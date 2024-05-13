Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey - Men's

The Rapha Men's Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey is a beautifully designed layer that works best in warmer conditions, or – when partnered with a base layer and shells – can be effective down to 6°C. Made mostly of incredibly thin material, the jersey has good breathability and is figure hugging too, so it feels fast. Rapha has used a large proportion of recycled materials and created an understated design so that you can look good and feel that you are doing some good. The company offers lifetime repairs, which is also good for the environment.
The first thing I noticed about the jersey was how thin the Italian material used for the back is – though Rapha says it still says provides SPF 30 protection. Held up to the light it's gossamer thin and allows a large amount of light through. The sleeves and front panels are opaque while the additional material used for the three pockets thickens that area of the jersey. There is a thicker material behind the front YKK zipper to block out wind.
The material feels very soft and silky throughout. There is some striped rubbery embossing on the middle rear pocket while Rapha branding appears subtly on the left shoulder.
Inside, Rapha has added a quote from the late Kenyan rider John Njorge Muya, which is a nice touch. The low collar didn't provide any issues for me, but if you were looking to pair with a snood or neck-warmer, it makes it slightly tricker to tuck this inside.
The sleeves come down below the wrist bone and I didn't find that the material caught or snagged anywhere – and the result was was very nice to wear.
Colouring
Rapha offers this in three pretty muted colour varieties: black with white detailing; light and dark purple; and double turquoise. That's my translation of Anthracite/Graphite, Cadet/Eclipse/Iris bloom and Dusted Blue/Jewelled Blue. My dark-and-light turquoise jersey is a good combination for my pasty palette, but this shade does open the door to the possibility of visible sweat patches.
Once on, the jersey feels incredibly soft to the skin and I found it an instant hit when it came to comfort. The internal seams protrude, though you can't feel them on your skin, and Rapha has taken care to cover two of the seams from the pockets to minimise the risk of any rubbing.
Pockets
On the right rear pocket as you reach back, there is a small zipped pocket with a YKK zip. This is semi-concealed under some fabric, which makes it totally unobtrusive.
Sometimes these kinds of zips catch in the material but that wasn't an issue here. The pocket fits a bank card and a multi tool but you wouldn't want to cram too much in as it would be uncomfortable.
The pockets aren't that deep but they have enough space for an iPhone X to stand up vertically with a few fingers to spare.
They feel well made and the seams have some stretchy material to help out when you really need to stuff them full. There are some Rapha stripes on the middle pocket but these aren't reflective.
Size
I'm 6' 2" and weigh 84kgs, and Large is my go-to for pretty much all non-Italian jerseys – and this large fitted me perfectly. It drops low enough to meet up with the front and rear of my bibs, and the sleeves came to the edge of my fingerless gloves. The material is super stretchy so it adapted without issue to every movement on the bike – plus the rear hem is elasticated.
Rapha says it is designed to fit a range of body types, which I suppose is a nice way of saying that both winter and summer you should still be able to tug it on. I'm not exactly at fighting weight in April and it doesn't leave anything to the imagination – but I still consider it a good fit. To be clear, the jersey is tightly fitted to all of your contours – good or bad.
Riding
Rapha recommends this for use in temperatures from 6-20°C, which made it perfect for testing over Easter. I wore a short-sleeved base layer at all times and I can't see a situation in that temperature range where you wouldn't need a base layer.
On one ride, where it was windy and sunny with an air temperature of around 19°C, I was more or less perfect. I didn't get cold when I was standing still, and the breathability was good enough to dissipate heat during and after efforts. I asked my riding friend to spot me for sweat marks and he said that only a very faint mark at the base of my back was visible.
When rides were cooler, the breathability of the jersey was excellent, and I never overheated, but I did need to partner the jersey with a shell or windbreaker. Without, it was definitely too thin, and you would find yourself caught very short if the rain hit as it soaks up precipitation.
It's a great jersey performance-wise as there is no flapping material and I always felt fast when riding it – which we know is a failsafe test. At 165g it's very light and that will be appealing for many. Rapha says the jersey is for year-round versatility and I would agree with that, but only as part of a layered outfit. If you go out riding in just this and a base layer and it's 10-12°C, you will come back shivering. I'd envisage this as a go-to summer jersey for the less scorching days of the season.
Value
For £130 you would quite rightly expect a very good jersey. And this is a very good jersey in many ways, though it lacks a bit of ability to perform on its own, without additional layers, when the weather gets cooler.
I reviewed the Cafe du Cycliste Constance Jersey last year, which was in its element between 6°C and 16°C. It's more expensive at £175 and is made of far thicker material than the Rapha so it's more suited to cooler spring and summer days. Moving into summer though, the Rapha's thinness, breathability and sun protection will be very helpful.
