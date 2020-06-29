Specialized RBX Comp Bib Short

The Specialized RBX Comp bib shorts offer plenty of comfort for all kinds of riding, whether that's on roads or out on the byways and gravel tracks, thanks to a decent pad and a slightly compressive fabric. They're light, airy and well shaped, though the lack of flatlocked seams is a slight disappointment.

The foam sections of the Body Geometry 3D Contour pad are quite short, mimicking the short-nosed saddles that are becoming popular, and this reduces bunching at the front when crouched over in the drops. The chamois itself continues forward as far as most others – there's just no foam there.

It's a win-win, too, because if you ride in a more upright position, you don't need any padding right out to the front anyway.

The single-density padding falls towards the firmer end of average, but I found it supportive enough for a few hours on the gravel bike, or longer still on rough back roads.

The 'Action polyamide/elasthane' fabric feels soft with no scratchiness against the skin, and it's quite lightweight, which gives the RBXs an airy sort of feel to them – they were ideal during the test, where the temperatures typically sat in the mid-20s.

Specialized has gone for multiple panels on these shorts, so as to shape them for a rider's tuck on the bike.

This makes them very comfortable as you don't feel the lower back panels being pulled tight when you bend into the drops, and you don't get any bunching of loose material at the front.

On the downside, it does mean a lot of seams. While not a major concern as they too are quite soft, on longer rides – around the four-hour mark – I did notice the ones on my thighs. They cause no real discomfort, but I started to feel the ridge of the overlocked (rather than flatlocked) seams.

Comfort is good elsewhere. The leg grippers offer just enough compression to keep them in place without creating a pressure point.

It's the same with the bib straps too; they keep the shorts secure without causing any irritation.

At £80 the RBX Comps are up against shorts from the likes of dhb with its Aeron which, at £75, is a good all-rounder that's a staple of many a road rider. There are other options too, such as the Cycology Men's Logo bib shorts at £70.

The quality of the RBX Comps is good throughout and, looking at the competition, I'd say they are sensibly priced.

Conclusion

The Specialized RBX Comps are a comfortable pair of shorts you can wear day in, day out on a range of terrains. The pad is good, they're well shaped and – sometimes noticeable if not uncomfortable seams aside – they're a solid, no-nonsense performer.

Verdict

Simple design that delivers everything you need for the money

