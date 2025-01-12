Liv Langma Advanced Pro 1 2025

The Liv Langma Advanced Pro 1 is an exceptional lightweight road bike with racing pedigree yet an ability to remain stable (and fast) on the flats. It's a great all-rounder, and quite competitively priced, too. So, if a women-specific frame is on the cards, I'd highly recommend getting your leg over one of these.
For 2025, the lightweight climbing bike we know and love has undergone some subtle changes. These include an increase in the overall frame stiffness, the introduction of integrated cables up front and, somehow, a reduction in the frame weight.
Liv Langma Advanced Pro 1: Ride
Diving straight in with how it rides – fans of the Langma from previous generations will be pleased to know that it's as sublime as ever. Perhaps I'm biased, as I live in a part of the world that favours hills, and with the terrain my legs have adapted to appreciate a decent incline and sigh a little when the road is flat for too long.
But isn't there just something wonderful about a lightweight, thin-tubed carbon fibre road bike? The Advanced Pro 1 might not be the top-of-the-range model from the Langma series, but it rides and performs like it could be.
It weighs 7.24kg in total, which with a not-so-lightweight Shimano 105 Di2 drivetrain, is pretty light. And it rides like it weighs nothing. I'd even hedge a bet that you could indulge in a Christmas-style dinner every day for a year and the Langma would still make hills feel more palatable.
If I were a weight weenie and really wanted to shave the grams, there are a few key areas where that's possible – the groupset and the wheels, for starters. But for most riders, and particularly those looking at this middle part of the spectrum when it comes to road bikes, 7.24kg isn't anything to sniff at.
What I really enjoyed about this bike was the superb power transfer. You tilt the bike and climb out of the saddle and it just responds. Acceleration is straightforward, there's no wrestling of the handlebar just to get back up to speed. Instead, it's just a joyous machine to pedal, particularly when the road points up.
And it's not just my anecdotal evidence that backs this up – Liv itself claims the new model of Langma boasts a 2.5% increase in pedalling stiffness, and 6.75% in torsional stiffness.
Another point to note about the ride is the handling. As Anna noted in her review a few years ago, the handling on the Langma is towards the more lively end of the scale. If you want something really agile and responsive, it's ideal. But if you want something a little lazier, a little more predictable, then I'd look at something else.
It definitely leans towards racing as well as mountain climbing, but as with most bikes there is a degree to which you can work around the original setup to get it to work for you as an individual.
Liv Langma Advanced Pro 1: Frame and fork
The new Advanced Pro frame is lighter than its predecessor, through the use of Liv's Advanced carbon composites. The top-end framesets use Advanced SL technologies, but the model I tested only uses those in the fork. The frame is manufactured using Advanced carbon composites, instead.
In practical terms it means that Liv has found a way to make the frame stronger with less material, resulting in a 44g reduction compared with the outgoing model. This has also meant Liv could play around with the frame design. The geometry has stayed the same, but the head tube has changed slightly to a D-shape, in the quest for less drag and more comfort.
The tubing now includes truncated ellipse features, which Liv says has been developed through Computational Fluid Dynamics to improve aerodynamic efficiency across a range of yaw angles. For you and me that boils down to the bike moving more efficiently through several wind directions, not just head-on.
The frame also now boasts a 1mm increase in tyre clearance (up to 33mm from the previous 32mm). And one thing Anna will be pleased to hear is that internal cable routing has finally been adopted with this new model.
Further updates include changes to the handlebar, stem and wheels. The new model comes with a 38cm handlebar, 90mm stem and Giant SLR 1 40 Disc wheels on the size small. If I were to be super picky, I'd like to see smaller bars available – 36cm is not an uncommon size for women these days, although it is usually the first to go out of stock.
Liv Langma Advanced Pro 1: Geometry
The geometry of the Langma hasn't changed from the outgoing model. Which is quite interesting considering it's been a few years since the previous update to the frame. Instead of changing the geometry, Liv has redesigned the tubing to feature more aerodynamic efficiency, as I discussed above.
What it does mean is that if you didn't get on with the Langma before, you probably won't now, either. As a women's road bike, it features shorter chainstays and a shorter reach than most other road bikes of similar sizes.
This is to account for the difference in female anatomy compared with men's. Now I could write an essay on whether or not you actually need a female-specific bike, but instead I'd say go to a bike-fitter or local shop with the necessary jig and get measured up to find a bike with your ideal measurements.
But I digress. The size small has a reach of 377mm, a stack height of 532mm, head tube angle of 72 degrees, a wheelbase of 977mm and 405mm chainstays.
If we look at the Giant TCR Advanced Pro model from this year, the reach is 6mm longer and stack is 4mm lower than the Langma. Interestingly, the chainstays are the same length, but compared with something like the new Scott Addict, that bike's chainstays are 15mm longer, which is more common in unisex/male road bike frames.
