The SoundPEATS GoFree 2 Open Ear Headphones are a very good but occasionally frustrating solution to listening to content without restricting ambient sound. They're comfortable and the sound quality is good, but their controls don't work with gloves or under ear coverings, and their on-off and Bluetooth pairing behaviour with devices sometimes leaves a bit to be desired.
Bluetooth headphones have come on hugely in the last few years, and what used to be quite expensive devices are now available at relatively low prices with good performance. At £76 the SoundPEATS GoFree 2 feel and look nicely made, and there's an accompanying app for customisation. The buds are IPX5-protected, meaning they can survive heavy rain or even wearing in a shower – though not total immersion. So stay out the swimming pool...
As with pretty much every pair of headphones today, the case is the charger and is good for around three recharges of the headphones. A full charge will give you around nine hours of listening, the buds taking one and a half hours to charge, the case two hours. Charging is via a provided USB-C cable.
Each earbud only weighs nine grams and fits nicely over your ears, even if you're wearing glasses. Of course, not all ears and glasses are the same, but both my wife and I found them comfortable to wear for long periods.
The key feature here is the open-ear design, which means the driver unit sits outside of your ear rather than inside it. This means you can easily hear other things around you – traffic and fellow riders when you're on the bike, and you can hear the doorbell, children, dogs and so on around the house. I'd frequently come to wear the GoFree 2s only to find them missing, my wife having purloined them to listen to audiobooks while doing housework.
You can choose to wear either bud individually or both together, as both talk to your phone or laptop separately. On one train trip my wife and I shared buds, so we could listen to the same podcast simultaneously. A parental hack is to do this on long car journeys where your desired content may not suit children listening in.
The buds turn on as you remove them from the case, and turn off as you replace them. If the case is flat or you can't find it, you need to press and hold both buds for about 12 seconds to turn the buds off. If you forget this, or if you didn't read the manual first, you have to manually go into Bluetooth settings and disconnect/forget the buds to stop playback and reroute phone alert audio (ringing/messages) to the phone speakers, not routed into the buds.
SoundPEATS really should enable some sort of case-insertion feature, so that regardless of the charge they turn off when put back in the case.
On a few occasions they didn't turn off even when they were inserted into their charged case, and they got confused between our phones resulting in a faff of disconnecting/forgetting and re-pairing.
SoundPEATS says the case has a multicolour LED to show charging status, but it only ever showed green for me regardless of charge state. Likewise there are supposed to be LEDs on the buds themselves, but I never saw any. I suspect this may be a website typo.
To control playback and volume you touch the buds. It's not a tap, it's a touch – so no, they don't work if your hands are wet or in gloves, or if your ears are covered by a skullcap, scarf or snood. And when it comes to cycling, this touch-not-tap limitation is rather annoying.
A double touch will pause, a single touch to the right or left will turn the volume up or down and a long press on the left or right will skip the track forwards or back, and it's similar to control phone calls.
The app tells you each bud's charge level, lets you set the volume, choose a preset equaliser setting and also to set an 'Adaptive EQ' – this takes you through a multi-frequency hearing test to determine how well your ears respond. This was better than a gimmick, and I found it did make audio clearer. For me and my 51-year-old ears, that meant a subtle boost to treble and bass. You can also set your own EQ parameters.
The app lets you turn off the touch controls and leave it to your phone's playback and volume buttons. This is handy if – like my wife – your hair is long enough that you're constantly and subconsciously putting it behind your ears.
You can pair the buds to two devices at once. I paired them to a laptop for a work Microsoft Teams call that worked well enough – the voice wasn't quite as rich as expected, but perfectly usable.
Turning the buds up or down is gradual, so to go from full to half takes seven taps, sorry, touches, on the left earpiece – there are 15 steps in total up or down.
The fact the buds are an open design means you still get the usual wind noise at speed – I couldn't tell any difference with the buds removed or worn.
You don't need to turn the audio up too loud to hear it clearly and you can still hear vehicles behind you, assuming you aren't going so fast as to render that impossible. The buds' design meant I was never concerned for their security, and they were easy enough to put on and take off, even when I was wearing a helmet and cycling glasses.
As mentioned, carrying out the Adaptive EQ training improves clarity, but for on-bike use I preferred the 'Classical' EQ to boost the treble. You may prefer to boost treble even further using the manual mode, though all of us will be slightly different on what works with your hearing and to counter wind noise.
Using them to take a phone call worked well enough around a quiet house or office, but these aren't £300 devices with multiple smart noise reduction – so your caller will hear any background noise if it's present. On the bike wind noise is considerable to callers. SoundPEATS barely mentions phone calls in its manual, though, so it's clearly not a priority function.
