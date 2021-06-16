Polaris Bikewear Pioneer Windproof Jacket

The Polaris Pioneer Windproof Jacket is a comfortable companion when there is a chilly nip in the air. It's light and performs well, with some handy features.

Polaris has used 'Adven2ure 2 layer fabric' for the Pioneer. This provides a familiar windproof material on the outside and a dotted inner layer of 'flock' material. This lining really helps with moisture management, stopping the jacket becoming sticky, and makes the jacket comfortable to wear when things do get a bit sweaty, even with only a short sleeve jersey underneath.

Across the shoulders, a large full-width vent helps keep things cool. This can be maximised by unzipping the front a little, with the large vent really promoting great airflow through the jacket.

A snazzy feature is a small popper strap near the top of the zip which keeps the jacket together when it is unzipped; this is super helpful to stop the jacket flapping around while you have the zip lowered to cool down.

Speaking of flapping, the cut of this jacket is described as a leisure style to suit touring or commuting. Although it isn't baggy, I did find the bicep and shoulder area a little flappy, but only on higher speed descents (25mph+), and is by no means a deal breaker.

The sizing is as I would expect. Medium, my usual size, fitted perfectly and the sleeve length is ideal when hunched in a riding position. The elasticated cuffs also do a great job of keeping the wind out but not being tight or restrictive.

While there are no access zips to get to your jersey pockets, the Pioneer does have a mesh hip pocket either side. These are ideal for a gel or energy bar, but put too much in there and you could find leaning/side-to-side movement restricted.

Available in two colours, the orange should help other road users spot you, or there's a more subtle navy blue.

Retailing at £119.99, although it's currently reduced to £69.99, the Pioneer is towards the expensive end of windproof jackets, and although the performance is excellent there are certainly cheaper options available, such as the Endura FS260-Pro Adrenaline Race Cape II at £79.99, which is fully waterproof (Ashley tested an older version back in 2015 and thought it was very good).

It is cheaper than some, though: the Rapha Wind jacket, for example, which was highly rated in our review, is £145.

Overall, the Pioneer is a comfortable windproof jacket that performs well, but it does sit towards the top end of the market.

Verdict

Great windproofing without boiling, but it is a bit expensive

