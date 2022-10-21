Scott Performance Crew Socks

Scott's Performance Crew Socks offer everything you could want from your cycling footwear: comfort, breathability, strength and the ability to keep nasty niffs at bay. There is some tough competition on price though.
Like quite a few cycling brands, Scott has chosen Q-Skin yarn for its socks. It's a composition of 96% nylon and 4% elastane, yet somehow also 103.9% science as it incorporates silver ions; silver has natural antibacterial properties. This means that, while you are wearing them, bacteria from your skin and sweat is neutralised, letting you wear them for two or three rides in a row without starting to smell. That's ideal if you are travelling light on a credit card tour.
The material is soft to the touch and moves very well with your feet as you travel through the pedaling motion. There is a bit of compression there, but nothing over the top – they feel supportive without being constrictive.
As long as your shoes are letting air through the Scotts feel highly breathable, and even on hot summer rides my feet still felt refreshed. They aren't so lightweight, however, that you won't be able to use them with your winter gear too. The material is slightly thicker under the toe and heel for a bit of extra comfort in firm-soled shoes, and everything seems durable.
> Best cycling socks 2022 – boost your comfort and your look
The seams are minimal, and I didn't find any issues with them rubbing or irritating even on longer rides. Basically, the quality is high.
Size-wise there is a decent spread from UK 4 up to 14, so that should cover most adults, and you get three colour options: black, white or yellow.
Value
The asking price of £16.99 isn't over the top, and they're still a chunk of cash less than something like the Giro Hrc+ Grip socks at £22.99 (and those, in all honesty, are not meaningfully better than these Scotts).
Orro's Sportive Sock recently scored very highly on road.cc with Neil saying they're really comfortable with a great fit. They cost just a tenner a pair too.
For £12 (sadly they've gone up) you can also get the Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax socks: another set of comfortable and breathable socks, according to Steve.
Overall
The Scott Performance Crew socks have every angle covered, and they're made really well. The only negative aspect is that some much cheaper alternatives do as well.
Verdict
Great fabric that gives excellent breathability, comfort and fit while also keeping bacteria at bay
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Scott Performance Crew Socks
Tell us what the product is for
Scott says nothing about these, but then again they're socks. They go on your feet. These are specifically for feet that are road cycling and running.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Scott lists:
Specifically shaped toe box
Abrasion resistant
Antibacterial material
Cushioning at heel & toe
Compression for blood circulation
Highly breathable
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues with being washed at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They are very comfortable socks that look after your feet.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Highly breathable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Cheaper alternatives available.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Cheaper than some, such as the Giros mentioned in the review, but others – like Orro or Stolen Goat – offer high performance socks for under a tenner.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There are some very good socks for around a tenner, which is the only thing I'd say goes against these. Other than that they are very comfortable and perform well.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
I know Exactly the bit you mean. I've frequently ended up on it from the Southwest side, usually to turn back on myself or ride back up past...
I can't imagine why Specialized didn't check with random internet person joules1975 to get the offical definition of what qualifies as a suspension...
Confused who I'm replying to - deleted.
450k was a biggish week, but yeah been lucky over the summer to average 250- 300 most week....
You can look up the records (up to 2020) for free: https://bikedata.cyclestreets.net/collisions,photomap/#16.17/53.180529/-......
Top Halloween trolling - for bonus maybe the council should propose a replacement shuttle service (like they have some places) to get them from the...
You had to brake to get it to go off? You got a good one.
And about time too - I used to cycle or ride my motorbike that way sometimes when I worked at a previous company. Even on the motorbike, it wasn't...
This is great. More of this!
When I think of "cancelling" in the context of "Cancel Culture", I don't think of it as freedom of speech at all. ...