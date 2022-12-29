The Showers Pass Atlas Cycling Cap is a single-size model with some lovely detailing. The fabric is waterproof but the absence of welded or taped seams means persistent rain will eventually infiltrate the stitching, though it dries very efficiently and works very well anyway.

Made from 100% three-layer polyester, it's usefully water resistant and breathable, while the reflective graphics are pretty effective if you're not wearing a helmet on top.

The peak gives excellent defence from precipitation, blustery winds and intense winter sun, and flips up out of the way if you need.

I was curious as to why the flat seams of the eight panels were neither taped nor welded, but Fraser from Showers Pass explained that doing so would be tricky to achieve reliably and without spoiling the aesthetic.

It works very well anyway. Its arrival coincided with some seriously persistent rain and flooded roads, and I found it generally took about 50 minutes until water began to creep through the seams. Even then my hair was damp but not soaking by the end of my 90-minute loop, both with a helmet and without.

The fabric also dries quickly, within about 20 minutes. I'd always take water-resistant and quick-drying over fully waterproof and clammy, personally.

I've had great experiences with cheaper caps offering similar levels of comfort and weather protection, but they've had DWR (durable water repellent) coatings rendering them handwash only, which can be a pain. Thankfully, the Atlas can be machine washed at 30 degrees.

On mild days (around 15°C) the fabric proves very efficient at wicking, but when temperatures reach single digits it still keeps in some welcome warmth, and offers excellent defence against bitter chill on long, fast descents. I found it (and its flat seams) perfectly comfortable no matter how long the ride.

Fit

It's one size fits all and should cater for heads up to 62cm; it fitted my 54cm head perfectly, and I got similar feedback from others with head circumferences between 48 and 60cm, the soft, stretchy elastic ensuring a secure, comfortable fit.

It's easily stuffed into any deep jersey pockets too, and reassumes its original shape upon retrieval.

That map design really comes to life when it meets vehicle or street lighting, as it's printed in retroreflective ink and shines impressively brightly. It also proved more conspicuous than I was expecting when worn beneath a helmet, though admittedly a well-ventilated one.

Value

The Atlas is well made, competent and boasts nice detailing, so there's no reason to think it won't last. However, there are a few rivals capable of giving it a good run for your hard-earned.

I've used the SealSkinz Waterproof All Weather Cycle Cap for several seasons and agree with Lara's findings. It lacks the Atlas's retro-reflective detailing, and the peak may not be to everyone's tastes, but it's a tenner cheaper at £25.

The Prendas Ciclismo Lisboa Waterproof Cycling Cap is cheaper still at £19.99 and comes in four colours with retro-reflective patterning. It isn't waterproof in the strictest sense either, but rather water-resistant. In my experience, it wicks slower than the Showers Pass cap, and it's handwash only.

Alternatively, the Gore Shakedry Cap is both truly waterproof and highly breathable for £39.99.

Conclusion

The Atlas is well designed and well made with reasonable water resistance, efficient breathability and stylish looks. The retro-reflective detailing is another useful touch if you ride without a helmet with any regularity, and while I'd always go water-resistant and quick-drying over something waterproof that boiled my brains, you can get waterproof rivals with decent breathability for less.

Verdict

Comfy and stylish, but it's a shame it's not truly waterproof given the price

