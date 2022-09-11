Nox Sox Pedal Covers are an effective way to protect your bikes, your shins and the interior of your vehicle when transporting bikes.

Made in Cornwall from 3mm wetsuit neoprene, the premise of these is very simple: they slip over your pedals, secure with plastic buttons, and... job done. They come in two sizes: small for mountain bike and road SPD / SPD-SL pedals, or large for everything else (including the largest flat pedals around). Having tested both sizes I'd say they're judged just right for the task. Obviously pedals with toeclips/cages are out of the scope here.

Getting pedals aligned just so in between multiple frames so they don't wear away paint can be a right pain, but if you've fitted Nox Sox covers then it's carelessly easy. I imagine if you had a significant amount of force crushing a covered pedal with aggressive pins then eventually a pin might wear through, but you'd have to have arranged things in a heroically silly manner to do so.

On occasion I eschew the towbar rack and just sling a bike in the back of our estate car, at which point I become concerned about the retractable cargo blind that I usually don't want the faff of removing, as it also forms a luggage barrier. With Nox Sox on the pedals can bump up against it with no concern for damage.

Using the Nox Sox for a few months, I found they do the job perfectly. If you're only carrying two bikes and they have matching pedals – ie two road clips or two flats – you only need one pair of Nox Sox on the inwards-facing pedals. They are easy to fit, even with bikes already loaded, plus the button clips are strong and there's no way a cover is coming off unless you want it to.

Nevertheless, removal is a one-handed job to simply pull straight out from the pedal, popping the clips open.

Value

At £17.99 per pair, the Nox Sox aren't the cheapest option. Reverse does a mountain bike-only Pedal Pocket Set with Velcro closures for £13.99, while Granite Designs does its Pita Pedal Covers in either large or small (again with Velcro) for £17.95 and £18.95 respectively. There's a camo version if you want to make a dropped cover that bit harder to find, and they come with neat hanging loops so you can store them when not in use.

Stashing the 50g Nox Sox is easy enough – I clipped them together so as not to lose one. I'd like to see some sort of loop or hole to hang them on a nail or hook when not in use, but this is a minor gripe.

Jon reviewed the large covers five years ago and they were £20 back then, so kudos to Nox Sox for inflation-busting pricing over the years. Given the strength of the stitching and clips, I can't see how a Nox Sox cover would wear out in the lifetime of a bike, let alone a user.

Verdict

Great way to protect your bikes and vehicles as well as shins from ouchy pedals

