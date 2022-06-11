Peaty's Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit is perhaps not quite the complete kit as billed, but it's a great starter set of cleaners, lube and brushes, and all stored in a handy and solidly-made toolbox. All it's seriously lacking are brushes for the small detail jobs.

This set includes two different brushes, a biodegradeable bike cleaner, drivetrain cleaner, some chain lube and a bamboo cloth. The toolbox it comes in is a real winner for me, though. It's solidly made from recycled plastic with a sturdy aluminium handle, and there's plenty of room for additional bits and bobs.

The LoamFoam cleaner comes in a 1l spray bottle with a nozzle that can spray mist or foam, and it's safe to use on all surfaces. It's great at removing stubborn grime (though if it's dried on it needs a bit of a scrub, as our reviewer Rachael discovered in a separate test). It's also available as a concentrate for refills.

The drivetrain degreaser comes in a smaller 500ml bottle, but again has a flip nozzle design for foam or mist spraying. It's a great product that's simple to use and works well in conjunction with the drivetrain brush included, and it's kind to your bike and the environment too.

The aptly-named Bog Brush has a chunky beech handle with 360 degree bristles, and proves great for general cleaning. It's a bit too big for hard-to-reach areas such as hubs, but it's great on filthy frames and much more effective than flat-backed brushes. A smaller detail brush and sponge for those tricky areas would really complement this kit.

The drivetrain brush is an interesting design. It's also made of beech wood but with an angled head to prevent you catching your knuckles on the cassette whilst scrubbing.

The bristles are shorter through the centre and longer at the sides to help you run your chain through it. It works reasonably well, though it needed a good few passes to really tackle the grime on my 11-speed chain.

LinkLube All Weather is easy to apply and contains a mixture of oils and waxes that's easy to apply. It proved durable during testing in mixed weather, including wet rides in fairly constant rain.

The 100% bamboo cloth is great for drying the bike to avoid streaks, as it's really absorbent and makes short work of it. You can chuck it in the washing machine for future use, too.

Value

At £79.99 this is pretty firmly mid-range for a complete kit. The Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit is more at £89.99 but has a better collection of brushes, while the Green Oil Eco Rider Deluxe Set also includes wooden brushes and is cheaper at £64.99.

Overall

Bike cleaning is often overlooked in my house so having this kit to test has been a revelation, making the process much easier and enjoyable. My only gripe is the lack of a better collection of brushes and perhaps a soft sponge for those tricky spots.

Verdict

Great kit that tackles dirt and grease with ease, though could do with a small detailing brush