Liv Langma Advanced Pro 1: Groupset
The model I tested, the Advanced Pro 1, comes with a 12-speed Shimano 105 Di2 groupset. This is the cheapest in the Advanced Pro range by £100. If you want SRAM Rival AXS you can spend another £100, or if you want to go for a full Ultegra Di2 groupset then be prepared to spend just under £6,500.
For a mid-level road bike, or even an entry-level racer, 105 Di2 has a lot to offer. We often nickname it the 'workhorse' of electronic gearing, but it simply works, and while it isn't as light or quick to respond as Ultegra, for most of us it is a massive step up from mechanical gearing.
The size small comes with 170mm cranks and I usually run 165mm, so that was one small niggle. Other than that, the gearing was spot on: a 52/36-tooth chainrings and an 11-34T cassette. For me in North Yorkshire, this was more than enough to get up the steep climbs.
For braking, the Advanced Pro 1 uses 140mm rear and 160mm front Shimano SM-RT70 rotors. I actually run the 105 Di2 groupset on my own road bike, but I've upgraded the rotors to 160mm front and rear – and if you find yourself heading down a lot of steep descents, I would highly recommend doing the same. There is nothing wrong with a 140mm rotor up front, but just for that little bit extra peace of mind I think it's worth the upgrade.
Liv Langma Advanced Pro 1: Wheels and tyres
New for the 2025 model is more tyre clearance. It might not be a huge leap, 1mm to be precise, but 33mm tyre clearance isn't something to be sniffed at on a road bike.
This model comes with 25mm Giant Gavia Course 0 tubeless tyres, which measured 28mm when inflated. They don't feel like the fastest rolling tyres on the planet, but in terms of grip they're pretty good.
I am also a sucker for tubeless setups on road bikes, so I like that it comes already set up and I didn't need to faff about getting sealant everywhere and wishing I had an air compressor.
The wheelset is the Giant SLR 1 40. It's a hookless design, which may put some off, with a 22.4mm inner width. They run Giant Low Friction hubs, and are pretty quiet on the hub spin test – I liked that, although it did mean I had to use my voice a bit more to alert horse riders and the like when approaching from behind.
At 1,440g it's not the lightest carbon wheelset, but it's also a decent all-rounder option; 40mm is deep enough to see some aero benefit without you being blown all over the road when it gets a bit windy. They're pretty high value, too, at £1,200 for the set, which makes the overall Langma Advanced Pro 1 price of £4,899 feel a bit more valuable.
Liv Langma Advanced Pro 1: Finishing kit
The finishing kit and contact points on a women-specific bike is always a point of contention. You can't please everyone, especially if you're producing a mass-manufactured bike. That being said, I think Liv is doing a pretty good job of getting the overall starting setup of its bikes right for women.
Liv remains one of the few brands that offers narrower bars and shorter crank lengths on its smaller bike sizes. There are four frame sizes, from XS to L, to fit a suggested height range of 152cm (5ft) to 183cm (6ft).
My size small was fitted with a 38cm handlebar and a 90mm stem. It's a Liv Contact SL 31.8mm bar, with an 8-degree flare, so for my setup it measured 36cm on the top and 38cm at the drops. I usually run a 36cm bar, and I did feel the difference on the drops – though I also liked the extra control on steeper descents that the flared bar gave me.
The saddle is a Liv Alacra SL. I tend to stay away from commenting on saddles as they are such a personal contact point, but it did work well for me and my backside. More often than not on test bikes I end up swapping out the saddle for my own after an uncomfortable ride or three, but this time I didn't feel the need.
Liv Langma Advanced Pro 1: Value
It's quite difficult to compare the Langma with anything other than the Giant TCR these days, or the Scott Addict. More and more bikes have aerodynamic leanings in favour of all-out weight saving. I mean, Trek got rid of its climbing bike altogether in a move to create the all-rounder Madone.
That being said, if we compare the price of the Langma Advanced Pro 1 to other road bikes with similar componentry levels, it paints a picture that this is a great mid-range bike but with a bit of a brand price tag.
The Van Rysel RCR Rival AXS Power Sensor is £400 less, at £4,500. And it comes with a SRAM Rival electronic groupset and Zipp 303 wheels. It's more of an aero all-rounder bike than a climbing weapon, but hard to fault for the price.
If we focus entirely on components rather than frame material, the Sonder Prima Al 105 Di2 jumps out as a great value proposition. It's an alloy frame, and not the most refined, but for £2,599 it's hard to fault with the same groupset as the Langma.
The Orro Venturi STC SRAM Force eTAP Tailor Made from 2024 also hits the mark. It's £200 more than the Langma, and offers a far chunkier frame, but comes with SRAM Force electronic gears and deep-section carbon wheels.
Conclusion
I think where the Liv Langma really makes its mark is in its performance. It's a climbing bike, with climbing heritage, but that doesn't mean it's slow on the flat. With the updated frame tubing and overall shape, the Langma offers a supremely comfortable ride with a racing edge.
Power transfer as soon as the road goes up is incredible, and it really does make you feel like you're dancing on the pedals. If you want to channel your inner Kasia Niewiadoma, this is a great bike to do it on.
Verdict
Quite possibly the ultimate women's climbing bike, with a combination of great components and a stiff, lightweight frame
Make and model: Liv Langma Advanced Pro 1
List the components used to build up the bike.
Colours Gloss Aurora Noise
Frame Advanced-Grade Composite, 12x142mm thru-axle, disc
Fork Advanced SL-Grade Composite, full-composite OverDrive Aero steerer, 12x100mm thru-axle, disc
Handlebar Liv Contact SL 31.8mm, 8-degree flare drop XS: 34/36cm, S: 36/38cm, M: 38/40cm, L: 39/42cm
Grips Liv Stratus Elite 2.0
Stem Giant Contact SL AeroLight XS: 80mm, S: 90mm, M: 100mm, L: 110mm
Seatpost Giant Variant, composite, -5/+15mm offset
Saddle Liv Alacra SL
Pedals PEDALS NOT SUPPLIED
Shifters Shimano 105 Di2 2x12
Front Derailleur Shimano 105 Di2 FD-R7150
Rear Derailleur Shimano 105 Di2 RD-R7150
Brakes Shimano 105 Di2 hydraulic, Shimano SM-RT70 rotors [F] 160mm, [R] 140mm
Brake Levers Shimano 105 Di2
Cassette Shimano 105, 12-speed, 11x34
Chain KMC X12L-1
Crankset Shimano 105, 36/52 with Giant Power Pro power meter XS: 165mm, S: 170mm, M: 170mm, L: 172.5mm
Bottom Bracket Shimano, press fit
Rims Giant SLR 1 40 WheelSystem, hookless, 22.4mm inner width
Hubs [F] Giant Low Friction Hub, CenterLock, 12mm thru-axle [R] Giant Low Friction Hub, 40t ratchet driver, CenterLock, 12mm thru-axle
Spokes Sapim CX-Ray
Tyres Giant Gavia Course 0, tubeless, 700x25c (28mm when inflated), folding
Extras Out front computer mount, factory tubeless set up
Max Tyre Clearance 33mm
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
Liv says: "The official bike of road riding season, the Langma Advanced Pro was designed to climb mountains and leaderboards. The re-engineered frameset and components are seamlessly integrated for effortless ascents and fearless descents. Streamlined aerodynamics round out this all-rounder, inspiring you to push limits all day long"
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
Within the new Langma range there is the Langma Advanced SL, the Advanced Pro, and the Advanced. The Advanced Pro 1, the model I tested, sits slap bang in the middle of the two frame types. Within the Advanced Pro model range, the Pro 1 is the cheapest of the three, the Pro 1 AXS is £100 more, and the most expensive, with Shimano Ultegra Di2, is £6,499.
Overall rating for frame and fork
9/10
Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?
The build quality on the Langma is excellent. It's a mass-produced bike but just by looking at it you can tell the quality control is working well and there were no obvious areas of overspray or shoddy finishing.
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
The fork uses Giant's Advanced SL-Grade Composite carbon fibre which is woven in the Giant factory in Taiwan. It uses 'continuous fiber technology' to add strength and reduce weight, and carbon nanotube technology resin for increased impact resistance.
The frame is made from Giant's Advanced-Grade Composite carbon fibre.
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
The geometry has stayed the same as the previous model of Langma, which is still pretty racy. It comes with a short reach and short chainstays to keep things female friendly.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
The reach is generally shorter and the stack height slightly lower than other bikes of the same size, small.
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
It was super comfortable, and dulled the road buzz quite well (thanks, tubeless). Enjoyable to ride over longer distances as well as shorter, more intense sessions.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
It did. It feels particularly stiff in the rear triangle which is ideal for climbing out of the saddle and/or sprinting.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
The bike is built for climbing, and you can certainly tell. It's an ultimate climber's bike.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
None with size 40 shoes on Look Keo pedals.
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? Lively
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
The Langma Advanced Pro 1 offers great, lively handling. It lends itself to agile riding; it's not something you can just drive like a boat – one linger over your shoulder too long and you'll be in the hedge. It's not too twitchy, more like it is just super responsive.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
For me personally, I'd swap the bar to a 36cm option and make some minor adjustments, and 165mm cranks, just to get to my bike fit approved road position. But otherwise it was spot on.
Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
9/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
9/10
Brilliant, really responsive.
Rate the bike for sprinting:
9/10
Sprinting isn't my forté but the bike was super smooth when putting the power down.
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
8/10
I wouldn't say it was twitchy, but it's certainly lively.
Rate the bike for climbing:
10/10
It's built for it, it belongs in the mountains.
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
8/10
Not quite as fast shifting as Ultegra Di2, but absolutely nothing to complain about as an introduction to electronic gears, and still an upgrade from mechanical.
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
8/10
Superb. I had the bike for a month or so and there were barely signs of wear after a couple of hundred miles.
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
7/10
Around 200g heavier than the Ultegra Di2 option; whether you think the value outweighs the extra grams will depend on how important weight is to you.
Rate the drivetrain for value:
8/10
Shimano 105 Di2 is such good value, and works really well as a workhorse electronic gear option.
Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?
The model I tested came with Shimano's 12-speed 105 Di2. It all worked seamlessly, and it's something I invested in on my personal summer bike around the same time as testing this. The only thing with this drivetrain that I find perhaps changeworthy is the cranks. That's where there seems to be the best value weight saving, so I'd upgrade to an Ultegra or Dura-Ace chainset if weight was a big concern.
Rate the wheels for performance:
8/10
Really fast-rolling; only thing worth noting is that they are hookless rims.
Rate the wheels for durability:
7/10
Handled Yorkshire's finest potholes with ease, no issues to report.
Rate the wheels for weight:
7/10
1,440g with a Shimano freehub.
Rate the wheels for comfort:
8/10
Rate the wheels for value:
5/10
They cost around £1,200 for the set, and I'm impressed with them being offered as part of this bike package.
Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?
The SLR 1 40 DISC wheels from Giant weigh 1,440g in total. That's not particularly light, but equally for disc wheels they're not overly heavy. If I wanted to turn the bike into a full-on climbing spec, I'd probably look for something lighter, and perhaps a shallower rim depth. That being said, the 40mm is a really nice all-round option and offers a bit more flat road speed than a traditional climbing wheel.
Rate the tyres for performance:
7/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
8/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
8/10
Rate the tyres for value:
6/10
Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?
The Langma came fitted with Giant Gavia Course 0 tyres. They're tubeless, and a 25mm pair inflates to measure 28mm. They use Giant's own carbon/kevlar composite bead which the brand claims does not stretch, and allows the tyre to withstand higher pressures needed for tubeless road tyres.
Rate the controls for performance:
9/10
Rate the controls for durability:
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
7/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
9/10
Rate the controls for value:
5/10
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
It feels ridiculously pedantic to whinge about a smaller bar on a bike already pretty well set up for the female anatomy. That said, I would like to see the option for 36cm bars beyond the XS size – my size S came with a 38cm bar and I usually run 36cm, so perhaps just giving riders the option at checkout to choose smaller components would help the brand dominate the women's market even further.
Anything else you want to say about the componentry? Comment on any other components (good or bad)
The only other thing I'd comment on is the crank length. It may be a hot topic at the moment, and perhaps I've been suckered into a bikefitting fad, but as a user of 165mm cranks I would like to see that option on sizes beyond XS.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes
Would you consider buying the bike? Yes
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At just shy of £5k, with carbon fibre wheels and a 12-speed Shimano 105 Di2 groupset, it's not a bad offering. If we look at Giant's version, the TCR, the slightly more premium model with SRAM Rival AXS retails at £6,699.
The Van Rysel RCR Rival AXS Power Sensor is £400 less, at £4,500. And it comes with a SRAM Rival electronic groupset and Zipp 303 wheels. It's more of an aero all-rounder bike than a climbing weapon, but hard to fault for the price.
The Orro Venturi STC SRAM Force eTAP Tailor Made from 2024 is £200 more than the Langma and has a far chunkier frame, but comes with SRAM Force electronic gears and deep-section carbon wheels.
If you aren't bothered about carbon fibre being your frame material, the Sonder Prima Al 105 Di2 is ridiculously cheap at £2,599.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
9/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
5/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
If I was in the market for a new bike, this would be top of my list. It suits me and many others to a tee. The geometry is racy enough to feel fast, and I didn't feel like I lost much (if any) advantage on the flat compared with more aerodynamic frames.
The climbing ability of this bike is superb, and the female-specific contact points and geometry really win me over. With a few tweaks, this bike could be the ultimate women's road bike.
Age: 29 Height: 5'5 Weight: 55kg
I usually ride: Trek Émonda My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
I can't speak for this company but I know a couple of people who have contacted manufacturers (one through their LBS, one direct) and asked for cranks/bars only listed as available on bigger or smaller frames than their chosen size to be supplied and had it done at no extra cost, which is as it should be; the company will have a stock of all the bars and crank sizes they need to hand so it doesn't seem too much to ask when you're handing over nearly £5k of your hard-earned. As it's listed as a negative on this review, might be worth asking the company if they would make a change if requested?