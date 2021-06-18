The Primal Amaze Cycling Socks aren't really going to amaze anyone, but they will keep your feet happy and feel built to last. The price is good and the bold styling looks great, if you ask me.
These tall socks fit comfortably but securely, and don't overheat even on warm (20°C+) rides. The patterned section (which is 17cm high) is quite thick and feels warm when you put them on, but I never noticed that while riding on hot days.
> Buy these online here
These aren't super-cool summer socks, but the perforated upper does a good job of venting humidity. The footbed and toebox are also thicker than the perforated bit, and cushion your foot comfortably.
The Amaze socks are stretchy and compressive enough to feel very secure, but not enough to leave marks in your skin over long rides. The fabric (70% cotton) stays soft and comfortable, too.
While there are only two sizes – small/medium and large/XL – that covers UK sizes 4-12, so it's hard to imagine anyone struggling for fit. The well-judged stretch feels very accommodating.
There are no clever mid-foot elasticated bands for shaping, but once I'd put these on they didn't move until I took them off.
> Buyer’s Guide: 23 of the best summer cycling socks
My only complaint is the little bundle of white threads poking through the toebox seam on one of mine – it looks a bit scruffy. On the other hand, the seam remains very strong and it's obviously hidden in use anyway. Maybe I just got a bad one.
The price is pretty good – at £10, they're way below the average price (£16.50) over our last 10 reviews. To find comparable socks that are cheaper you have to look back to last December, when Stu tested the excellent Galibier Ardennes. They're just £5.90, though not nearly as striking.
The Primal Amaze socks are comfortable, feel robust and breathe well for their useful level of warmth. And they look great.
Verdict
Comfortable, warm yet breathable socks that suit most UK days – and look great
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Primal Amaze Cycling Sock
Tell us what the product is for
Primal says: "These socks are the type that catch the eye on your next ride, most cyclists ride faster with cool socks! Cyclists like you choose Primal every day. Ooof Lovely Cycling Socks, perfect for the next time you get your legs out on the next bicycle ride."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Primal says:
* Mesh Top
* Moisture Wicking
* Tall Cuff, Mid Calf Height, or low cuff available
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Feel strong, though a few loose threads around the toebox.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – they're comfortable, secure and warm, but breathe well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Fit, comfort, looks.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
More a niggle, but the odd stray thread disappoints – though there are none on the visible parts.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The average price of the last 10 pairs we've reviewed (excluding waterproof ones) is £16.50, so £10 is good.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good: they keep your feet comfortable and at a good temperature. They're strongly built, secure and look good too – even the odd stray thread is forgivable given the reasonable £10 price.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
A recycled article with comments that are still relevant in June 2021. ...
I'm both offended and mortified.
I love mine, I use it for going to the supermarket. Rated at 35kg, though tbh 30 is enough due to speed wobble
I'd say, get a decent second hand aluminium road bike, Specialized Allez, for example, until you work out what you want. Plenty of good well...
It opens the wrong way around for a handlebar bag. Inconvenient, and less weatherproof when cycling against the rain.
To be fair their studio is in London so I'd say that makes them a British organisation. The fact that Andrew Neil lives in France at least some of...
There is a search function. Don't expect great results though. Try Google with site : road.cc
Yep good idea, castelli x2 pad and fizik arione seem to be a good match.
Thank fk for that. I was thinking just last weekend how bad these are. Usually narrower than police guidance on passing distance (so even if i...
But a certain type of driver has a perception that all cyclists are foaming at the mouth...