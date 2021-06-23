Pacenti Carbon PR50 rim brake wheelset

These Pacenti Carbon PR50 wheels give extra width for rim-braked bikes but without a weight penalty. They're competitively priced, and the customisation options are a welcome benefit of the company's 'made in the UK' wheel-building approach. Braking in the wet is a weak point, though.

In case you hadn't noticed, the bike industry is betting pretty heavily on disc brakes, with top-end race bikes increasingly only being available with discs. Certainly the majority of performance road wheelsets we're getting sent to test are disc brake models this year. But there are plenty of cyclists who have rim brake bikes that they're very happy with and who might be in the market for a wheel upgrade, so it's good that companies like Pacenti are still launching models like the PR50.

If you're still riding with rim brakes (guys, come on!) you may have heard your friends who've made the leap to discs talk about the enhanced comfort they get with bigger tyres and wider rims. No rim brakes means that disc brake frames can be made to accommodate much wider tyres, which you can run at lower pressures for a bunch more cush.

These Pacentis are the widest rim brake road wheels we've come across, offering some of those benefits to riders on rim-braked bikes. How wide is wide, in 2021? The key dimension is the internal width between the rim flanges, as that's where your tyres push up against. These measure 21mm here, where not that many years ago 15mm would have been more typical. This means the set of 25mm Schwalbe Pro-One TLE tyres fitted to our test set come up almost 28mm wide, and – being tubeless – they can be run at lower pressures too, further improving comfort.

Pacenti says these wheels are suitable for tyres from 23mm to 30mm, if your frame, fork and brake callipers can accommodate them. (Clue – you likely won't fit 30mm tyres).

The external profile is a bulging U-shape, which reaches a whopping 29mm at its widest point. It is so wide, in fact, that the brake surfaces taper back in – the first rim brake wheelset I can recall where these are not parallel surfaces. They are 1mm wider externally and 2mm wider internally than the 50mm rims Hunt uses in its 'Wide' rim brake wheelsets.

Given the width (and the 50mm depth), the weight of these Pacenti wheels is impressive at 1,440g. That is lighter than Hunt's 50mm Wide wheelset and a whole raft of other 50mm wheels at prices higher and lower than this, and pretty much the same as a couple of narrower competitors – Prime's Lightweight BlackEdition 50 Carbon wheelset and Scribe's Aero Wide 50 wheelset.

Of course, weight may not be the main objective for everyone, and if you want a stronger wheelset then you can have Pacenti build you a set with some extra spokes. Its line on rider weight is: 'With all Pacenti hand built wheels there is no upper weight limit ... If you are a larger rider, then just drop us a line and we can then advise on the best wheel build for you.' As standard, the PR50s are built with 20 spokes laced radially in the front wheel, and 24 laced two-cross in the rear, and you can opt to have four more spokes in either or both.

And the choices don't stop there – you can also pimp your hubs, with options including Hope, DT Swiss and Chris King, and add tyres, which you can have set up tubed or tubeless. Smaller custom wheelbuilders often offer these options, whereas bigger brands buy their wheels built in batches and so this isn't an option. I really like this level of 'we'll build it how you want it', so props to Pacenti for that.

With a novel 'Revive and Ride' offer, Pacenti will even let you send in your old hubs and build wheels around them for £100 less than if new hubs were included, provided they've a compatible number of spoke holes.

Talking of hubs, the default hubs that Pacenti uses are easily recognised Bitex models – most smaller wheel brands use hubs from the likes of Bitex or Novatec – and they're fine, although there is more drag from the bearing seals than I'd expect. I spun both wheels by hand at the start and the end of the test period and they came to a stop in about half the time of some other wheels. You wouldn't feel this when riding, but it must offset some part of the watt-saving you expect from adding aero to your wheels.

If you want fancier hubs, no problem, just choose that option. While I've been writing these up, Pacenti has started to offer the very bling Oil Slick Hub option as a £50 upgrade on these and its other wheels. I like.

Out on the road and the PR50s feel strong and stiff. I didn't notice any brake rub during testing even on bottom-gear full-gas climbs, until the rear wheel started to go out of true towards the end of the test period. Pacenti doesn't provide any data on aerodynamics, but in general you'd expect there to be a benefit from a deeper rim profile like this compared to something shallower. Without a whole bunch more science than we have at our disposal, we can't really quantify this, but I would say they feel subjectively comparable to other 50mm wheelsets I've tested.

A bulging U-shaped rim is generally held to be better in crosswinds than a narrower or V-shaped rim, and these are reasonably good here. Again, objective comparisons are really hard here, but if you ride for long enough you form an impression of a wheelset and get used to how they respond to sudden gusts. I would say that the best 50mm-ish wheels I've ridden in the wind are from Swiss Side and I think these Pacentis are discernibly more affected by crosswinds, needing just a bit more of a steady hand on the bars to keep you going in the right direction when passing gaps in hedges and the like. But certainly not enough to put me off buying them.

Braking is an area where carbon wheels have a challenging brief. Advances in material science, particularly around the choice of resin and brake pad materials, have meant that they are generally much better than they were in years gone by. Almost all the testing I did was on dry days, where the Pacentis are fine in this respect – not the very best among the wheels I've tested, but entirely acceptable against other (rim-braked) competition.

The last test ride I did was on a cool, drizzly June day in the Mendips, and it revealed a flaw that changed my feelings about the PR50s. Wet braking performance is not great here. You have a couple of seconds of very limited braking as the water clears from the brake track and some heat builds up, but even after that, braking requires noticeably more effort on the levers than I've got used to with other modern carbon wheels. I never felt that I actually couldn't stop the bike, but I found myself allowing more space and tending to brake earlier. Plus, pulling the brake levers harder all ride adds fatigue in your hands, wrists and forearms. In this respect, the Pacentis lag behind most other carbon rim-braked wheels I've tested in the last few years. (They were tested with SwissStop Black Prince pads – none were provided with the wheels.)

Which really brings us full circle back to disc brakes. That's unequivocally the solution to wet braking, as well as removing the nagging fear on hot days around overheating – I've melted more than one carbon rim in my time.

Conclusion

In general, I liked the Pacenti PR50s, as they are stiff, light and wide. I was a bit disappointed that one went out of true, but that can happen (and is easy to fix), but I didn't much like riding them in the wet, because of the poor braking.

If you have a rim brake bike which would benefit from a wheel upgrade (and which you only ride on dry days) then I'd be happy to recommend these. If you might ride or race in less clement conditions, I'd suggest there are better options.

Verdict

Light, wide and possibly aero, but braking in wet weather is a concern

