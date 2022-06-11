Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Cleaning products
Lubrication
Peaty’s Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit

Peaty’s Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit

7
by SamMarsh
Sat, Jun 11, 2022 09:45
0
£79.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Great kit that tackles dirt and grease with ease, though could do with a small detailing brush
Solid, sturdy toolbox
Fab bike frame cleaner and drivetrain degreaser
Spray nozzles can either mist or foam
No small brush
Weight: 
4,000g
Contact: 
peatys.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Peaty's Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit is perhaps not quite the complete kit as billed, but it's a great starter set of cleaners, lube and brushes, and all stored in a handy and solidly-made toolbox. All it's seriously lacking are brushes for the small detail jobs.

This set includes two different brushes, a biodegradeable bike cleaner, drivetrain cleaner, some chain lube and a bamboo cloth. The toolbox it comes in is a real winner for me, though. It's solidly made from recycled plastic with a sturdy aluminium handle, and there's plenty of room for additional bits and bobs.

2022 Peatys Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit - box open with tray.jpg

The LoamFoam cleaner comes in a 1l spray bottle with a nozzle that can spray mist or foam, and it's safe to use on all surfaces. It's great at removing stubborn grime (though if it's dried on it needs a bit of a scrub, as our reviewer Rachael discovered in a separate test). It's also available as a concentrate for refills.

2022 Peatys Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit - Loam Foam.jpg

The drivetrain degreaser comes in a smaller 500ml bottle, but again has a flip nozzle design for foam or mist spraying. It's a great product that's simple to use and works well in conjunction with the drivetrain brush included, and it's kind to your bike and the environment too.

2022 Peatys Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit - Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser.jpg

The aptly-named Bog Brush has a chunky beech handle with 360 degree bristles, and proves great for general cleaning. It's a bit too big for hard-to-reach areas such as hubs, but it's great on filthy frames and much more effective than flat-backed brushes. A smaller detail brush and sponge for those tricky areas would really complement this kit.

2022 Peatys Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit - brush 2.jpg

The drivetrain brush is an interesting design. It's also made of beech wood but with an angled head to prevent you catching your knuckles on the cassette whilst scrubbing.

> road.cc's Best Cycling Gadgets and Accessories of the Year 2019/20

The bristles are shorter through the centre and longer at the sides to help you run your chain through it. It works reasonably well, though it needed a good few passes to really tackle the grime on my 11-speed chain.

2022 Peatys Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit - brush 1.jpg

LinkLube All Weather is easy to apply and contains a mixture of oils and waxes that's easy to apply. It proved durable during testing in mixed weather, including wet rides in fairly constant rain.

2022 Peatys Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit - Link Lube.jpg

The 100% bamboo cloth is great for drying the bike to avoid streaks, as it's really absorbent and makes short work of it. You can chuck it in the washing machine for future use, too.

Value

At £79.99 this is pretty firmly mid-range for a complete kit. The Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit is more at £89.99 but has a better collection of brushes, while the Green Oil Eco Rider Deluxe Set also includes wooden brushes and is cheaper at £64.99.

Overall

Bike cleaning is often overlooked in my house so having this kit to test has been a revelation, making the process much easier and enjoyable. My only gripe is the lack of a better collection of brushes and perhaps a soft sponge for those tricky spots.

Verdict

Great kit that tackles dirt and grease with ease, though could do with a small detailing brush

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Peatys Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Peaty's says this, "provides all your essential bike cleaning products in a premium storage solution. Made from recycled plastic and with a strong aluminium carry handle, this kit contains all the key products you need to go from filthy dirty to race-ready".

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

1 x 1 Litre Loam Foam

1 x 500ml Foaming Degreaser

1 x 60ml LinkLube All-Weather

1 x Bog Brush

1 x Drivetrain Brush

1 x Bamboo Bicycle Cleaning Cloth

1 x Heavy duty toolbox with removable parts tray

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

The toolbox is heavy duty and every part of the kit is durable and well designed. The brushes are made of waxed beech and the spray bottles have a dual purpose nozzle for mist or foam spray.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

The cleaners work really well and the brushes are great for general cleaning – but are too large for some spots, such as around the hubs and bottom bracket.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Every part of the kit is well constructed, and LoamFoam cleaner is available as a topup concentrate.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

This kit is well thought through, great at its job and environmentally friendly.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The toolbox is the real winner. It's a solid heavy-duty thing and makes cleaning your bike a pleasure.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No small brush or sponge for narrow gaps.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Muc Off sells a similar kit which also comes in a toolbox. It has the usual bike cleaner and drivetrain degreaser but has three assorted brushes for cleaning and a sponge thrown in for good measure.

Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit - £67.49 https://muc-off.com/collections/bicycle-bundles-kits/products/ultimate-b...

Green Oil Eco Rider Delux Set is also comparable and costs £57.99 https://www.wiggle.co.uk/green-oil-eco-rider-deluxe-set-1

Did you enjoy using the product? Absolutely, it makes bike cleaning easy

Would you consider buying the product? Certainly at its current reduced price

Would you recommend the product to a friend? As a starter kit, yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a well thought out kit with the right tools and products for general bike cleaning. All it really lacks is a small detailing brush (or similar) for reaching those tricky areas.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 38  Height: 5ft 9  Weight: 64 kgs

I usually ride: Focus Izalco Max Disc 8.8, Tern GSD  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives,

Peaty’s Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit 2022
Peaty’s Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit
Peaty’s 2022
Peaty’s

Latest Comments