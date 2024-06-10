Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Lubrication
Peaty’s LinkLube Wet Weather2024 Peatys Link lube Wet Weather

Peaty’s LinkLube Wet Weather

8
by Steve Williams
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 15:45
0
£8.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Easy to apply neatly and impressively resistant to becoming a hideous cross between T-cut and Bovril
Tenacious
Effective
Easy to apply and remove
Lovely smell
The lovely smell fades
Weight: 
66g
Contact: 
peatys.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Peaty's LinkLube Wet Weather has an Irish coffee smell that's severely tempting, but honestly the craic is better if you let your chain drink it instead. It'll run smoothly in terrible weather while looking the very opposite of the worse for wear.

Peaty's makes a couple of key claims about this: one, that it can withstand the 'wettest, filthiest conditions' and two, that it won't turn into the 'thick, impossible to clean gunk which wet lubes are renowned for'. Sure, these are wearyingly common claims, but you know what? Peaty's isn't lying.

Check out our guide to the best bike lubes for more options.

I gave this lube a seriously hard time – by being the very model of a bad customer – and it did impressively well. I did gravel rides in hideous storms before putting the bike away wet, and it took multiple excursions (always in rain, oh the endless sheets of rain) before enough had washed away that rust would start to show on the chain. And my not-all-that-dry shed is pretty good at encouraging rust.

Even at this point the remaining lube was always impressively clean looking; I've had blacker chains with dry lube and summer dust (and probably overapplication in those cases, to be fair). A further encouraging sign is that, despite the abuse, I never had any stiff links to free off either. What lube remained was clearly still working and not all gummed up.

Nevertheless, that remainder is easy enough to clean off, ready for a fresh application.

The bottle is good in that the lid doesn't come right off – it just lifts up with a twist to become a nozzle. It works very well to dispense just the right amount, and exactly where you want it – I never had any issues with wastage.

Sadly, that absolutely delicious smell of coffee fades pretty considerably once the bottle has been open for a few weeks.

Value

Working out at around 15p per millilitre for this 60ml bottle, or a little over 10p/ml for the 120ml size (£12.99), it's a fairly average price for a 'premium' brand. Muc-Off All Weather Lube is £6 for 50ml, or £12 for 120ml, for instance, while NZero Bike Wet Lube is £11.49 for 100ml. You can pay far less, though: Halfords All Weather Lube is £5 for 100ml. I can't tell you how well that will perform, though, and even that Muc-Off lube isn't perfect – it can get very black and gunky pretty quickly. Given its strong performance and easy maintenance, LinkLube feels well worth the money.

Overall

This goes on easily, stays on in terrible conditions, and keeps chains squeak and seizure free for a long time. And then it's easy to clean off and reapply. It's ideal, really.

Verdict

Easy to apply neatly and impressively resistant to becoming a hideous cross between T-cut and Bovril

road.cc test report

Make and model: Peaty's LinkLube Wet Weather

Size tested: 60ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Peaty's says: "LinkLube Wet Weather chain lube is a bespoke irish coffee scented blend of oils, waxes & powerful corrosion inhibitors that will give you a super smooth, hyper-durable, quiet running chain in the wettest, filthiest riding conditions.

"Born out of the gruelling requirements of Enduro World Series (EWS) races, riders often need to ride all day in the wettest, filthiest conditions. We've designed LinkLube Wet to cope with these demands and more - easily lasting a full day riding in any condition whilst not turning into a thick, impossible to clean, gunk which wet lubes are renowned for."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Peaty's lists:

🥃: Readily biodegradable bespoke blend of oils, waxes and powerful corrosion inhibitors.

🥃: Designed for long rides in the wettest, filthiest conditions.

🥃: Super smooth, hyper durable, quiet running chain for the worst riding conditions.

🥃: Easily last a full day of riding in the worst conditions, without turning to thick gunk which wet lubes are renowned for!

🥃: Irish coffee scented to keep you going on long winter nights.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Really well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Tenacious, effective in rain, grit and mud, easy to apply and remove, smells lovely (at first).

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Lovely smell disappears once the bottle has been open a while...

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's fairly average for a 'premium' brand.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is easy to apply with the dropper bottle (without waste) and works very well, preventing rust on chains that're put away wet, and not just turning to a gritty black paste first ride. It'll take multiple wet rides even on gravel before needing reapplying. It even smells nice! It's very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

Peaty's LinkLube Wet Weather 2024
Peaty's LinkLube Wet Weather
Peaty's 2024
Peaty's

Latest Comments

 