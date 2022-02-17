The DMT GK1 gravel shoes are gravellier than they look. The knitted construction offers great comfort and performance – and a surprising degree of winter protection – though they size up a little large, which resulted in a smidge of heel lift when walking.
There's no time like January for testing off-road shoes, especially when they claim to be 'light' and have 'great breathability.' But what are a few chilblains between friends, eh? "You never know," I thought to myself, '"For £189.99 they may have advanced properties that make them both ideal for summer and resistant to snow, slush and icy gales."
As it happens, January 2022 was comparatively dry and mild, and with a good pair of socks these always got me home with a full complement of toes. The knit upper is remarkably capable of keeping drafts out, which I can't fathom – they're no more windproof than my school daps. On bright days, it was only as the sun set and temperatures dropped towards freezing that I started to suffer.
The converse is that they may prove too warm in the summer, but that remains to be seen... (along with the sun, which I'm assured is still there).
Back in 2018 DMT claimed to be 'the first company to create a full 3D knit shoe,' and it's extended that technology to its entire range now. The GK1s look like a hybrid between a slip-on and a lace-up because there's no conventional tongue; instead the laces pull some folds in the fabric towards the middle as you tighten the shoe. It feels like pulling on a pair of deck shoes.
The highly elastic weave has a lot of stretch, so you need to work a bit to get a firm closure. I suspect this is one reason I found it difficult to eliminate heel lift when walking, though the other reason was probably the generous length.
Sizing
The size 46 tested is the largest available, but while I sometimes find a 46 too small, I had room to spare in these – even in winter socks. Dropping to a 45 may have eliminated that bit of movement at the heel, and sizing down may be wise.
On the bike, nevertheless, they were excellent right from the off. Most noticeable is the stiff sole that transferred detectably more effort to the pedals than my regular mountain bike shoes.
At the same time, the upper delivers slipper-like comfort, with no pressure points, unyielding spots or rubs. As the miles stack up this really starts to pay dividends, and I came back with feet feeling much fresher than I might normally expect.
If riding for you is improved by being cinched in so tight your toes die then you might want to look elsewhere, but it hardly seems appropriate in an offroad adventure shoe.
The sole looks as though it belongs to a different shoe altogether. It's a Michelin unit, a good inch thick, with chocolate-square sized chunks of tread running down either side of the central cleat recess. The sole is securely welded to the upper, overlapping the protective rubber rand (the bit across the toes) which, although only very thin, is also securely attached and gives good protection.
I had no trouble locating the pedals and clipping in. There's plenty of fore-and-aft and side-to-side movement to ensure the right cleat position, and I had no issues with rubbing on chainstays or cranks.
The cleat sits deep and does not clatter or skid when you walk. It's only designed to take a mountain bike-style two-bolt cleat though, and it's a shame there's no blanking option for riders who prefer flat pedals. Riding with no cleat at all just leaves the mounting plate rattling around in the sole.
The sole provides good support across the whole width and good grip in mud, though it can pick up the odd stone in the big gaps between lugs. It's not a walking boot, but if you do need to carry your bike it feels secure enough for confidence. The sole's stiffness means there's little give when walking, but at least you don't feel rocks pressing into your feet.
There's a certain incongruity in matching slipper-like comfort to gravel riding conditions, and I started the test doubtful they were up to the rigours of the North Pennines in winter. Apart from anything else I thought the knitted construction would act as an irreversible dirt trap, and ruin the looks within a single dirty ride. However, that rubber rand takes the brunt of the mud, and is easily wiped clean.
Where standing water sent plumes of filth over my feet, I waited until it dried and just brushed it off again.... with January at an end, you'd hardly know they'd been worn. They're tougher than they look.
Those looks were also much admired by other riders, and the understated grey/black good with anything, darlings. There's the odd flash of high-visibility and reflectiveness for the safety conscious. They're also available in 'ochre' and 'Bordeaux' (wine red). They come in ten EU sizes from 37 to 46 which DMT's size chart equates to UK sizes 4.5 to 11.25, which might explain why I thought the 46 came up on the large size.
