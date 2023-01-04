The Proviz Reflect360 Plus Men's Cycling Jacket boasts unrivalled visibility on night rides. It comes with smart design features and technical performance that make it the perfect jacket for commuting in winter months, but it doesn't deliver the breathability you might want on longer rides.

If your evening commute has lost its magic, the Reflect360 Plus is guaranteed to bring a bit of wizardry to your next night ride. Using material that is laced with millions of glass beads, it becomes a dazzling cloak of hyper-visibility when car lights hit the material.

On my first night ride wearing it, I was joined at a set of traffic lights by an astonished rider. 'That's amazing,' he said. 'You light up from way back.'

It seems logical that better visibility is going to be good for safety, but it's hard to quantify the advantage of full-body reflectivity over smaller reflective panels. There are plenty of academic studies that do highlight the importance of reflective detailing on ankles and knees that give other road users a clear sense of human movement, but with this jacket drivers are left in no doubt as to your intentions when a glowing, reflective arm shoots out to let them know you are turning right or moving around obstacles. Think of it as cycling with subtitles for those easily distracted behind the wheel. I see this as a major plus.

Performance on the bike

Visibility is the brand's key selling point, but this is much more than a one-trick pony. Smart design features offer comfort and performance that has made this my go-to jacket when the weather is grim and light in short supply.

Its waterproof rating of 10,000mm means it will withstand a good downpour. On my 18km commute it consistently got me home safe and dry despite some pretty torrential conditions.

More than an hour of constant rain, however, and the material does start to struggle, so don't expect this to keep you perfectly dry on big rides in really wet weather.

The Reflect360 Plus comes with an inner mesh liner that helps to keep sweat away from your body and offers an extra layer of windproofing on blustery days. It is made from sustainable Repreve fabric, and Proviz says that each jacket keeps up to nine plastic bottles out of landfill.

The mesh liner adds to the weight and bulk of this jacket, which at 567g is almost three times heavier than my usual waterproof.

I was testing a size large, which was far from race-fit, but that meant it was roomy enough to add a few extra layers when the temperature dropped. If aerodynamics are an important factor, though, you might want to opt for a size down.

Smart design

Designed in the UK, it is reassuringly well engineered. The fleece collar adds a layer of comfort and warmth, the scooped rear panel will keep spray from the back of your trousers, and it comes with a voluminous rear pocket that will hold a mini-pump, inner tube and bonk rations.

It also features two external chest pockets with zips that are easy to operate when you have gloves on. The zips tuck neatly away into their own parking slot, which stops them from flailing around as you ride.

Its internal pocket wasn't quite deep enough to stash my phone (an iPhone SE) and secure the Velcro fastening over the top. And if you're carrying electronics anywhere in this coat you would be well advised to store them in a separate waterproof holder.

The design element that I loved the most are the sleeves' elasticated cuffs with Velcro fasteners. This allows you to secure them tightly over winter gloves or pull them up to your elbow to cool off on longer rides.

Using these in conjunction with the long underarm air vents and front zip helps to deal with a certain amount of condensation that inevitably builds up.

Beyond the commute

There is a limit to what that venting can cope with, though, and despite updates to the fabric, the biggest drawback is still its ability to deal with sweat.

Its breathability rating is 10,000+gm/24hr, which is fine for shorter or more sedate rides. On longer days, though, especially ones that involve strenuous climbs, this rating isn't enough to deal with the condensation that will eventually soak through baselayers.

I took this jacket on an icy, 200km ride on one of the coldest days of winter. I started at 6am delighted with the additional warmth it offered, but by the 170km mark I realised I was soaked and starting to shiver as I set off on the final leg home.

I've used a lighter, single-layer Gore-Tex jacket in similar conditions and it has kept me drier and, for that reason, warmer all the way through the day.

The Proviz isn't easy to store on a longer ride, either. Rolled up, it filled most of my saddle bag. It is definitely too big to slip into a rear jersey pocket.

But with that bulk comes durability, as I discovered when dropping tentatively down the side of a hill on a wintry ride. I went down on a patch of ice and my arm was the first thing to hit the deck. I've had similar falls in the past and the impact has torn through the fabric of lighter jackets.

The Proviz, however, emerged entirely unscathed – which is more than I can say for my bruised backside.

Daytime visibility

While this is now my first choice for commuting when the nights draw in, it is likely to be consigned to the wardrobe when the clocks go forward in summer. I've always been a little sceptical of Proviz jackets because, in the day, they fade to a nondescript grey that seems to offer little in the way of enhanced visibility – which seems odd if that is your USP.

If I was looking to invest in something that offered better year-round functionality, I'd be more inclined to go for the colourful Reflect360 CRS Men's Cycling Jacket, for £149.99 (currently £112.49). And if I wanted the mix of night visibility and enhanced breathability, I'd probably check out the Classic Storm Men's Hooded Cycling Jacket for £99.99 (currently half price).

The Proviz Nightrider 2.0, which Matt tested in 2018, came out top in our best hi vis cycling jackets for 2022 and has a retail price of £89.99, so is a better option in terms of value for money.

There are cheaper competitors outside the Proviz stable to consider, too, such as the Altura Nightvision range that come with similar waterproof and breathability ratings. The Altura Nightvision Storm Waterproof Jacket, for example, is cheaper (now £100, up from £79.99 when George tested it in 2020) and less bulky. It has good reflective detailing down each arm and tested very well.

That said, the Reflect360 Plus is machine washable, feels well built, and I reckon would give you years of excellent service. If you do a lot of urban commuting in the dark and want to ride your bike no matter what the weather, it's a good investment. This is the first jacket I reach for on any cold evening ride, and a very good choice for commutes in winter months.

Verdict

Brilliant nighttime visibility for winter commuting in wet weather, but breathability issues mean it will struggle to keep you dry on longer rides

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website