Shimano RC5W SPD-SL Women’s Shoes

The Shimano RC5W (RC502W) SPD-SL Women's Shoes are mid-range performance road models, with some premium features and trickle-down technology. I found them comfortable, though I'd say they're best suited to narrow to normal width feet, and at times the sole isn't as stiff as you might like.

They sit slap bang in the middle of the women's road shoe range, above the RC501W but below the RC902 flagship model. They come in a choice of three colours: white, black and a black and turquoise combination.

Upper

The upper is constructed from a combination of mesh/TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) and synthetic leather material, which I found to be quite supportive throughout my rides. The mesh over the toes certainly helps with ventilation, and as the test period took in a mixture of high and lower temperatures, I'd say the shoes are more than suitable for most temperatures the UK will experience in late spring and summer.

I found them comfortable over various ride lengths, even in high temperatures, but I would suggest they are not designed for people with particularly wide feet. I usually wear a wide in Lake shoes, for example, and though the RC5Ws were just wide enough for most rides, I did suffer a little after longer rides; I didn't experience hotspots, just a bit of rubbing on the outer toes.

Closure

Each shoe has one Boa L6 dial and one Velcro strap for the closure system. These offer sufficient adjustment, but the dial can't be loosened incrementally, so if you overtighten it you need to undo it completely before re-tightening.

As someone who is quite picky with shoes and often has to adjust them multiple times during a ride, it was a little bit frustrating. Otherwise, the closure system worked well.

Sole stiffness

Shimano boasts a 'carbon fibre reinforced nylon midsole for power transfer', and I could definitely tell that the entire sole wasn't reinforced. Instead, under extreme load such as steep climbs, I felt that the shoe flexed a little bit too much – particularly given its stiffness rating (interestingly, it's listed as 7 on the website but 8 is written on the shoe).

The sole is compatible with three-bolt cleats, and I tested them with Look Keos. I found them easy enough to set up, with plenty of adjustment.

Weight and value

The RC502Ws weigh 450g, which is very respectable compared with others in the same price range. For example, the Scott Road Team Boa Shoes that Emma tested last year are also £139.99 and weigh 558g (size 42), while the Bontrager Circuit Road Cycling Shoes weigh 576g (size 43) – and they've gone up to £144.99 since Alex tested them last year.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best high-performance road cycling shoes

George tested the men's version of these Shimanos a few months ago and also found they represent good value for the price, with the trickle-down technology (the Boa L6 dial and the design and fit of the uppers) from the top-of-the-range S-Phyre shoes giving them a leg up compared with the competition. (The men's are also available in a wide fit.)

Conclusion

Overall, I like the simplicity of these shoes. They're not particularly flashy, but they represent a good value pair of road shoes. The sole could be stiffer, but I would imagine it will be enough for most riders. The fit and comfort is snug but in a supportive way, and my usually picky feet responded well to longer rides in the sun without overheating or too many issues.

Verdict

Good performance with premium features, and impressively light for the price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website