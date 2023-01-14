Pas Normal Studios Women’s Essential Insulated Jacket

Pas Normal Studio's Women's Essential Insulated Jacket comes from its most recent Autumn-Winter collection. It promises 'excellent breathability and a high level of insulation', while being 'soft and packable'. I've been testing it for several weeks in a variety of conditions and I'd say much of what is promised isn't actually delivered. While it fits well and packs down nicely, performance isn't impressive. With a high price tag, it might struggle to compete with comparable jackets.

A well-made, lightweight shell can be an absolute lifesaver on a long ride: in the face of squally showers or chilly winds, to retain body heat if you misjudge your own energy intake, or end up being out on the road longer than anticipated (and it starts to cool down). The PNS Essential Insulated Jacket has some of these scenarios covered, but despite claims, not all.

Fit

The jacket is well-proportioned from neckline to base hem, sleeve length included. If you're not familiar with PNS kit, its sizing might catch you out. Its jerseys and jackets tend to be smaller than most, so don't be surprised if you are in a size bigger from your norm.

I tested a size large. It gave me plenty of room for manoeuvre, even with a thick winter jersey underneath. It's definitely designed to be worn over layers, so follow the guide if you want to be able to do that.

The drop at the rear isn't that prominent, but it's not been cut too short, so there's sufficient fabric to pull down over loaded pockets. Provided you don't load the zipped pocket, the jacket stays in place thanks to the elasticated rear seam and silicone hem.

There's sufficient give in the cuffs to pull the jacket on and off over gloves.

Tipping the scales at just 120g, the jacket packs down well to fit into a rear pocket or frame pack.

Performance

PNS says the jacket is 'suited for rides in cold to mild temperatures. Ideal for rides in changing weather conditions'. 'Mild' is open to interpretation. I'd personally say that it's overbearing in temperatures nearing double figures.

The strategically placed panels of Polartec Alpha insulation do protect the core. However, when the temperatures really dropped, my arms felt the chill – insulation from the windproof Pertex Quantum ripstop fabric alone doesn't match the Polartec Alpha panels. I struggled with this somewhat; to have one part of my upper body warm and the other suffering from the cold didn't make sense or feel comfortable.

It's possible to regulate things somewhat with the two-way zipper. It's a smooth-running zip and the lower zipper has an easy-to-grab tab. It's a shame PNS hasn't replicated this on the upper zipper, though; that's a short one which isn't easy to handle with gloved hands.

As a barrier against the wind, the jacket works well, but I'd say breathability is average. It's not great if you're out for intervals or intense efforts, and you may suffer with a build-up of sweat inside all your layers which is never great if you ease off and begin to cool down.

Waterproofing isn't great either. My first rainy ride in the jacket saw water bead and roll for a couple of minutes, but the membrane soon gave way under the weight of water, and kit underneath started to get wet. I've only washed the jacket a handful of times and it's now pretty much useless in even a very light shower.

This is the second piece of kit I've been testing recently that's been treated with a PFC-free DWR (full review of the other coming soon). Given its climate credentials over a PFC alternative, I wish I could say it was effective, but it simply isn't. Rebecca wasn't overly impressed with it either, when testing the Pactimo Alpine Thermal jacket.

Attention to detail

If you're spending £195, you'd expect some attention to detail and quality, and undoubtedly, construction is excellent and the finishing is flawless too. The logo on the rear is showing zero signs of peeling to date.

There's a noticeable absence of reflective detailing, though. Given that both colour options are pretty dull – black or Dusty Purple – this might go against the overall appeal of the jacket for some. The logo is a bright white and hasn't faded, which is some consolation.

The rear pocket is roomy enough to fit a smartphone (up to 6in) and the zipper is glove friendly. Despite this, I tended to avoid using it for two reasons. Firstly, anything weighty pulls the jacket down to one side – the silicone gripper and elastic is only strong enough to hold the jacket itself and nothing more. Secondly, it means faffing with the contents if you opt to take the jacket off to scrunch it into a jersey pocket. On the plus side, it can double up as a storage pouch, if you want.

Value and conclusion

Although the Women's Essential Insulated Jacket is very well made, you can get comparable jackets for less, such as MAAP's Draft Team Jacket for £130 and Gore's Ambient Jacket for £149.95 (though neither offer Polartec Alpha insulation, and Lara didn't give the Gore a glowing review).

In fact you can pay a lot less: I'd be more tempted by something like Lusso's Primary Packable Jacket, which costs just £60.

Overall, the lack of water repellency and disproportionate levels of insulation were a let down with the PNS jacket. That said, if you don't mind forking out for well-made gear and tend to ride in a dry climate, it might hold some appeal.

Verdict

Decent in cool, dry weather, but a high price for a jacket that really doesn't shine

