The DMT GK1 gravel shoes are gravellier than they look. The knitted construction offers great comfort and performance – and a surprising degree of winter protection – though they size up a little large, which resulted in a smidge of heel lift when walking.

There's no time like January for testing off-road shoes, especially when they claim to be 'light' and have 'great breathability.' But what are a few chilblains between friends, eh? "You never know," I thought to myself, '"For £189.99 they may have advanced properties that make them both ideal for summer and resistant to snow, slush and icy gales."

> Buy these online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

As it happens, January 2022 was comparatively dry and mild, and with a good pair of socks these always got me home with a full complement of toes. The knit upper is remarkably capable of keeping drafts out, which I can't fathom – they're no more windproof than my school daps. On bright days, it was only as the sun set and temperatures dropped towards freezing that I started to suffer.

The converse is that they may prove too warm in the summer, but that remains to be seen... (along with the sun, which I'm assured is still there).

Back in 2018 DMT claimed to be 'the first company to create a full 3D knit shoe,' and it's extended that technology to its entire range now. The GK1s look like a hybrid between a slip-on and a lace-up because there's no conventional tongue; instead the laces pull some folds in the fabric towards the middle as you tighten the shoe. It feels like pulling on a pair of deck shoes.

The highly elastic weave has a lot of stretch, so you need to work a bit to get a firm closure. I suspect this is one reason I found it difficult to eliminate heel lift when walking, though the other reason was probably the generous length.

Sizing

The size 46 tested is the largest available, but while I sometimes find a 46 too small, I had room to spare in these – even in winter socks. Dropping to a 45 may have eliminated that bit of movement at the heel, and sizing down may be wise.

On the bike, nevertheless, they were excellent right from the off. Most noticeable is the stiff sole that transferred detectably more effort to the pedals than my regular mountain bike shoes.

At the same time, the upper delivers slipper-like comfort, with no pressure points, unyielding spots or rubs. As the miles stack up this really starts to pay dividends, and I came back with feet feeling much fresher than I might normally expect.

If riding for you is improved by being cinched in so tight your toes die then you might want to look elsewhere, but it hardly seems appropriate in an offroad adventure shoe.

The sole looks as though it belongs to a different shoe altogether. It's a Michelin unit, a good inch thick, with chocolate-square sized chunks of tread running down either side of the central cleat recess. The sole is securely welded to the upper, overlapping the protective rubber rand (the bit across the toes) which, although only very thin, is also securely attached and gives good protection.

I had no trouble locating the pedals and clipping in. There's plenty of fore-and-aft and side-to-side movement to ensure the right cleat position, and I had no issues with rubbing on chainstays or cranks.

The cleat sits deep and does not clatter or skid when you walk. It's only designed to take a mountain bike-style two-bolt cleat though, and it's a shame there's no blanking option for riders who prefer flat pedals. Riding with no cleat at all just leaves the mounting plate rattling around in the sole.

The sole provides good support across the whole width and good grip in mud, though it can pick up the odd stone in the big gaps between lugs. It's not a walking boot, but if you do need to carry your bike it feels secure enough for confidence. The sole's stiffness means there's little give when walking, but at least you don't feel rocks pressing into your feet.

There's a certain incongruity in matching slipper-like comfort to gravel riding conditions, and I started the test doubtful they were up to the rigours of the North Pennines in winter. Apart from anything else I thought the knitted construction would act as an irreversible dirt trap, and ruin the looks within a single dirty ride. However, that rubber rand takes the brunt of the mud, and is easily wiped clean.

Where standing water sent plumes of filth over my feet, I waited until it dried and just brushed it off again.... with January at an end, you'd hardly know they'd been worn. They're tougher than they look.

> Best clipless gravel shoes you can buy - tried and tested for winter and summer riding

Those looks were also much admired by other riders, and the understated grey/black good with anything, darlings. There's the odd flash of high-visibility and reflectiveness for the safety conscious. They're also available in 'ochre' and 'Bordeaux' (wine red). They come in ten EU sizes from 37 to 46 which DMT's size chart equates to UK sizes 4.5 to 11.25, which might explain why I thought the 46 came up on the large size.

While there's nothing specific in the range, female riders may well find a size to fit, and at least they aren't pink.

Value

At a penny under £190, these are towards the upper end of the market, though they still do well against our most recently-tested rivals – the Rapha Explore Powerweave shoes, for instance, are also woven, but the soles aren't all that stiff and they're £260.

The Giro Empire Knit VR70 is also a contender thanks to a stiff (but not too stiff) carbon sole and fantastic comfort, but those are more as well at £220.

If it's mostly just the laces you want – and a more obviously weather-ready upper – Giro's Privateer Lace does the job very well for a fair bit less. They're £124.99.

Overall

You're going to feel like a riding god in these, and they perform surprisingly well outside of their ideal season. They're tougher than they look, shrug off the muck and inspire confidence when you need to stop riding and start walking. The long fit and slight heel lift when walking could both be fixed by sizing down, and neither are show-stoppers anyway – plus they're cheaper than some close rivals.

Verdict

More rugged than their dainty looks suggest and very comfortable, but beware the roomy sizing

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website