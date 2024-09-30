The Rudy Project Venger Road is a slick-looking mid-price road helmet with all the usual safety credentials. It's a well-vented lid, which helps to keep you cool in summer, with a built-in bug mesh to keep out little flying critters. Though unlike some helmets at this price it lacks added features such as Mips.

Like most helmets, the Venger features a hard outer shell bonded to an inner EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) foam shell. This inner shell absorbs the impact in the event of a crash and may well break to save your head. The thinner, harder-wearing outer shell keeps day-to-day scuffs at bay.

Rudy Project says the Venger weighs 240g for the size medium tested. Our test model tipped the scales at 244g, which is relatively light. It doesn't feel heavy or bulky once on. It doesn't feature MIPS (Multi-Directional Impact System) protection which is found in many lids these days.

This system allows the outer shell to rotate up to 15mm to reduce the rotating impact forces across your skull in the event of an accident. This technology is becoming common in many mid- and top-range helmets, though it does add weight and a little external bulk.

Style

Without Mips, Rudy Project has crafted a slick-looking race-style lid. I like the shape of the Venger and how it sits on your head, looking fast and sleek – which is exactly what I want from a race-style helmet. While function should always trump fashion, the shallow person in me always wants to look good on the bike.

Our test model came in black with blue stripes. It's smart and subtle with a bit of the old Team Sky-look about it. And it's also available in black/grey, black/red, black/turquoise, black/silver, black/yellow, and white/matte silver.

Fit

The medium is designed for 55-59cm heads and was perfect for my 56cm circumference head, feeling right straightaway. I think the Rudy should work for most head shapes, and with 4cm of adjustment, it should work in winter with a skullcap.

Obtaining the correct fit was easy. It's a simple case of adjusting the 'Divider Pro' sliding side strap adjusters, which took seconds, and the rear ratchet dial. The latter is easily adjusted even with gloved hands.

The retention system provides a decent around-the-head 360-degree fit and is easily loosened, if required, for removal. I also like the fact that the side straps stay in place well, not requiring constant adjustments after every ride.

A cool head

The Venger has an impressive 22 vents that do a good job of sucking air in and pulling it through its internal channels to provide cooling before it escapes through the rear exhaust vents. Even on big climbs I never noticed myself overheating or struggling with airflow issues.

A bug's life

One neat feature not found on many helmets is the Rudy Project 'Bugstop' padding – an insect net that's built into the internal padding to stop the penetration of any potentially nasty creatures.

If you've ever had a bee or wasp fly through the vents of a helmet, you'll be familiar with the hysteria of trying to stop as quickly as possible to remove your lid. And from my own experience, trying to stop and rip off a helmet on a big descent, the result feels like a Homer Simpson-style panic attack.

This thin mesh bug net is built into the internal padding, so the additional weight is minimal, and along with the rest of the padding does a good job of delivering comfort and soaking up sweat.

Okay, so there may be a tiny aero cost but in the real world this goes unnoticed. For me the only down side is that you can't mount your sunnies in the helmet, which isn't something I do, but your mileage may vary.

Value

At £129.99 the Venger Road delivers a well-thought-through and stylish helmet with some neat features. It's easy to use for day-to-day riding and provides the sort of protection you'd hope for from a helmet at this price. But it's a very competitive market with other brands offering similar spec lids for less.

The £109.99 Catlike Vento is another race-style lid, and George rated it as an aero helmet with good ventilation and a comfortable fit.

Specialized's race-inspired Propero III is great value at £110 and includes both Mips and ANGI (Angular and G-Force Indicator) protection – though these do add weight.

For more choices check out our best cycling helmets buyer's guide that covers lids from £30 to over £200.

Conclusion

While not cheap, the Venger is a solid performer with the benefit of Rudy's distinctive Bugstop padding. It's comfortable, looks good, well vented and comes in at a reasonable weight – and I think it looks good too.

Verdict

Solid-performing mid-priced helmet with smart looks and some useful features