Prime Baroudeur Road Disc wheelset

Prime's Baroudeur Road Disc Wheels provide exceptional value with great performance matching a solid build quality that makes these brilliant everyday wheels. They're easy to set up tubeless, come with everything to get you going and can be used for road, cyclo-cross and gravel riding. They're a brilliant upgrade if you've got cheap stock wheels.
The Baroudeur Discs might not look like anything special but they're absolutely brilliant. The branding is subtle, and at such a low price you might pass them up, thinking they're poor quality. But this aluminium disc wheelset punches well above its price point.
The rim is disc brake-specific with an internal width of 19mm, an external width of 22mm, and a 30mm depth. It's a rounded profile that provides a nice balance of low weight for climbing, stability in windy conditions and a bit of aero performance to help you hold onto speed on the flats.
Out of the box I set them up with clinchers initially and then a set of tubeless tyres. Both were easy to fit, and with tubeless rim tape already installed as standard and tubeless valves in the box, all you need to do is add some sealant if you want to ditch the inner tubes.
Fitting the wheels to my road bike, I've been using them for general riding and have found them very capable, easily able to hold onto speed on flat and rolling roads, while still quite quick uphill too.
I've also had them set up with a pair of 33mm cyclo-cross tyres and again, they performed without issue, taking the abuse of off-road riding while spinning up quickly out of corners.
For gravel riders, the 19mm internal rim width means you'd be pushing it with tyres over 40mm. Above this and I'd be looking at gravel-specific wheels with a wider rim, but for mixing road, gravel and cyclo-cross, these are brilliant.
> Buyer’s Guide: 25 of the best gravel & adventure tyres
The build is reassuringly solid with 24 J-bend Pillar double-butted spokes laced in a 2x pattern throughout to Prime's RD020 alloy hubs. In the box you get four spare spokes should you break one. I've had no such issues.
The wheels were true out of the box and have remained so. For daily riding, they've been dependable in all weathers and haven't been troubled by off-road rides either.
I really like this build and a previous test wheelset, Swissside's Pion Disc, were built with the same lacing pattern. I felt the Prime wheels had a similar level of stiffness that dealt easily with drivetrain and braking forces while keeping the weight down.
One thing that I really like is that Prime has made it very easy to get hold of spare parts, listing everything on the product page on Wiggle. In the box, you get the end caps to convert these 12mm thru-axle wheels to 15mm but if your bike has QR, the conversion kit is an extra £7.49.
While weight isn't everything, 1,586g is very good for an aluminium disc brake wheelset at this price. They're a bit lighter than Fast Forward's F3A wheels (1,630g) and quite a bit cheaper too, with the F3As costing £624.95. In fact, the Baroudeurs stack up very well when compared to the Scribe 365 Disc wheels (1,586g at £290) and Hunt's 4 Season hoops (1,593g at £329).
> Buyer’s Guide: 21 of the best disc brake road wheelsets
With very good performance for a wide range of riding, and a competitive weight at an exceptional price, the Prime Baroudeur Disc wheels are well worth the money, especially if you're looking for an inexpensive upgrade from stock wheels.
Verdict
Brilliant price for a light set of everyday alloy disc wheels that perform very well
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Prime Baroudeur Road Disc wheelset
Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Wiggle says: "Hold off the peloton with the Prime Baroudeur Road Disc Wheelset! We all love a long, lone breakaway, and with this Prime Wheelset, when you put the hammer down a few kilometers from the line, the sprinters won't know what's hit them.
"In bike racing, the Baroudeur is a break away specialist, a fighter, a chancer, an opportunist and the one, in many cases, who makes the legs of the peloton hurt. The high-performing Prime Baroudeur Disc Wheelset, with its wide tubeless ready rims, is one of the strongest and lightest on the market, meaning you'll be putting the peloton under pressure in no time."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?
Material: Alloy
30mm deep
19mm internal, 22mm external
RD020, CNC machined 7075 alloy hub body, Anti Bite Guard, Shimano/SRAM 9/10/11 speed freehub
Center Lock disc mounting
12 x 100mm (front) & 12 x 142mm (rear) thru-axle out of the box
Pillar PDB 1415, double-butted spokes
Prime tubeless tape applied
Weight: Front: 730g; Rear: 855g; Pair: 1585g
Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
10/10
Rate the wheel for performance:
8/10
Rate the wheel for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheel for weight
8/10
Rate the wheel for value:
10/10
And currently reduced to £239.99.
Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?
Perfectly true out of the box and have stayed that way.
How easy did you find it to fit tyres?
Very easy for both clinchers and tubeless.
How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?
Tubeless tape as standard and tubeless valves in the box. Both worked very well.
Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Held speed well, felt light on the climbs and remained stable in windy conditions. Coped well with drivetrain and braking forces.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel
The price is just unbeatable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the wheel
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Undercuts even the low priced options from Scribe and Hunt.
Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yes
Would you consider buying the wheel? Yes
Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Very good performance and exceptional value.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
Well it's a quarry, therefore presumably somebody owns it, if they do then there may be some liability issue and also perhaps trespass even if that...
> turning on buttery smooth sealed cartridge bearings...
Have to agree. I bought these on sale for £180 on a punt late last year and they have been faultless so far. Fitted with 28s for road or 38c gravel...
But it's not 80%, it's up to 80% capped at £25k (less tax and NI). Many of us have commitments based upon our usual salaries and whilst it's...
During the coppers tea breaks?
Prevail is not a good helmet. Very light and flimsy, marks easily and does not hold sun glasses.
You are the driver of the Ford Focus, and I claim my £5!
Brilliant, except for the fact that C19 is carried by water droplets, which means that his clouds of vapour and sweat will be distributed far wider...
I know we are talking road components, but coming from my fatter tyred angle, I have lusted after the XTR seatpost, and my Getting to Work bike has...
I've been out once for a short local loop since the lockdown and noticed the same. A lot less traffic, but people seem to be driving like nutters...