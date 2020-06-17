Park Tool THT-1 - Sliding T-Handle Torx Wrench Set

The Park Tool THT-1 Sliding T-Handle Torx Compatible Wrench Set is a professional-quality option that'll last an age, although not too many people will to want to spend this amount of money.

I've been reviewing both the Park Tool THH-1 Sliding T-Handle Hex Wrench Set (full review to come) and this Torx (six pointed star pattern) equivalent. Torx screws are far less common than hex screws on bikes, of course, but you'll often find them on chainsets, disc brakes and stems in particular.

You get eight Torx wrenches here – T6, T8, T10, T15, T20, T25, T30 and T40. These cover all bike applications I've required over the past couple of months, and every other one I can think of. You also get a holder that you can attach to a wall or pegboard.

Each tool is made from a combination of chrome vanadium and S-2 tool steels and has three Torx tips: one at either end of the T-handle and the other at the end of the main body. The tools range from 125mm to a mighty 210mm in length, while the T-handles measure from 65mm to 105mm.

The T-handle is adjustable; it snaps into a central position but you can slide it to one side or the other if you'd like more leverage or greater access. A little raised dot at each end of the T-handle stops you pushing it too far and uncoupling the two parts of the wrench.

The long body of the wrench can come in handy. The bolts that hold chainrings on the spider, for example, can sometimes be mega-tight and the extra leverage makes removing them a doddle. The length also allows you to tighten/loosen those bolts with the chainset still in place on the bike, without the frame getting in the way.

The tips are high quality and there are no signs of wear after a couple of months of regular use. You probably wouldn't expect to see much at this stage, but I really don't expect durability to be a problem here. Plus, the fact that there are three tips on each tool means it'll be a long, long time before any need replacing.

The anodised aluminium Speed Spinner is a neat little feature – it's the green sleeve that you see partway down the body of each wrench. You can hold the Speed Spinner firmly between your thumb and first two fingers while turning the rest of the tool inside it. The idea is that it "makes running long bolts in and out quick and effortless" – you can hold the wrench steady with one hand and give it a quick twirl with the other. It's also useful for just holding the tool securely while tightening bolts at the same time.

The wrenches come with their own rubber-surfaced holder that you can mount to your garage wall, a pegboard, or some other flat surface to keep them tidy and easier to find than if they're hanging around at the bottom of a toolbox. The sizes of the wrenches are printed on a little metal plate that sits centrally on the holder, and also on the tools themselves.

There's no doubt that £110 is a lot to spend on a set of eight Torx wrenches, especially when you could buy a Park Tool TWS-1 L-shaped Torx Compatible Wrench Set for £24.99, or a Park Tool PH-T1.2 - P-Handled Torx Compatible Driver Set, with a holder, for £79.99. You could also buy a Pro Torx Key Set for £24.99.

Another thing to consider is whether you frequently tighten Torx bolts with a torque wrench. If so, you might not feel that it's worth spending a lot of money on these.

That said, the Park Tool THT-1 wrench set uses higher quality steel than the options mentioned above, there are three tips per tool rather than two, and each one has that Speed Spinner feature I mentioned. They might be a bit of an indulgence for most but you'll never need to replace them (or, at least, not for ages) and you never regret buying good tools. Plus, it's cool to treat yourself sometimes.

The Park Tool THT-1 Sliding T-Handle Torx Compatible Wrench Set would be excessive if you do the bare minimum in terms of bike maintenance, but if you do most/all jobs yourself, you're serious about mechanics and you like to use top-quality equipment, these are just the job.

Verdict

Excellent bike tools that'll last an age, and you get a holder to keep them tidy and easily found

