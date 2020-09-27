Light, slim and well made, the Santini 365 Win XF Winter Glove is warm and protective for its bulk-free size. The relatively short, wide shaping won't suit everyone, though, and they're expensive – particularly as they're unpadded and don't work with screens.

Made from breathable but highly wind resistant Gore Windstopper X-free 300 fabric, these gloves prove comfortable in temperatures down to low single digits. The fabric is fleece lined yet light and packable, making them ideal for popping into a jersey pocket.

The unpadded palm is textured to ensure good wet grip, while a snug stretch cuff keeps wrists toasty without interfering with jersey or jacket sleeves.

The overall cut is a bit unusual – Santini describes it as 'tight fitting and elastic,' but the main body is actually quite broad, while the fingers are all oddly similar in length. I found my longest fingers slightly compromised, while my little fingers had a good centimetre or two of extra space at the top.

To be fair this never caused any real problem, but it does make trying before purchase a good idea. Is now a good time to say that's not me in the pictures? I'm thinking yes.

The smooth fabric of the back is highly water repellent, and it beads water well even heavy prolonged heavy rain. The grippy palm, by contrast, soaks up water quite quickly. The gloves stay warm and cosy even so, and bar grip remains confident.

I found these pretty comfortable, though palm padding would surely improve them, and it's surprising to see a glove of this type that's not touchscreen compatible – especially given the price.

The 365 Win XF Winter Glove looks quite expensive for a straightforward design with no bells and whistles. The Sportful Fiandre Light Gloves are £45 and work with phones, while the Triban 900 Winter Gloves have padded palms, electronics-friendly fingers and good water resistance for just £24.99. They're considerably heavier at 151g, though.

If you're looking for simple, light, windproof and warm winter glove the Santini 365 Win XF Winter Glove will tick all your boxes – so long as they're not on a screen. Nevertheless, it's not hard to get what they're offering elsewhere, for considerably less money.

Verdict

Warm and protective, but expensive given their rather basic cut and features

