage III does an impressive job of holding your bottles despite the lightweight design.

Verdict

Very secure hold on the bottles, but not the lightest and incredibly expensive

