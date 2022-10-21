Scott Performance Crew Socks

Scott's Performance Crew Socks offer everything you could want from your cycling footwear: comfort, breathability, strength and the ability to keep nasty niffs at bay. There is some tough competition on price though.

Like quite a few cycling brands, Scott has chosen Q-Skin yarn for its socks. It's a composition of 96% nylon and 4% elastane, yet somehow also 103.9% science as it incorporates silver ions; silver has natural antibacterial properties. This means that, while you are wearing them, bacteria from your skin and sweat is neutralised, letting you wear them for two or three rides in a row without starting to smell. That's ideal if you are travelling light on a credit card tour.

The material is soft to the touch and moves very well with your feet as you travel through the pedaling motion. There is a bit of compression there, but nothing over the top – they feel supportive without being constrictive.

As long as your shoes are letting air through the Scotts feel highly breathable, and even on hot summer rides my feet still felt refreshed. They aren't so lightweight, however, that you won't be able to use them with your winter gear too. The material is slightly thicker under the toe and heel for a bit of extra comfort in firm-soled shoes, and everything seems durable.

The seams are minimal, and I didn't find any issues with them rubbing or irritating even on longer rides. Basically, the quality is high.

Size-wise there is a decent spread from UK 4 up to 14, so that should cover most adults, and you get three colour options: black, white or yellow.

Value

The asking price of £16.99 isn't over the top, and they're still a chunk of cash less than something like the Giro Hrc+ Grip socks at £22.99 (and those, in all honesty, are not meaningfully better than these Scotts).

Orro's Sportive Sock recently scored very highly on road.cc with Neil saying they're really comfortable with a great fit. They cost just a tenner a pair too.

For £12 (sadly they've gone up) you can also get the Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax socks: another set of comfortable and breathable socks, according to Steve.

Overall

The Scott Performance Crew socks have every angle covered, and they're made really well. The only negative aspect is that some much cheaper alternatives do as well.

Verdict

Great fabric that gives excellent breathability, comfort and fit while also keeping bacteria at bay

