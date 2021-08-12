Nopinz Pro-1 Gilet Women

The Nopinz Pro-1 Gilet is an impressive windblocking layer that's packable into its own rear pockets, of which there are three. It's a useful layer for cool morning/evening rides thanks to its reflective trims, but while breathability is decent for most efforts, sweat does build up fairly easily around the pockets.

A Windstopper front blocks out the chilling wind, while round the back and at the sides, the perforated Chrono fabric is designed to wick moisture away. The well-judged close fit prevents wind coming in at all through the armholes, and the same applies to the collar up top.

Down below, a wide elasticated band with hexagonal silicone grippers – ranging from 6.5cm wide at the front to 10cm at the back – spans the circumference of the jersey, keeping it in place with a flush finish thanks to its raw cut edges.

The gilet also has a longer back which helps protect from road spray, even when shifted forward in a low, aggressive riding position.

One issue is that the pockets are the same windblocking material as the front of the gilet, which I found trapped more heat than usual, especially when filling my pockets.

Nopinz has slightly angled the outer pockets, which makes access genuinely easier as you're riding, although it also means only the centre pocket is deep enough to conceal a decent-sized smart phone. The only other thing missing is some drainage holes for water.

While the YKK zipper itself is robust and smooth at the top for venting adjustments, it's very sticky at the bottom of its run, which makes this Nopinz difficult to remove quickly while pedalling. The zipper could also do with a longer tag for easier grabbing.

Available in stealth black or brighter options of orange or teal, all have reflective strips around the arms, shoulders and rear pockets for visibility, which is great.

Value

The £64.99 asking price seems fair for the effective windproofing and neat, close cut. For a slightly cheaper , While the inclusively-sized Fat Lad At The Back Women's Windy Gilet is bright and lighter than the Pro-1 for £54.99, it does lack pockets.

You can get much more reflective options too, such as Proviz's Reflect360 CRS Plus Women's Cycling Gilet (£79.99), but it runs a bit sweaty all over, whereas the Pro-1 just lacks breathability at the pockets.

Overall, the Nopinz Pro-1 offers a great fit with no chance of the wind finding its way in, and it scrunches up to a reasonable size too. It's not the lightest though, and if you're pushing on the pace expect a sweaty lower back.

Verdict

Effective wind-blocker with a great fit and easy-access pockets, but can get sweaty in the lower back