Value
As with any consumer tech, comparisons abound: they are much cheaper than the £200 Oladance Open Ear phones that Josh found excellent. As with the SoundPEATS these are a genuinely separate left-right design so they won't interfere with your helmet or headset.
This isn't the case with the Shokz Openrun Pro Headphones, which have a band around the back of your head linking the two phones, but Steve still found them light, comfortable and with a great sound quality.
The nearest comparison is the £83 OneOdio Openrock S earbuds that Dave liked so much.
Conclusion
I enjoyed using the SoundPEATS GoFree 2 headphones, when I was cycling, travelling and around the house. They won't replace my noise-cancelling in-ear buds for plane/train travel where I really do want to block out noise. The touch-not-tap controls are a design choice that limits their usability in colder weather, but it's not a biggie. If you keep the case charged then the on-off issue is mostly a moot point, though sometimes they still didn't power off, and mostly they behaved when swapping between phones. Critically, the ease of wearing them and their comfort is high – and for £76 they're a very decent choice for listening to music or podcasts while still being able to hear your surroundings.
Verdict
Very good option for listening without restricting wider awareness – with some minor drawbacks
Make and model: SoundPEATS GoFree 2 Open Ear Headphones
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
They are for people wanting to cycle or walk around listening to content whilst being able to hear surrounding noises or voices.
SoundPEATS says:
Utimate Comfort for Everyday
With optimized ergonomic fit design, GoFree2 Open-ear Earbud is compact and lightweight as 0.3oz (per side). The ergonomic and flexible ear hook perfectly suit different curves of ears, providing comfort and stability. The skin-friendly liquid silicones offers a perfect soft that makes you forget you're even wearing them. With GoFree2, enjoy your whole day of engaged conversation and musical feasts in utimate comfort!
Perfect for the music lover
GoFree2 headphones feature LDAC™ audio technology that enables the transmission of high-quality wireless audio via Bluetooth and 16.2mm dynamic drivers that deliver crisp, dynamic, detailed audio and rich bass.
Long-Lasting Battery Life
GoFree2 offers an impressive total battery life of 35 hours, ensuring that you can enjoy your music and calls without frequent recharging. Moreover, they feature a low 60ms latency gaming mode, providing a competitive edge for gamers. On a single charge, you can enjoy up to 9 hours of playback.
Your All-round Companion
Designed to withstand various conditions, GoFree2 Wireless headphones come with an IPX5 waterproof rating, making them perfect for active use. They also support dual-device connectivity, allowing you to effortlessly switch between two devices. Additionally, you can customize your audio experience using the feature-rich SOUNDPEATS App. Note: Multipoint Pairing needs to be turned on on the APP. Multipoint pairing and LDAC mode only support one of them at the same time.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
GoFree2 Open-ear Earbuds for Optimal Fit
Open-Ear Design for All-day Comfort
Ultra-lightweight as 0.3oz (per side)
Incredible Hi-Res Audio Experience with Powerful Bass
Bluetooth 5.3 for Stable Dual-Device Connectivity
IPX5 Waterproof & Low latency Game Mode
9Hrs Single Playtime& 35Hrs Full Playtime
Core Specs
Bluetooth: V5.3
Profiles: A2DP1.3/ AVRCP1.6/ HFP 1.7/ SPP 1.2/ GATT
Chipset: WQ7034MX
Supported Bluetooth Codec: LDAC, SBC, AAC
Battery
Battery Capacity: Earbuds: 60mAh*2 ; Charging Case: 450mA
Charging Time: Earbuds: 1.5 ; Charging Case: 2H
Charging Port: USB Type-C
Total Playtime: 35 hours
What's in the Box
SOUNDPEATS GoFree2 Open-ear Earbuds
Type-C Charging Cable
Charging Case
User Manual
Package
Single Earbud Weight: 9g
Charging Case with Earbuds: 71g
Control Type: Touch
Waterproof Rating: IPX5
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
They feel like a premium-quality product.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Audio-wise, no complaints. The only issues are with usability and occasional power/pairing issues.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
They seem well-made and robust.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Very light so that you almost forget you're wearing them.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
I found them very comfortable even wearing them for hours on end.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
At £76 they are pretty competitively priced.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Well enough, once you understand the design choices.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good sound quality, fit and feel – they're very comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The fact you need to touch them for control, so gloves are out.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £76 they are priced very competatively – most open-ear headphones are well over £100, like the Oladance. The OneOdio Openrock S earbuds are a similar price at £83 and we rated them highly.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes-ish
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – but with caveats.
Use this box to explain your overall score
The sound quality they deliver is great and their overall quality is very good in spite of a couple of minor glitches. I'd mark them even higher but for the touch-not-tap controls, the off requiring a charged case and occasional Bluetooth issues.
Age: 47 Height: 183cm Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe My best bike is: Nah bro that's it
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L
