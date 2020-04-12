Prime Baroudeur Road Disc wheelset

Prime's Baroudeur Road Disc Wheels provide exceptional value with great performance matching a solid build quality that makes these brilliant everyday wheels. They're easy to set up tubeless, come with everything to get you going and can be used for road, cyclo-cross and gravel riding. They're a brilliant upgrade if you've got cheap stock wheels.

The Baroudeur Discs might not look like anything special but they're absolutely brilliant. The branding is subtle, and at such a low price you might pass them up, thinking they're poor quality. But this aluminium disc wheelset punches well above its price point.

The rim is disc brake-specific with an internal width of 19mm, an external width of 22mm, and a 30mm depth. It's a rounded profile that provides a nice balance of low weight for climbing, stability in windy conditions and a bit of aero performance to help you hold onto speed on the flats.

Out of the box I set them up with clinchers initially and then a set of tubeless tyres. Both were easy to fit, and with tubeless rim tape already installed as standard and tubeless valves in the box, all you need to do is add some sealant if you want to ditch the inner tubes.

Fitting the wheels to my road bike, I've been using them for general riding and have found them very capable, easily able to hold onto speed on flat and rolling roads, while still quite quick uphill too.

I've also had them set up with a pair of 33mm cyclo-cross tyres and again, they performed without issue, taking the abuse of off-road riding while spinning up quickly out of corners.

For gravel riders, the 19mm internal rim width means you'd be pushing it with tyres over 40mm. Above this and I'd be looking at gravel-specific wheels with a wider rim, but for mixing road, gravel and cyclo-cross, these are brilliant.

The build is reassuringly solid with 24 J-bend Pillar double-butted spokes laced in a 2x pattern throughout to Prime's RD020 alloy hubs. In the box you get four spare spokes should you break one. I've had no such issues.

The wheels were true out of the box and have remained so. For daily riding, they've been dependable in all weathers and haven't been troubled by off-road rides either.

I really like this build and a previous test wheelset, Swissside's Pion Disc, were built with the same lacing pattern. I felt the Prime wheels had a similar level of stiffness that dealt easily with drivetrain and braking forces while keeping the weight down.

One thing that I really like is that Prime has made it very easy to get hold of spare parts, listing everything on the product page on Wiggle. In the box, you get the end caps to convert these 12mm thru-axle wheels to 15mm but if your bike has QR, the conversion kit is an extra £7.49.

While weight isn't everything, 1,586g is very good for an aluminium disc brake wheelset at this price. They're a bit lighter than Fast Forward's F3A wheels (1,630g) and quite a bit cheaper too, with the F3As costing £624.95. In fact, the Baroudeurs stack up very well when compared to the Scribe 365 Disc wheels (1,586g at £290) and Hunt's 4 Season hoops (1,593g at £329).

With very good performance for a wide range of riding, and a competitive weight at an exceptional price, the Prime Baroudeur Disc wheels are well worth the money, especially if you're looking for an inexpensive upgrade from stock wheels.

Verdict

Brilliant price for a light set of everyday alloy disc wheels that perform very well