While there's nothing specific in the range, female riders may well find a size to fit, and at least they aren't pink.
Value
At a penny under £190, these are towards the upper end of the market, though they still do well against our most recently-tested rivals – the Rapha Explore Powerweave shoes, for instance, are also woven, but the soles aren't all that stiff and they're £260.
The Giro Empire Knit VR70 is also a contender thanks to a stiff (but not too stiff) carbon sole and fantastic comfort, but those are more as well at £220.
If it's mostly just the laces you want – and a more obviously weather-ready upper – Giro's Privateer Lace does the job very well for a fair bit less. They're £124.99.
Overall
You're going to feel like a riding god in these, and they perform surprisingly well outside of their ideal season. They're tougher than they look, shrug off the muck and inspire confidence when you need to stop riding and start walking. The long fit and slight heel lift when walking could both be fixed by sizing down, and neither are show-stoppers anyway – plus they're cheaper than some close rivals.
Verdict
More rugged than their dainty looks suggest and very comfortable, but beware the roomy sizing
Make and model: DMT GK1 gravel shoes
Tell us what the product is for
DMT says: "Full knit construction for a very light shoe with great breathability that has just enough stretch to perfectly match your foot shape. Integrated laces, reflective highlights and reinforced for mud and abrasion protection where it matters the most. The dual stiffness Michelin sole has a specific compound combined with the tread design, geometry and lug shape, that has been designed to offer traction and grip when you need control on the ground."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Full Engineered knit upper
Variable thickness and knit structures for ultimate comfort
High grip Michelin outsole with softer flex for excellent pedalling and walking efficiency
Reflective highlights
Reinforced overlays for durability and protection
Laces with integrated cord eyelets
From 37 to 46 no half sizes
300g size 42
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very tidy; that rubber protection is tightly welded to the upper, and the sole and upper are securely joined.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
The stiff sole is excellent for power transfer and the whole shoe is very comfortable. Breathability was hardly an issue in this January test... I actually found these much more weather resistant than they look.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
They aren't a walking boot, nor are they as rugged as a typical cross-country shoe, but for non-technical offroading with the odd bit of walking, lifting or carrying, they're plenty sturdy. That Michelin sole is particularly chunky.
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
They look narrow but that's because they have a lot of stretch; they'll accommodate feet wider than mine, for sure. On the downside, the stretch limits how tightly you can lace them, and I noticed a bit of heel lift when walking.
Rate the product for sizing:
5/10
I thought for a 46 they came up pretty long. You might want to try a size smaller, especially as there's a lot of give in that knitted construction.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
DMT claims 600g for a size 42. Our 46s weighed 747g.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
I thought these were quite a lot of money until I saw what else was out there! For comfort and riding quality they're reasonably priced.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I was surprised they cleaned up so well.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very capable shoes that performed well beyond their recommended range through the depths of winter. I look forward to seeing whether their summer performance matches.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great comfort, power transfer and the ability to shrug off the flying muck, plus good looks and an excellent sole.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Come up quite long for the size, and suffer a little bit of heel lift when walking.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At a penny under £190, these are towards the upper end of the market, though they still do well against our most recently tested rivals – the Rapha Explore Powerweave shoes, for instance, are also woven, but the soles aren't all that stiff and they're £260.
The Giro Empire Knit VR70 is also a contender thanks to a stiff (but not too stiff) carbon sole and fantastic comfort, but those are more as well at £220.
If it's mostly just the laces you want – and a more obviously weather-ready upper – Giro's Privateer does the job very well for a fair bit less. They're £124.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Once I've paid the fuel bill
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
You're going to feel like a riding god in these, and they perform surprisingly well outside of their ideal season. They're tougher than they look, shrug off the muck and inspire confidence when you need to stop riding and start walking. The long fit and slight heel lift when walking could both be fixed by sizing down, and neither are show-stoppers anyway. Overall they're very good.
Age: 54 Height: 6'2 Weight: 73kg and holding steady
I usually ride: Cannondale CAAD10 My best bike is: Tomassini Prestige
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
