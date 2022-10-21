Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Socks
Scott Performance Crew Socks2022 Scott Performance Crew Socks 1.jpg

Scott Performance Crew Socks

7
by Stu Kerton
Fri, Oct 21, 2022 15:45
0
£16.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Great fabric that gives excellent breathability, comfort and fit while also keeping bacteria at bay
Slight compression is comfortable
Q-Skin material is antibacterial
Breathable in warm weather
Quality socks out there for around half the price
Weight: 
38g
Contact: 
www.scott-sports.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Scott's Performance Crew Socks offer everything you could want from your cycling footwear: comfort, breathability, strength and the ability to keep nasty niffs at bay. There is some tough competition on price though.

Like quite a few cycling brands, Scott has chosen Q-Skin yarn for its socks. It's a composition of 96% nylon and 4% elastane, yet somehow also 103.9% science as it incorporates silver ions; silver has natural antibacterial properties. This means that, while you are wearing them, bacteria from your skin and sweat is neutralised, letting you wear them for two or three rides in a row without starting to smell. That's ideal if you are travelling light on a credit card tour.

The material is soft to the touch and moves very well with your feet as you travel through the pedaling motion. There is a bit of compression there, but nothing over the top – they feel supportive without being constrictive.

As long as your shoes are letting air through the Scotts feel highly breathable, and even on hot summer rides my feet still felt refreshed. They aren't so lightweight, however, that you won't be able to use them with your winter gear too. The material is slightly thicker under the toe and heel for a bit of extra comfort in firm-soled shoes, and everything seems durable.

> Best cycling socks 2022 – boost your comfort and your look

The seams are minimal, and I didn't find any issues with them rubbing or irritating even on longer rides. Basically, the quality is high.

2022 Scott Performance Crew Socks 4.jpg

Size-wise there is a decent spread from UK 4 up to 14, so that should cover most adults, and you get three colour options: black, white or yellow.

Value

The asking price of £16.99 isn't over the top, and they're still a chunk of cash less than something like the Giro Hrc+ Grip socks at £22.99 (and those, in all honesty, are not meaningfully better than these Scotts).

Orro's Sportive Sock recently scored very highly on road.cc with Neil saying they're really comfortable with a great fit. They cost just a tenner a pair too.

For £12 (sadly they've gone up) you can also get the Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax socks: another set of comfortable and breathable socks, according to Steve.

Overall

The Scott Performance Crew socks have every angle covered, and they're made really well. The only negative aspect is that some much cheaper alternatives do as well.

Verdict

Great fabric that gives excellent breathability, comfort and fit while also keeping bacteria at bay

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Scott Performance Crew Socks

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Scott says nothing about these, but then again they're socks. They go on your feet. These are specifically for feet that are road cycling and running.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Scott lists:

Specifically shaped toe box

Abrasion resistant

Antibacterial material

Cushioning at heel & toe

Compression for blood circulation

Highly breathable

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues with being washed at all.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They are very comfortable socks that look after your feet.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Highly breathable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Cheaper alternatives available.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Cheaper than some, such as the Giros mentioned in the review, but others – like Orro or Stolen Goat – offer high performance socks for under a tenner.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

There are some very good socks for around a tenner, which is the only thing I'd say goes against these. Other than that they are very comfortable and perform well.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Scott Performance Crew Socks 2022
Scott Performance Crew Socks
Scott 2022
Scott
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments

 