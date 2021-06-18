The Primal Amaze Cycling Socks aren't really going to amaze anyone, but they will keep your feet happy and feel built to last. The price is good and the bold styling looks great, if you ask me.

These tall socks fit comfortably but securely, and don't overheat even on warm (20°C+) rides. The patterned section (which is 17cm high) is quite thick and feels warm when you put them on, but I never noticed that while riding on hot days.

These aren't super-cool summer socks, but the perforated upper does a good job of venting humidity. The footbed and toebox are also thicker than the perforated bit, and cushion your foot comfortably.

The Amaze socks are stretchy and compressive enough to feel very secure, but not enough to leave marks in your skin over long rides. The fabric (70% cotton) stays soft and comfortable, too.

While there are only two sizes – small/medium and large/XL – that covers UK sizes 4-12, so it's hard to imagine anyone struggling for fit. The well-judged stretch feels very accommodating.

There are no clever mid-foot elasticated bands for shaping, but once I'd put these on they didn't move until I took them off.

My only complaint is the little bundle of white threads poking through the toebox seam on one of mine – it looks a bit scruffy. On the other hand, the seam remains very strong and it's obviously hidden in use anyway. Maybe I just got a bad one.

The price is pretty good – at £10, they're way below the average price (£16.50) over our last 10 reviews. To find comparable socks that are cheaper you have to look back to last December, when Stu tested the excellent Galibier Ardennes. They're just £5.90, though not nearly as striking.

The Primal Amaze socks are comfortable, feel robust and breathe well for their useful level of warmth. And they look great.

Verdict

Comfortable, warm yet breathable socks that suit most UK days – and look great

