PeaceFit App

PeaceFit's training app is full of highly useful home workouts. The videos are easy to follow and require little to no equipment to complete, making it easy to do a quick stretch session prior to a ride.

PeaceFit is a training app aimed directly at cyclists. It uses short videos to guide you through workouts designed around the fitness goals that you select and your access to equipment. The workouts were easy to follow, although for some advanced movements (for me), I would have benefited from in-person help as I wasn't sure that I was performing the exercise safely. Otherwise, this is an excellent way to get engaging non-bike workouts into your training plan.

Setting up the app takes a few minutes, though I'd suggest taking your time with this bit as the target areas you select will dictate which workouts are set for you. I selected flexibility, muscular strength/power, and posture for my fitness goals as I wanted to receive workouts that would target the areas that long miles on the bike won't.

The setup also allows you to tell PeaceFit what equipment you have access to, the days that you usually have time for exercise and any injuries that you have. This helps to further tailor the workouts to you and I've had no instances where I've been unable to do a workout for lack of equipment.

Once the setup is done, your calendar is automatically populated with your first training plan. This consisted, for me, of three individual workouts per week focused on plyometrics, stretching, or bodyweight exercises for strength. Given my lack of access to equipment at home and the fitness goals that I had selected, this was a great mix.

My first scheduled workout was stretching. This is an area that I know I should work on more, given the aggressive aero position that I ride in, so having an easy-to-follow 20-minute session to do before a ride made it simple to get done. The session focused on the areas that I usually have flexibility issues with, namely the hips, glutes and hamstrings.

I found the session to be far more dynamic than the stretches that I would normally do. This made it an ideal warmup for my ride as it also activated my core. When riding after doing a stretch session, I have felt more flexible and comfortable when tucked down low, the work done with the help of the app providing an instant on-bike gain.

While many of the stretches were easy to perform safely, there were one or two where I felt I would have benefited from a personal trainer being present. But as long as I remembered to take things slowly, there were no problems.

The videos are recorded in well-lit studio space with good sound quality. This makes them easy to follow, though there were times when I couldn't see the video because of the position I was holding.

The workouts are easy to move around, allowing you to customise your workout schedule around family commitments. There is also a helpful chat feature that lets you ask any questions that you have.

The app has many other features aside from the workout videos. You can track health metrics like body weight, body fat, lean mass and caloric intake. You can also connect to other fitness trackers such as MyFitnessPal should you already be tracking calories.

Connecting to an Apple Watch or Fitbit means that you can automatically import your daily steps, calorie burn and sleep tracking data; I have neither, so I simply used the app for the workout videos.

Training apps are a massively competitive market and there are plenty that offer general fitness videos and at-home sessions. The vast majority are free to download with limited functionality included before you need to pay – monthly prices vary massively and knowing what is offered at different price points depends on subscribing, so it's a shame you can't sample PeaceFit for free for a short period of time, which would give you a pretty good idea of whether you like the workouts.

What I can tell you is that, for your £14 per month subscription you're getting access to a large number of videos, most of which are tailored towards cyclists. Those video sessions are easy to follow and I felt an immediate benefit out on the bike. The chat feature is also good for asking questions, but I'd have liked some one-to-one feedback for more technical moves.

Verdict

Easy to follow and engaging fitness videos aimed at cyclists

