PNW's Coast Bar Tape is thick and colourful, absorbs vibrations and grips wet hands well. The thick-edged looks may not be to your liking, mind.

In the plastic-free packaging you get the tape, two rubbery finishing strips and some laser-etched black alloy bar plugs. There are no short strips pre-cut for doing the clamp area, though – you need to cut those to length yourself.

> Buy now: PNW Components Coast Bar Tape from Traildogz for £24.95

You get two one-metre lengths of 30mm-wide tape. It's pretty stiff - meaning not that stretchy – so you need to put in a fair bit of effort to get a good tight wrap without any lifting as you round the drops. The sticky strip underneath is just right though, and it's easy enough to re-wrap without ripping or detaching the adhesive if you get it wrong. The plugs tighten up easily and firmly to hold the start in place.

The rubbery finishing strips look good and haven't moved, but I still went for a layer of electrical tape underneath because old habits die hard.

At 2.4mm thick in the middle there's plenty of cushioning, and your hands will indeed thank you over buzzy surfaces. The grip is good dry or wet, with no tacky feeling. This light green colour does get grubby over time, but will wipe clean with isopropyl alcohol and so far shows no signs of degrading.

> 13 of the best cycling drop handlebars — how to buy the perfect bars

The main feature – or drawback, depending on your view – is the 1.2mm-thick edge. Most bartape tapers to a fine edge and so sits flat once wrapped, but not the Coast tape. There's a definite lip that gives a chunky look, and it's one that will divide opinion. There's been no hint of the edges curling under use, at least, and PNW offers a lifetime warranty on its products – how that works with bartape, though, I'm not sure.

Value

PNW list the price as £20, but it actually ends up costing £33 to get it to the UK, so shop around for a local reseller – you can find it listed for £25, and it's still under £30 with postage. That's a better deal in my view than the £29.99 for PRO's Gravel Comfort tape, which definitely doesn't last that long in its grey version.

George rated the Brooks Cambium Rubber Bar Tape recently at £30, but noted that it's 'not reusable.' The PNW tape is so tough, I could see it coming off and back on several times at least if you need to do cables and so on, though I haven't actually tested this. Laser-etched alloy expander plugs at this price are good, though.

Overall

This is sharp-looking tape available in bright colours, and it feels well-cushioned and strong enough to last a fair while.

Verdict

Strong tape in bright colours with nice alloy end plugs, though chunky looks may not be for everyone

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website