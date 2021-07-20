The Scott Sport Shield Supersonic Edition sunglasses may have their design roots set in the past, but with excellent clarity from the large lens and loads of eye coverage, their performance is certainly bang up to date. They aren't a bad price either.

There are two versions of these sunglasses, the standard Sport Shields which come with a black frame and a red chrome lens, or this limited-edition Supersonic option with its purple frame and pink chrome lens. They're both the same price, and you can buy spare lenses for £25.99.

My first thought when I picked up the glasses was, 'Hey, the nineties called, and they want their sunglasses back!' It turns out I wasn't too far off, as the Sport Shield glasses were originally released back in 1989.

Scott says the shape has been updated and the glasses use the latest technologies to bring them up to modern standards.

The Fusion frame is lightweight and quite minimalist considering the size of the lens, which definitely helps on the visibility front. When having a glance over your shoulder to check for traffic behind or when entering roundabouts there is no chunk of plastic to restrict your view.

The arms are quite short, which Scott says makes them compatible with many helmet designs. I tried them with at least four helmets during testing and had no issues with fit at all.

Some glasses use arms that are straight at the rear, relying on the pressure against your head to keep them in place, whereas the Sport Shields are kept from moving by the arms being hooked at the end. Both designs have their merits, and I'm not necessarily a fan of one over the other, but what I do know is that the Scotts stayed put and I didn't have to keep adjusting them.

Speaking of which, you can close or open up the nose-piece for fit.

The lens offers 100% UVA and UVB protection, and I found the colour to work well on very bright days through to overcast ones. The transition from light to dark when going through the trees takes a few seconds to adapt to, but was never an issue.

The wraparound style of the lens restricts airflow over the eyes, which is a big bonus if you are a hayfever sufferer.

Overall quality is very good. The frame is stiff enough to maintain shape while allowing some flex for comfort and taking the odd drop or being sat on.

The lens also seems to be good at resisting scratching from normal wear and tear.

Priced at £81.99 they represent good value, especially against similar quality large lens glasses we've tested recently. The Alba Optics Delta BLK VZUM Lavas are £129.88, for instance, and while the MAAP x 100% Glendale glasses do come with a spare lens in the box, they are £195.

I would like to see the Scotts come with a hardcase for storage, though.

Overall, I've been very impressed with the Sport Shield glasses over the last couple of months. They fit well and have worked in the majority of light conditions I've had to deal with. The price is competitive too.

Verdict

Great lens clarity and a secure fit, at a good price

