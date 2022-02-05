The Northwave Extreme Trail Vest is a warm gilet for awful conditions. With water-resistant Primaloft insulation and some nice features, there's much to like here.

To my mind, gilets come in two types: those that disappear in a jersey pocket, and those that won't. Pocketable gilets tend to have no insulation at all, relying on simple windblocking to provide (or more accurately, retain) warmth. You might have a light layer of down, but unless it's fully protected it will get soggy and cold with rain or sweat.

Synthetic insulation meanwhile, such as the Primaloft used here, can resist clumping when wet, thus still keeping you warm when damp the way a good Merino sock does. Originally designed for military use, Primaloft claims the same thermal efficiency as goose down, but is 80% recycled polyester.

Weighing in at 275g and rolling into a just-barely-pocketable-but-sticking-out sausage, the Northwave Extreme Trail Vest is more something you'll leave on for the duration of a ride, or perhaps fetch from a backpack, bumbag or pannier.

I'm a 39in chest, and the Large (sized for 40in) was pretty snug over a base layer, let alone a winter-rated jersey. You'll want to size up, most likely. The cut around the arms and shoulders is snug too, though that's as you want in a wind-blocker, and the collar is high. There's a zip garage to prevent scratching under the chin.

The length is generous though; I'm 6ft and the hem sat on my hip bones at the front, while the tail covered half my bum. You could wear it over jeans and it wouldn't look too silly. Around the hem there are silicone grippers and elasticated sections to keep it all snug.

There are two front pockets with glove-friendly zip pulls, and they're easily able to swallow a big modern phone. Northwave says the collar is 'brushed,' but while it's soft on the skin, it's definitely not 'fluffy'.

The main zip is bidirectional – meaning you can zip it open from the bottom – which is handy if you're climbing and need to get some breeze going. The lower zip doesn't have a locking function, but when pulled all the way down it clicks into place and doesn't work loose. You may struggle to get the zip started in gloves, though, and I wouldn't try to put this on whilst riding – it's a bit fiddly.

During testing I was mostly e-mountainbiking in ice and snow, with this on over a winter-weight merino jersey and under the fabulous Showers Pass Elite 2.1 jacket. Along the tops into heavy and biting sub-zero winds, I could really feel the benefit without suffering any notable bulk or restriction.

I tend to ride fairly actively on the ebike, sitting around 75% of max heart rate, and I didn't notice any buildup of sweatiness; Primaloft is breathable, and the ability to easily zip up and down helps too.

Value

Last year I gave the Endura Pro SL Primaloft Gilet II four stars at £119.99 – it's the same price today, the major difference being it has rear pockets like a traditional gilet, instead of the two handwarmer pockets Northwave offers here. The Endura is cut much higher at the front too, so no way are you getting away with hiding its cycling kit nature.

Especially for £20 less I prefer the Northwave, but then I don't need tons of external storage.

Probably the closest match for the Northwave is the Alpinestars Denali vest, which is now £100 and available in black. At less than half the price (£48.25), the Galibier Izoard Quilted Gilet could be up your alley, especially as it's reversible for brightness. Bear in mind it's padded at the back though, so may be too warm for some.

Overall

I rate the Northwave Extreme Trail Vest: it's warm where and when it needs to be, has some good tech features, fits well and looks sharp on or off the bike. The price is midrange for premium insulated vests, but the performance is great – you shouldn't be disappointed.

Verdict

Warm, feature-rich insulated vest for long, cold days on the road or mountain bike

