As the name suggests, the PRO Stealth Offroad Saddle is the dirt-biased model in the Stealth family, aimed at gravel and mountain bike audiences. Though it follows the same basic silhouette as the road version, there are some trail-centric tweaks. Padding density is reckoned to be thicker, but even so I found our 142mm version very firm – almost to the point of unforgiving.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Specification

The thinking behind short-nose designs is that they permit a more aggressive 'forward' position, without inducing discomfort or numbness. It also ensures unisex design, and is offered in two widths, 142 and 152mm, which might be considered male and female specific, respectively.

There are a few obvious differences between this and the road version. Though the same basic shape, the relatively broad pressure-relieving groove on this off-road version has a composite base rather than being open, as on the road model. A sensible feature, protecting the crotch area from dodgy water thrown up by the rear wheel.

While the equivalent road version has titanium rails (or carbon for £174.99), the Offroad's are 7mm stainless steel, and arguably a better option than carbon given the increased stresses associated with trail/gravel riding.

Its variable density padding is supposedly more generous than its road counterpart.

The sturdy micro-matrix (faux leather) cover is a satin effect, promising slip-free tenure, and there's a composite skirt around the back to subvert everyday wear and tear. Build quality and standards of finishing are top notch.

Performance

Mostly, I used the saddle on my rough stuff tourer – crudely, a cross country mountain bike sporting shallow drops, inspired by short-lived late 80s concepts such as Specialized's Rock Combo. Arguably it has a less aggressive stance than the target market, but it's hardly sit up 'n' beg.

My default saddle width is 143mm, and while all contact point changes/adjustments initially feel different, generally speaking I've had no issues with other fairly minimalist designs such as the PRO Turnix.

The relatively narrow profile encourages a brisk, unimpaired cadence, and I found maintaining a higher (95rpm plus) marginally easier compared with the Selle Italia Novus Boost TM Superflow.

Composites and moderately springy rails take the sting from inclement surfaces, smaller holes and so on, but even with a compliant, triple butted chromoly frameset and 2-inch tyres, I've been quicker to get off the saddle when tackling churned farm tracks and bridleway.

I'm someone who tends to shuffle very slightly, especially on longer rides, and although the satin cover is just the right kind of grippy, there isn't much wriggle room. This, coupled with the relatively sparse padding, meant 50 miles was pretty much my limit.

Switched to my fixed gear winter/trainer (think cyclo-cross bike with track ends and 120mm spacing), the Stealth's shape allowed me to stay lower and maintain higher cadences with greater ease.

Saddles are pretty much the most personal of contact points, and for me 55-60 road miles were realistic, but the Stealth wouldn't be my first suggestion if you were looking to chalk up a century.

Value

There's no doubt the Stealth Offroad saddle is very well made and seemingly very durable, but £130 isn't cheap. It's not alone, though: Fizik's Tempo Argo R-3 Saddle is the same price, and you can spend more.

> Buyer’s Guide: off.road.cc gives you the lowdown on choosing the right saddle

However, Selle San Marco's Shortfit Supercomfort Dynamic Saddle comes in £30 cheaper, a bit lighter and, from what Stu says, is also more accommodating of leisure riders.

> Buyer’s Guide: 8 of the best short saddles

If you weren't set on a short model, BBB's Echelon, though a lower spec, bridges the gap between road and trail very competently for £69.99. It's a similar story with Selle Italia's Novus Boost TM Superflow for £79.99.

Summary

I've been impressed by the Stealth Offroad's build quality and modest weight. However, it's definitely at the firmer end of the market, which might suit you fine, but I'd say it's a better choice for racers.

Verdict

Svelte but very firm, best suited to competitive riding

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website