Also making the Rapha look like good value is the £190 Pas Normal Studios Men's Essential Long Sleeve Jersey. It's good to look at, with great-feeling construction, but it had an odd-fit and it was really more suited to spring and autumn riding.
To save £40, you could opt for the £90 Invani Reversible Slim Fit Long Sleeve Jersey that Aaron liked. It performed best in spring and autumn and worked well without a base layer down to 8°C. It also came in pretty light at 210g.
You could also consider the £54.99 Van Rysel Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey Racer that Shaun Audane rated very highly. It's heavier by around 60g but seems to work at slightly lower temperatures and Shaun liked the fit. It doesn't offer any repair guarantee like Rapha but it is half the price!
Conclusion
Despite requiring maybe more layering than Rapha indicates to function at really cool temperatures, this jersey is a delight to wear and provides a great long-sleeve option for late spring and summer, when mornings can be cold, but you want good breathability once the sun is out. As you'd expect from Rapha, the design is excellent, there are eco credentials, lifetime repairs and, perhaps more surprisingly, it's cheaper than a lot of the really fancy brands.
Verdict
Doesn't excel without assistance in cooler weather but otherwise still an excellent fair weather and lightweight jersey
Make and model: Rapha Men's Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
From Rapha: New for 2024. Developed for year-round versatility and layering in a wide range of conditions. The training choice for Rapha's elite athletes and teams.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Refined construction – Completely updated design for 2024
Lightweight material – An Italian body fabric offers high-stretch for optimised on-bike fit
Versatile performance – dual material design offers light protection and high breathability
Storage –Three rear pockets plus an additional essential zip pocket for keeping valuables secure
Engaged fit – Updated hem construction at sleeves and body for maximum comfort on longer training rides
Explore the full Pro Team collection and discover more in our Men's Jersey Guide
How To Wear:
To be worn in cool to moderate conditions (6-20°C/43-68°F). We recommend wearing with a sleeveless, short sleeve or long-sleeve Rapha base layer depending on the conditions.
Fit: Designed to sit close to the skin for a range of body types.
Fully updated design for maximising on-bike performance
Low profile collar to avoid irritation and provide light protection from the elements
The front body, sleeve and back body material provide sun protection to UPF30 according to AS 4399 – the Australian standard for sun protective clothing
Updated Pro Team branding for 2024
Materials:
88% Recycled Polyester/12% Elastane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The careful combination of different fabrics and thicknesses works well, and the seams are pretty anonymous. I also appreciate the subtle branding. Super thin, breathable material is used for the back and side panels, with thicker material on the front and arms.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
The tight fit minimises any material flapping and the breathability is good. Insulation wise, most of the material is incredibly thin, so it's not particularly warm.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
I noticed no depreciation during the test period, though the thin material suggests it wouldn't be the most hard-wearing garment available.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Arm length was good and I was pleased with the fit overall. It drops down to below my bibs on front and back and there was no pinching around the arm pits or elsewhere. The sleeves come down over my wrist bone and the material loosens ever so slightly at the wrist.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
I'm around 84kg and 6ft 2in and a Large is a snug but not claustrophobic fit on me. If I was on the fence between sizes I would recommend sizing up.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
165g is very light compared to similar products. For example the Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey is 210g and the Van Rysel 221g.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
The material feels amazing. Incredibly silky and smooth. The collar is a good cut and I never felt the seams.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Since low weight often translates to a higher price in cycling apparel, the £130 isn't a surprise. Rapha is a premium brand that makes high-quality goods and it offers free lifetime repairs on most goods – including jerseys. While you might want slightly more versatility for your money, I think people interested in this jersey will be looking for a very light jersey for warmish weather, and at £130 it's not bad value.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems during testing.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A good garment for moderate and warmer weather but, personally, I don't think it's what I'd reach for below 12°C. There were times at 19° – partnered with a base layer – when I still didn't feel totally warm so it's certainly too modest for my own single-digit riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The design is great and the material feels amazing. I like the cut and it feels very aero and breathable. It's helpful to have a zip pocket even on such a skinny jersey.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It doesn't really protect you from normal British weather in spring and autumn, and I think you may need more layers than Rapha suggests.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Compared to some other premium brands, this isn't particularly expensive. But if you aren't fussed about your brand, then something like the Van Rysel Men's Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey Racer is a great deal for £54.99, as it offers lots of versatility and a good build quality.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Other than the limitations in insulation, this Rapha jersey achieves what it sets out to do - and that is to be a very lightweight, comfortable and breathable jersey that you can use in many situations. You will need to use more layering than Rapha seems to suggest if you want to wear this jersey down into single-digit temperatures, but so long as riders are aware then it shouldn't be an issue. I really enjoyed wearing it and will enjoy continuing to use it as part of a year-round layering combination.
Age: 34 Height: 187cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Pearson Hammerandtongs My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Ultra endurance
