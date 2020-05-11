Galibier Izoard Quilted Gilet

Galibier's Izoard gilet is a cheap and effective way of adding a warm layer to your cycling wardrobe, and its neutral styling means you can wear it off the bike too.

I like an insulated gilet, I do. I have about four. They offer a bit of core warmth without making you too sweaty on cold days. A couple of them are Polartec Alpha ones, of which the dhb Aeron Polartec Alpha Gilet is an absolute staple of mine for hard rides in the cold.

Polartec Alpha is a very expensive fabric, and this Izoard gilet uses a more traditional hollow fibre insulation in a 40g weight: that's enough to take the chill off without being especially bulky. The insulation is used on the front and back sandwiched between a thin nylon ripstop fabric. Ripstop isn't stretchy so Galibier has included Roubaix Lycra side panels to keep the gilet nice and fitted on the bike.

The gilet is reversible, with a black outer and orange inner if you're feeling in need of some extra visibility; after dark there's Scotchlite reflective on the black side.

Both sides have a chest pocket big enough for a phone…

…and the black side has a full-length outer pocket with a zip at both ends. It's probably designed like that to be inconspicuous off the bike but it's not as useful as some proper jersey-style pockets: you're limited for space and everything rattles around across your back.

On the bike it's a comfortable and well-fitted gilet, and it's great at keeping the wind off your organs on a cold start. The insulation is well judged: enough to make a difference without bulking the gilet out too much. You can just about stuff it in a jersey pocket later on, or it won't take up too much space in a frame bag or seatpack.

Synthetic insulation is pretty decent in the wet and the Izoard gilet is still comfortable when it's wet, although it's not shake-dry like the more expensive Alpha gilets are. Breathability isn't as good either: it's okay but if you go hard you can get a bit clammy. I've used the Izoard gilet more for gentler rides as it's better suited to audax pace than pushing hard.

It'd be a good thing to have to hand on a long ride when you're unsure of how much clothing you'll need: it's a serious warmth boost, especially under a waterproof. The styling is neutral enough that it's fine to wear off the bike too, which makes it doubly useful if you're doing a longer multi-day tour.

And then there's the price. Most insulated gilets we've tested are north of £100, so less than £50 is a steal.

Verdict

Great value padded gilet that's a useful warmth layer on and off the bike

