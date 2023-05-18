Challenge Smart Tubeless Sealant

The Challenge Smart Tubeless Tyre Sealant works well on a whole range of tyres, from high-pressure road hoops to big, low-pressure gravel rubber, and seals cuts big and small. It doesn't seem affected by temperature changes either.

Challenge has developed its Smart Sealant to work with both vulcanised and handmade tubeless tyres, and I tested it on both with no setup issues. With a pair of Challenge's handmade gravel open clinchers I had to ride a few miles to get the sealant to completely coat the tyre and fully seal, and while that's due to the construction of the sidewall, it does demonstrate that the sealant works.

Have a stab at it

Challenge claims it can seal cuts up to 6mm, which I'd say is realistic. As is often the way I didn't puncture naturally, so instead I used a knife to cut the tyre with slits of various sizes. I found the sealant worked quickly, even on road tyres running pressures up around 70psi.

Some sealants can struggle at anything above 50psi, but there were no issues here.

Challenge doesn't go into detail about what is actually in this stuff (although they do say want isn't – like ammonia), but by the looks of it there are small particles in there too, which most likely join together to seal larger gaps.

I've used Challenge's Smart Sealant before so I can vouch for its longevity. They say six months and I'd say that's about right. Obviously it depends somewhat on the ambient temperature, and I was using it during the record temperatures of summer 2022, which meant it did dry out a bit quicker than expected.

You can top it up through the valve though, which you can with sealants featuring large particles for sealing holes.

Value

A 250ml bottle costs £15, which works out at 6p per millilitre. That's cheaper than the Pirelli Cinturato Sealant, and Challenge doesn't stain everything yellow when you spill it, either.

The Finish Line FibreLink Tubeless sealant is similarly priced at 5.4p per millimetre, and Steve was impressed overall with its performance.

Overall

Smart Sealant does exactly what it claims to, offering good sealing against punctures and a good service life too.

Verdict

Works on a range of tyres and pressures, while lasting for months at a time

