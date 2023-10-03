Quoc's Escape Road shoes are not pigeonholed as discipline-specific and can double up for use across mild gravel and road – think of them as an all-road shoe. They're good looking, with a premium feel, and hold up well in terms of performance, comfort and day-long use.

If you're interested in the Escape Roads, or you're just looking for some light, stiff kicks to help you go faster on the bike, be sure to check out our guide to the best road cycling shoes.

> Buy now: Quoc Escape Road shoes for £150 from Quoc

As a brand, Quoc has quickly carved a reputation for its quality and affordability, with several options that cover both the road and off-road spheres. The Escape Road shoes form part of its Lalashan Collection, drawing much of its inspiration from the natural mushroom life of northern Taiwan's Lalashan Mountain Range.

Keep it white, right?

It's hard to beat the visual impact of white cycling shoes, but keeping them clean can be a painstaking and tricky exercise. If it worries you, the Escapes are available in two other colours: black and amber.

As far as design goes, the shoes are pretty minimalist in execution, with a simple wordmark logo on each shoe and calligraphic 'Q' on the toe box. It does look very smart, and the little details and touches on the carbon composite outsole give it a similar level of refinement – the details matter.

The zig-zag dial lace guide that bookends the tongue is reflective – a nice touch that adds a sense of contrast and dynamism to the otherwise simple design.

My only gripe is the khaki-coloured heel and toe pads, which don't really add much to the visual package – perhaps they relay the mushroom theme to some extent – but black would not look out of place here. The heel pads are replaceable.

Technical details

The shoes are manufactured to a very high quality and possess a collection of racy touches, such as the Quoc-developed dial system, a single dial that is responsible for ensconcing the foot and promoting a fairly even-feeling fit.

The upper comprises a leather-like polyurethane material which is both stretchy and hardy. The company claims the faux leather is easy to clean but – as above – you'll need to keep on top of things if you opt for the white, regardless of the weather. Any neglect will cause these to discolour very quickly. A simple wipe with a cloth soaked in warm water will ensure dirt and dust won't build up in layers, but if you have neglected things you may need to use some soap or a mild degreaser; better not to let them get to that point – keep on top of things and the Escapes will go the distance.

The upper is attached to a carbon composite outsole which prioritises comfort over outright stiffness and performance, although, despite the push towards compliance, they still manage to deal effectively with power transfer through the pedals.

Cleat adjustibility on the whole is good, with ample fore/aft and side-to-side room for precise positioning. They play nicely with all three-bolt cleats; while I used Look type, Speedplay and Shimano cleats are compatible, too.

Our size EU42 test shoes weighed 512g for the pair, 256g per shoe, on my scale.

Performance

The current cycling shoe rhetoric preaches about tightness, stiffness and light weight being the holy grail, but – unless you're Mark Cavendish or Jasper Philipsen – comfort trumps stiffness every time, especially for the average cyclist. This is where the Quoc Escapes make a case for themselves as the fit is supportive yet relaxing, which helps reduce hot spots around the side of the foot and the sole.

They also have a roomy toe box, which is less suffocating than some of the racier shoes on the market.

I used the Escapes primarily during the summer months when temperatures averaged around 24°C. The shoes delivered impressive ventilation thanks to the liberal inclusion of cooling holes.

My testing involved both road and gravel rides and the shoes dismissed both impressively well. I wouldn't recommend using these shoes on hardcore gravel terrain where the need for dismounting might arise, but if you're merely using a bridleway to access another bit of road, the Escapes are more than up for the task. In fact, you'll be able to get away with more than just a bridleway, which places the Quoc Escapes more in the all-road category than bona fide road shoe space.

The Quoc-developed retention dial is intuitive to operate. The right shoe requires a clockwise rotation to tighten, with a solitary anti-clockwise click to release the tension (the reverse applies to the left shoe). Simply pull each side of the upper apart to release your foot from the shoe.

While the retention system works well, the fit can't be tailored to the same accuracy as a twin-dial arrangement, and you will need to retighten the dial on the fly from time to time as it has a propensity for loosening during hard efforts. This is a small bugbear, though, and something no shoe is exempt from doing.

Value

At £150, it's hard to argue with the value afforded by the Escape Road shoes.

Rivals such as the Fizik Tempo Decos Carbon Wides that Matt tested are stiffer and perhaps a little racier, but they're also pricer propositions at £274.99.

The Giro Cadet Road Cycling shoes make a convincing case at £160 (just £10 more than the Quoc Escape). But while they possess similar levels of comfort and stiffness, Steve did think the price was a little high for the spec, and cleat adjustability is limited.

Conclusion

While the Quoc Escape Road shoes will suit the beginner looking to upgrade from a ratchet/Velcro closure system, they'll also appeal to accomplished riders looking for a shoe that is neither racy nor expensive.

They'll suit anyone who enjoys long days in the saddle and mixing up terrain surfaces.

The fit is comfortable, the sole offers support and comfort, and their pricing positions them well within their pool of competitors. The retention system could do with an extra dial on each shoe, and I'd prefer a darker shade as I found it hard work keeping them clean, but overall, the Quoc Escape Road shoes are well worth a look if adventuring is your cup on tea.

Verdict

Affordable, comfortable and quality shoes that can double up for use across disciplines

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website