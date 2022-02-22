The Proviz Classic Men's Tour Cycling Jacket is a waterproof, breathable softshell design with a sportier cut than some commuter models, so well suited to steady day rides. It's more comfortable on milder days than the breathability figures and weight might suggest, but I do feel it could do with a breast pocket in addition to the two at the hip.

The 'polyester peach' softshell fabric has PU (polyurethane) waterproofing and seam sealing to lock the elements out, a theme that continues with a waterproof storm zip and a 'low profile spray guard' around the hem – essentially, a shallow drop tail to protect the lower back from water thrown up by the rear wheel.

Proviz cites both waterproofing and breathability at 10K, and overall performance has been favourable. I've remained comfortable at a steady 17-18mph and battling some strong headwinds – and without any annoying, power-sapping flutter.

In heavy rain and wintry showers I've remained completely dry, even after two or three hours of constant downpours. The fleece-lined collar and adjustable cuffs and hem have also helped lock out cold and watery trickles, even when I've been hunkering low on the drops.

As for breathability, the quality of mid and baselayers coupled with our individual internal thermostats all play their part, but when the temperature has been hovering around 12°C I've noticed a subtle lag before the fabric begins wicking – some faint dampness around the armpits, chest and lower back, which steadily evaporates, and from then on it's kept pace with my efforts.

A mesh liner inside the jacket is designed to aid wicking while protecting the outer against premature wear. Here it's made from recycled plastic water bottles, which may broaden the appeal, though I did note that when using a helmet-mounted light with an external battery there was a tendency for the cabling to snag on the mesh, whereas it would just glide across a plain laminate. This didn't restrict movement, just took a little while to adjust to.

When not required, the jacket packs down surprisingly compactly and is easily stashed in bigger bikepacking or touring luggage, though unlike thinner hardshells it's not something you'd stuff in a jersey pocket.

While this matt yellow might not be to everyone's taste (it's also available in blue or red), there's no doubting its value on dull, misty rides. The subtle REFLECT360 retro-reflective detailing is similarly useful, bringing some additional presence along pitch black lanes.

Sizing/fit

By most manufacturer's size charts these days I'm a medium. Traditionally, Proviz tended to come up on the generous side, but in this instance I needed a large. Crucially, the sizing chart is accurate, taking the risk from online purchases.

I found it proportionally just right, too, which isn't always the case given that I'm broad across the shoulders, short in the torso, and relatively long limbed.

The cut is described as semi-fitted, which I'd broadly agree with. It's snug without being 'racing snakes', allowing for layering and unrestricted movement. I've typically opted for a long sleeve light to middleweight jersey and long sleeve baselayer, which has been a comfortable arrangement between 1 and 12°C.

Pockets

There are just two pockets at the front, which is a deviation from the script of three rear or one poacher's plus a breast pocket. They feature a long toggle for easy access, even when you're wearing full-finger, winter-weight gloves, and provide a decent parking spot for hands when you're mooching about, but their positioning means their contents can interfere with your pedalling stroke.

Proviz claims these are designed to house 'all of the gear needed on your ride'. That's not to be taken too literally, I appreciate, but if you put heavier stuff in them – I tend to stash items I might need quickly in my jacket, such as keys, a compact camera or phone – they can periodically catch my knee.

It's less pronounced than some, with the fabric offering a decent amount of support, but it's something to bear in mind when loading up.

A similar breast pocket (or better still, two) would offer better weight distribution and subvert this minor issue.

Washing/care

I wasn't sure how well the matt fabric would resist winter's greasy cocktail and oily digits, but I've been pleasantly surprised. No lingering patina, several weeks down the line, and thus far it's emerged from periodic 30-degree Tours De Samsung looking and smelling fresh.

I know it's a road garment, but I like to disappear along forest trails and green lanes on my bikes, and brushes with brambles, thorns and other foliage haven't caused bobbling, fraying or similar deterioration.

Value

A penny under £100 isn't particularly expensive for the spec and in comparison with the competition.

dhb's Aeron All Winter Softshell Jacket, for example, is £120 at rrp (though currently reduced to £85 for the fluoro yellow option). It does have four pockets, though – three traditional style across the rear, and one zipped at the hip.

Rivelo's Thornecomb Softshell Jacket boasts a higher breathability rating of 20,000 and a more traditional and generous pocket layout, but comes in at £160 – and the cut and fit may not suit everyone.

The Stolen Goat Waterproof Navy Jacket offers a higher 15,000mm waterproof rating, and has a zipped rear pocket, but it's also £135.

There are cheaper options, though – Shutt VR's simply named Softshell is £79, though its water repellency is 5,000mm, while Galibier's Mistral Pro is on its second iteration since Mat tested it back in 2018, and in orange costs £89.22 (black is a cheaper £82.33).

Conclusion

Minor gripes aside, the Proviz Classic Tour is a well-conceived jacket. It performs in a wide range of temperatures and does a good job of keeping grotty weather outside.

Verdict

Decent all-rounder for general riding but the pockets could do with revision

