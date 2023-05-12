The Quoc Escape Off-Road shoes work very well for gravel riding, mixed-terrain touring and cross-country mountain biking. They are light, comfortable, offer decent tread for walking in the mud, and are easy to keep clean. The only real drawback is that the sole isn't stiff enough for those who really like to smash the pedals.

The Quocs are available in three colours, Amber, Black or this Sand, all of which look quite understated and, dare I say it, classy.

The PU upper is tough and hardwearing, as well as being easy to wipe clean, to keep them looking smart. A protective toe guard also helps.

There are small holes all over the toe-box and up the sides, which bring a small amount of ventilation, and should suffice on all but the hottest of summer days.

For fit there is a single dial system that wraps both sides of the shoe over the PU tongue. It does a good job of spreading pressure over the upper of the foot rather than creating any hot-spots. You get plenty of adjustability to tighten them in small increments, although to loosen them it's an all or nothing approach. Turning the dial releases all pressure, so if you do want to slacken them off a touch mid-ride you'll need to start from scratch. It's not multi-directional, like some Boa dials.

Other than that, the shape and fit of the shoes are very good. I found they give a close, secure fit and the PU has a small amount of give to it, which helps it mould to the exact shape of your foot. Sizing seems to be spot on, too, with this EUR 45 fitting me perfectly.

The sole is a blend of glass-fibre and nylon which is fine for the majority of riding, although if you like to get a shift on and put the power down through the pedals on the flat or when climbing, you will notice some sole flex, especially under the arch of your foot.

I found it a bit annoying, and it's the main reason I tend to use carbon soles. In comparison, I found the carbon-reinforced nylon soles of the Udog Distanzas more resistant to flex.

Thankfully, on the Escapes I didn't find any stiffness issues around the cleat area, so any pressure points there are kept to a minimum. The sole is designed to accept two-bolt cleats like Shimano's SPDs, with a decent amount of fore and aft adjustment.

The tread is deep enough for grip when walking on soft surfaces, and the inclusion of inserts to accept toe studs is a nice bonus for gravel riding. Gravel-specific shoes tend not to have them, but UK gravel conditions in the winter can be very wet and muddy, so extra grip when pushing a loaded bike up a grass climb is a godsend.

Value

The Quocs are priced at £150, which is pretty similar to those Udogs mentioned, which are £160. I found the Udogs slightly more comfortable, and they have that stiffer sole.

Neil was impressed with the DMT GK1 gravel shoes when he tested them last year. He found that they were efficient when it came to power transfer and very comfortable. They are more expensive, though, at £194.99.

Conclusion

Overall, the Quocs are a good pair of shoes. I rate the fit and the comfort, plus they look as though they'll stand up to plenty of abuse out on the trail. The sole lacks a bit in stiffness for my taste, though, and the dial system isn't as good for adjustment as some out there.

Verdict

Solid all-round performers, just lacking a bit of stiffness and adjustment

