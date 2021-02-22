Take a look at the pro peloton and you'll spot plenty of big shades on show. The Panda Optics Conquer Sunglasses are a fashionably large-lens option offering good performance and cool looks, but without the 'pro' price.

Coming from a snowsports background, Panda Optics knows how to produce protective eyewear that looks good too. The Conquer Sunglasses are its first foray into sports sunglasses, and despite the multisport intentions, they work very well for cycling.

The sturdy yet lightweight frame (available in three colours) comes in a hard case with three lenses: mirrored (9.73% light transmission), amber (27.18%) and clear (89.87% transmission). You also get a microfibre cleaning cloth and a drawstring microfibre bag.

They work well with typical road helmets, slotting neatly under the edges with no pressure on the temples or behind the ears. The rubber nose grip is comfortable too, and they stay put even when you're crouched in an aero position.

Those large lenses don't look ridiculous on a smaller face either, making them good for any gender. Lens clarity is really good, with no distortion, and probably most importantly they stay clear on sweaty climbs. Unsurprisingly, they're also great at shielding wind on the descents.

It's super easy to change lenses, and all three options work really well in the appropriate conditions. I'd have liked the amber lens to be just a little lighter myself, but then my low light vision isn't great.

At £79 they're really good value for money. Many cycling-specific glasses are quite a bit more expensive, particularly those with multiple lenses.

The 100% S3 MAAP glasses require a significantly larger outlay at £170, for instance, as do the Oakley Sutro glasses at £130 and the Bolle Shifter Glasses at £149.

Even the usually budget-friendly brand dhb prices its Vector PhotoChromatic Lens Sunglasses at £90, although you are getting photochromatic lenses, of course. The Madison Code Breaker Glasses Three Lens Pack, on the other hand, undercuts the Pandas handily at £55, though lack that big-lens style.

As good as they are on the bike, the Panda glasses won't look out of place on the ski slopes, the beach or just around town either, so they can easily do extra duty.

These are well-made, nicely designed and effective sports sunglasses that work well for cycling, both on and off-road, and come at a good price.

Verdict

Cool looking, big-lens shades that work very well for a competitive price

