The Topeak Pakgo X is a quality box that is easy to manoeuvre around, offers great protection, and comes with some nice additions that make it a brilliant travel companion, although it does come with a hefty price tag.
The Pakgo X has a lightweight and flexible Makrolon polycarbonate shell which has stood up to several flights and trips during the testing period.
While on first inspection the shell might seem on the light side in terms of protection, there are only a few scuffs with no cracks and the bikes that travelled in the case had no damage whatsoever during transit.
And it compares well for protection with most of those in our best bike boxes buyer's guide.
Packing
Looking through the packing instructions, there are a lot of steps, but after the first go you find a rhythm and it only gets easier, while unpacking seems to be a breeze compared to packing.
The star of the packing system of this box is the stand that is provided, a mounting system that unfolds to form a mini workstand that holds your frameset during packing and unpacking. This is a stand-out feature that certainly makes life easier.
Two wheel bags, protective sleeves, and a drivetrain cover provide good protection and I also found enough clearance for the rear derailleur that I didn't feel the need to remove it.
Additionally, inside the box, you'll find inner mesh pockets for a small amount of clothing behind one of the wheel covers, and two additional pockets along the side of the case.
I found these to be super helpful when flying with only a large cabin bag.
The two wheels sit on either side of the box, strapped in securely with the straps being relatively easy to tighten.
You then fold the bike to one side and close the bike box up.
We used this case with 56cm bikes and felt like there was space to spare. If you are going to add additional items in the box, such as clothing, helmet and shoes, you will want to think about the weight.
We did include some of these items and found the box topping 25kg, which could cause issues with certain airlines.
Manoeuvring
This is where the Pakgo X comes into its own and will be the envy of every other travelling cyclist in the airport.
The upright design means you have an easy life strolling through the airport not having to stretch your back whatsoever grabbing low-hanging handles.
The four large multidirectional wheels allow for easy movement, with a handle on top, plus two additional handles on the side.
When handing over the box to the handlers, there are four shock-absorbing bumpers to help alleviate some of the impact the box might incur while in transit.
Added extras
There are a few simple added extras that with the big price tag you would want as a minimum – but they are nice to have.
A TSA lock is built in for that added security, plus a sleek name tag to include your name and address. (A TSA lock is one approved by the USA's Transportation Security Administration, and can be opened by airport security staff.)
Value
In terms of value, there's no doubt that this is one of more expensive bike boxes on the market, however, you do get a very well-thought-out box that will protect your bike and catch the eye in the airport.
The internal bike stand and multidirectional wheels combine with the upright design to make the Pakgo X stand out from its competitors.
Price-wise, it's a little less than our favourite money-no-object bike box, the Buxombox Tourmalet, a heavyweight box that Mat rated very highly, though it now has a weighty £858 price to go with its hefty 12.8kg mass.
If weight is an issue, one of our top choices is the £695 B&W Bike Guard Curv, which weighs just 8.3kg but Jez said it still provided excellent protection.
The Topeak Pakgo is more expensive than one of our favourite boxes, the BikeBox Alan Triathlon Aero Easyfit Bikebox. This now costs £635 but Liam really rated it.
Our favourite 'budget' bag is the Merlin Elite Travel Bike Bag, which was £380 when Nick reviewed it, but it's presently on sale for £280, and being Merlin that could be the case for a while...
Conclusion
If you're prepared to stump up the cash, you'll be rewarded with a bike box that is easy to move around, offers plenty of protection, and will ease the dread of handing over your bike to the baggage handlers.
Verdict
A premium bike box that ticks a lot of boxes, but it does come at a price
Make and model: Topeak Pakgo X
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says: "An easy to pack / unpack bike transport system featuring a lightweight and flexible Makrolon® polycarbonate shell with high-impact strength and reinforced with an aluminum mounting system. The upright case design with four large ø60mm multi-directional wheels delivers luggage-like ease while rolling and includes carry handles and a built-in TSA lock for safe and secure transport. Two wheel bags, protective sleeves, and drivetrain cover provide protection against scratches and grease stains while inner pockets help keep your gear organized all the way to your final destination. When you arrive, the mounting system unfolds to form a mini workstand to hold your frameset steady during re-assembly and fine tuning."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Size: 127 (H) x 85 (L) x 35 (W) cm / 50in (H) x 33.5in (L) x 13.8in (W)
Weight: 10kg / 22lb (Case only)
12.8kg / 28.2lb (With component protective covers)
Capacity: Fits most bikes with wheelbases up to 112 cm/44in, Not compatible with 27.5in & 29in bikes
Compatibility: Front: Compatible with QR skewer or 12 mm x 100 mm thru axle (Road bike disc)
Rear: Compatible with 130 / 135 mm QR skewer or 12mm thru-axles
Added features: Upright case design, TSA lock, Carry handles, Four large ø60mm multi-directional wheels, Inner pockets
Includes frameset mounting system, 2 wheel bags, Drivetrain cover, Protective sleeves, and Protective frame pads for frame tubes and fork blades
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
High-quality construction with the supplied bike stand being a great addition.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
The product performed faultlessly in our tests. If you follow the simple instructions to pack, it's a straightforward process that isn't overly tasking and survived multiple flights unscathed. One of the highlights is how easy it is to wheel around.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The Makrolon polycarbonate shell paired with the reinforced aluminium internal frame held up well and doesn't seem to look like it will fail anytime soon.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
This is by far one of the easiest bike boxes to move around. Its upright design and four large 60mm multi-directional wheels make this one of the best boxes out there when it comes to steering your way through the airport.
Rate the product for value:
It's certainly one of the more expensive bike boxes on the market, on a par with some aluminium cases, but it performed well and the quality is up there, with some great features making this box money well spent if you were to invest.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed very well – there was no damage to my bike, it's easy to pack and even easier to manoeuvre around the airport.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Two padded wheel bags, the upright design and the bike stand made that made packing simple.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It took me a while to pack the bike away first time, but it's more of a process than anything and you speed up once you've packed and unpacked it a couple of times.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
One of the more expensive bike boxes and one of the most expensive bike boxes we have reviewed, but it does offer a lot and performed well.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Perhaps, but the price would be a hard factor to overcome with other boxes offering similar protection for a lot less
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Same as above, yes, if they can afford it...
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a high-quality box that is easy to pack and manoeuvre, but the price is hard to overcome.
I usually ride: My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Novice
I regularly do the following types of riding:
